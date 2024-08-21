HEALTHY LIVING
Do you feel like a mosquito magnet?
AgriLife Extension entomologist talks mosquito menu preferences
by Ashley Vargo
If you feel like you’re the victim of itchy mosquito bites more often than others, it may not be all in your head.
Mosquitoes looking for a blood meal use sensory cues like exhaled carbon dioxide, body heat and odor to find their prey. (Michael Miller/Texas A&M AgriLife)
Sonja Swiger, Ph.D., Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service entomologist, professor in the Texas A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Department of Entomology and self-proclaimed mosquito magnet from Stephenville, said there is some scientific evidence that mosquitoes have preferences for who to land and feed on.
Mosquitoes primarily rely on carbon dioxide to locate their targets, Swiger said. Body temperature and odor also play significant roles, so anything that alters these factors can make someone more or less attractive to mosquitoes.
To separate evidence from anecdotes, Swiger discussed some of the attributes or conditions that studies have shown to entice mosquitoes.
Blood type matters, sometimes
Several studies have shown mosquitoes prefer type O blood. One study published in the Journal of Medical Entomology found a mosquito species preferred to land on type O blood compared to others, but the difference was only significant between type O and type A.
Though it’s often reported that mosquitoes prefer type O blood, Swiger said it’s worth considering the limitations of these studies.
“Some projects have shown that there may be some correlation between blood type and mosquito preference, but in a comparative study, there’s always a winner,” she said. “That doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the absolute winner all the time.”
Some foods and alcohol
People who are intoxicated tend to put out more carbon dioxide and sweat more, which seems to attract mosquitoes — possibly along with other unknown factors.
Swiger said diet can also impact mosquito attraction, though the extent of its effect hasn’t been fully explored. Garlic and vitamin B are often anecdotally reported to deter these bugs, but the evidence is limited.
However, Swiger said bananas and other high-potassium foods have shown to attract mosquitoes, perhaps because they lead to an increase in lactic acid production in the body, which helps mosquitoes locate animals.
This also impacts a person’s skin microbiota, or the microorganisms living on the skin.
“There is some research to support that changing your diet will make you give off different scents,” Swiger said. “So, it may be possible to change your attractiveness to mosquitoes based on what you’re eating.”
Pregnancy attracts mosquitoes
Pregnant women also seem to attract more mosquitoes, primarily because of the increased carbon dioxide output. It’s estimated that women in the advanced stages of pregnancy exhale about a 21% greater volume than non-pregnant women.
Swiger said this goes along with other physiological changes, like increased body temperature, that together make pregnant women easier for mosquitoes to find.
A taste for the local flavor
Sometimes mosquitoes develop more specific tastes in a location over time as an evolutionary trait.
“Mosquitoes in certain neighborhoods can become accustomed to specific scents and start to prefer those over others,” Swiger said. “Their generations are about two weeks long, and urban mosquitoes that bite humans often don’t travel far. As a result, they seem to get familiar with the local scents.”
Other genetic predispositions
There’s still much to uncover as far as mosquito preferences. Swiger said there seems to be other genetic predispositions for what attracts mosquitoes, but these aren’t all clear just yet.
“If you find yourself swatting more mosquitoes than your friends, there is probably some science behind it,” she said. “While there’s no getting around genetic predispositions, staying covered and using repellant might just help you tip the scales in your favor.”
Going green in your community
(Family Features) Preserving your community for future generations can take many forms. It might mean volunteering with local organizations and participating in community improvement initiatives. Taking steps to protect the environment is another critical way to ensure your community remains safe and livable for generations to come.
These ideas show that going green can be as simple as making small modifications to everyday actions you already take.
Donating Unwanted Goods
Landfills are overflowing with items that still have plenty of useful life. Often, those discarded items could be repurposed to provide an affordable option to those who can’t afford new, full-price versions. Before loading up your trash can, consider donating things like household goods and clothing that could still serve a purpose. Numerous organizations accept gently used goods that they either distribute directly to those in need or sell to the general public, with proceeds benefiting a specific cause or population. Look into the options in your area to find the best fit for items you have that can be donated.
Rethinking Transportation
Pollution from transportation accounts for 29% of the United States’ emissions, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). That’s a higher percentage than any other category measured by the EPA. Carpooling, public transportation and even carefully planning your route are ways you can take personal accountability to help reduce the problem.
