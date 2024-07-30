Kenneth Wayne Howerton

April 9, 1924 – July 27, 2024

AZLE – Charlene (Tuck) Lyons, 100, died on July 27, 2024 in Azle.

A visitation was from 10 to 10:45 a.m. on July 30 at the Saint Jo Church of Christ followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial followed at Illinois Bend Cemetery.

She was born on April 9, 1924 in Sulphur, OK. She married Clark Lyons on May 12, 1944 and celebrated 52 years of marriage before his death. The couple farmed land in Illinois Bend from 1944 until 1964 when they moved to Saint Jo. She retired in 1985 after working 21 years at the historic Russell-Newman Manufacturing Company.

She was a member of Spencer Church of Christ, Saint Jo Church of Christ, Azle Church of Christ and belonged to the Friendship Club of Saint Jo. She moved to Azle in 2005 to be closer to her daughter. April 9, 2024 was designated Charlene Lyons Day by Proclamation of the Office of Alan Brundrett, mayor of Azle.

She was preceded in death by her father, Charlie Tuck; mother, Jessie (Tucker) Tuck Sewell; her stepfather and brother, Ewell “Peanut” Tuck.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda Parr, Azle; son, Dale Lyons, Breckenridge; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; one great-great-great-grandchild on the way; one sister in law and many nieces, nephews and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Illinois Bend Cemetery Association.

Arrangements entrusted to Scott Funeral Home of Saint Jo.