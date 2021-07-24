July Jam moves to Silver Strings

July is quickly winding down with a traditional fundraiser for the Chicken & Bread Days Heritage Festival Championship Fiddler’s Contest – July Jam set for July 31 at the Silver Strings Entertainment Center.

There will be jam and jamming to amazing fiddling tunes starting at 6 p.m. all in a new location. This year it will be a “Chickin’ Pickin’ Fiddlin’ Dancin’ Fun Time” at the Silver Strings Entertainment Center, 500 North Smythe Street.

The meal will be furnished by Golden Chick and tickets are $12. This event features live fiddling entertainment and dancing. Come hungry and be ready to outbid your neighbors at the silent auction or just stop by for a great meal, fellowship and soak in the air conditioning said Bowie Community Development Executive Director Cindy Roller.

The event, hosted by BCD, also includes a wide variety of homemade jams for sale and wonderful silent auction items – many highlighting the proud heritage of Bowie. Proceeds help fund the awards presented at the Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival’s Championship Fiddlers Contest downtown on Oct. 2.

To make a donation or purchase tickets stop by the BCD office at 101 East Pecan or call 940.872.6246. Check out more on the event and auction items on the Bowie Community Development Board Facebook page.