Another way to improve transportation emissions is by talking to your school district about its school bus choices. Diesel school buses are not only expensive to operate, but they are harmful to children’s health, the community and the climate, according to data compiled by the Propane Education & Research Council. Conversely, propane reduces harmful emissions that impact student health and air quality in the community. By advocating for your district to convert to a more environmentally friendly transportation option, such as propane, you can help further reduce harmful emissions in your community.
Find more information about propane-powered buses at BetterOurBuses.com.
Recycling and Composting
Another way to reduce landfill waste is recycling and composting. Many of the items you throw away can be recycled into all-new materials. For example, recycled plastic can be used in a wide range of products, from sleeping bags and backpacks to dishes and reusable water bottles. Food waste represents a large share of landfills, too. Eventually it will biodegrade, but composting what you can at home gives you nutrient-rich material you can use to support your garden or lawn with healthier soil and less need for pesticides.
Cleaning with Natural Products
Keeping your home clean takes more than a little elbow grease, but the harsh chemicals found in many household cleaners are actually quite damaging. The chemicals can be poisonous or contain allergens that negatively impact your home’s air quality. Natural cleaners are often more cost-efficient, so you can enjoy cleaner air and minimize your impact on the environment.
Taking Advantage of Natural Light
If you’re in the habit of flipping on a light switch as you walk in a room, next time pause and consider whether you really need additional light. During daylight hours, many rooms offer more than enough natural light. Sunlight can also help warm spaces naturally when it’s cool outdoors, so throw open the curtains and let those warm, bright rays shine. If you do need additional light, consider relying on task lighting to illuminate your project rather than an overhead light that consumes more electricity.
Benefits of Propane School Buses
Over the last several decades, there have been many advances in student transportation. However, one area that could still use improvement is the number of students who ride to school on diesel buses that pollute the air. Today, there are two meaningful energy choices for clean student transportation: propane and electric. While both can achieve clean transportation, propane buses cost one-third the price of electric, allowing districts to replace their aging diesel fleet faster.
As an affordable, available and clean energy source, propane buses make practical sense. The buses reduce harmful emissions by 96% compared to diesel. They can also meet school districts’ needs with a range of up to 400 miles and the resiliency to continue operating across all terrains and in any weather. In fact, more than 1,000 school districts have already made the switch. Every day, 1.3 million children ride to school in 22,000 propane school buses across the country.
In 2022, the EPA introduced the Clean School Bus Program, which provides $5 billion over five years (2022-26) to replace existing diesel school buses with zero-emission and low-emission models.
Through three rounds of funding, the EPA program has allocated more than $2.8 billion for 8,427 electric school buses and 440 low-emissions propane buses. However, for the same amount of money that was distributed for the electric buses (about $2.77 billion), the program could have helped fund as many as 92,635 propane buses, assuming each propane bus received the $30,000 incentive.
When considering full lifecycle emissions, replacing 92,635 diesel buses with propane buses would have reduced harmful nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions by 24,664 metric tons over the three years the program has funded buses. By comparison, replacing just 8,427 diesel buses with electric buses will reduce NOx emissions by just 2,379 metric tons over the three years.
Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy 101: What ever student-athlete should know
(Family Features) You may find it difficult to wrap your mind around the idea of an energetic student-athlete with a cardiac diagnosis. Heart conditions may be more often associated with older individuals, but you might be surprised to learn hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is the most common condition responsible for sudden cardiac death in young athletes. In fact, it’s the cause of 40% of sudden cardiac death cases.
It’s estimated 1 in every 500 adults living in the United States has hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, according to the American Heart Association, but a significant percentage are undiagnosed. More than 80% of individuals who experience this condition show no signs or symptoms before sudden cardiac death. While sudden cardiac death is rare, it can occur during exercise or in its aftermath. That’s why it’s important for student-athletes and their loved ones to learn more about this condition and talk to a doctor about their risk.
With proper knowledge and the support of a skilled care team, it’s possible to manage hypertrophic cardiomyopathy with heart-healthy actions to prevent complications or worsening cardiovascular conditions like atrial fibrillation (a quivering or irregular heartbeat), stroke or heart failure. Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy awareness and education for athletes by the American Heart Association is made possible in part by a grant from the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation.
What is hypertrophic cardiomyopathy?
Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is the most common form of inherited heart disease and can affect people of any age. It’s defined by thickening and stiffening of the walls of the heart. The heart’s chambers cannot fill up or pump blood out adequately, so the heart is unable to function normally.
There are different types of this condition. Most people have a form of the disease in which the wall that separates the two bottom chambers of the heart (the septum) becomes enlarged and restricts blood flow out of the heart (obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy).
However, sometimes hypertrophic cardiomyopathy occurs without significant blocking of blood flow (nonobstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy). The heart’s main pumping chamber is still thickened and may become increasingly stiff, reducing the amount of blood taken in then pumped out to the body with each heartbeat.
What are possible symptoms?
Symptoms can include:
- shortness of breath
- chest pain
- heart palpitations
- fatigue
The severity of symptoms can vary, but if you experience them or if you have a family history of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy or sudden cardiac death, it may be a good idea to speak to your doctor about whether you have this condition.
For some people, symptoms can get worse and new symptoms can appear over time, resulting in people dealing with harsher effects and a diminished ability to do the activities they love. This decrease in functions can be one of the most challenging aspects of the disease. Keeping your health care team aware of any new or changing symptoms allows them to work with you to develop a plan to manage these symptoms and reduce their impact.
How is hypertrophic cardiomyopathydiagnosed?
Medical history, family history, a physical exam and diagnostic test results all factor into a diagnosis. A common diagnostic test is an echocardiogram that assesses the thickness of the heart muscle and observes blood flow from the heart.
If anyone in your family has been diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, other heart diseases or has been told they had thick heart walls, you should share that information with your doctor and discuss the need for genetic testing. Because this condition is hereditary, first-degree relatives, which include siblings and parents, should be checked.
Learn more at heart.org/HCMStudentAthlete.
Photos courtesy of Shutterstock
SOURCE:
American Heart Association
Promote safe sharps disposal this back-to-school season
(Family Features) Going back to school means new classes, new supplies, new friends and sometimes even new schools – all of which can be overwhelming. The annual back-to-school routine takes on an added layer of complexity for millions of students nationwide managing health conditions that require the use of medical sharps, such as needles, syringes or epinephrine autoinjectors.
Parents and school staff can promote safe disposal of sharps so students, faculty and other staff can focus on a happy and healthy school year with this help from SafetyIsThePoint.org.
Navigating Children’s Needs
Educating children about safe sharps disposal at school starts at home. Parents can use resources to help teach children about sharps, including the different types, with the use of online videos. Inform them on how to manage sharps, like where they should be disposed of, with a clickable map and ZIP code finder that provides local disposal rules and nearby disposal sites.
A school nurse or health services office can be a source of safe sharps disposal information and point to a designated place for used sharps. It is also essential to communicate with these offices about medical needs prior to the school year to ensure they are aware of students’ sharps usage.
Equipping Classrooms and Offices
Teachers and staff play a crucial role in promoting safe sharps disposal among students and colleagues. Educators can download and print posters and fact sheets that can be integrated into lesson plans or displayed in classrooms and offices. These materials not only educate students about household sharps and their proper disposal but can also raise awareness about the various health conditions that require their use.
For school districts with an active social media presence, sample posts can be shared online to educate students and parents alike. By leveraging digital platforms, schools can reinforce the importance of safe sharps disposal even beyond classroom walls.
Ensuring a Safe and Healthy School Year
Millions of children across the country use sharps to manage chronic health conditions like diabetes, allergies and more. Knowing how to properly dispose of used sharps is just as important as knowing how to administer them. Parents, teachers and other school staff play an invaluable role in ensuring students are protecting themselves and others from getting hurt. Students deserve to concentrate on the main point – being students – without being at risk while in the classroom.
Learn more about safe household sharps disposal this back-to-school season at SafetyIsThePoint.org.
Sharps Disposal is as Easy as 1-2-3
Because household sharps disposal rules vary state to state, it’s important to check your area’s requirements as some states prohibit disposing of sharps in household trash or recycling, instead requiring sharps to be transported to a collection center in an approved container. In general, disposal is as easy as these three steps:
- Place used sharps in a strong, plastic container like an empty laundry detergent or bleach bottle.
- When the container is 75% full, seal it tightly with duct tape and label it “Do Not Recycle.”
- Place the sealed container in regular household trash, if permitted in your area.
Photos courtesy of Shutterstock
SOURCE:
Safety is the Point
