HEALTHY LIVING
Going green in your community
(Family Features) Preserving your community for future generations can take many forms. It might mean volunteering with local organizations and participating in community improvement initiatives. Taking steps to protect the environment is another critical way to ensure your community remains safe and livable for generations to come.
These ideas show that going green can be as simple as making small modifications to everyday actions you already take.
Donating Unwanted Goods
Landfills are overflowing with items that still have plenty of useful life. Often, those discarded items could be repurposed to provide an affordable option to those who can’t afford new, full-price versions. Before loading up your trash can, consider donating things like household goods and clothing that could still serve a purpose. Numerous organizations accept gently used goods that they either distribute directly to those in need or sell to the general public, with proceeds benefiting a specific cause or population. Look into the options in your area to find the best fit for items you have that can be donated.
Rethinking Transportation
Pollution from transportation accounts for 29% of the United States’ emissions, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). That’s a higher percentage than any other category measured by the EPA. Carpooling, public transportation and even carefully planning your route are ways you can take personal accountability to help reduce the problem.
Another way to improve transportation emissions is by talking to your school district about its school bus choices. Diesel school buses are not only expensive to operate, but they are harmful to children’s health, the community and the climate, according to data compiled by the Propane Education & Research Council. Conversely, propane reduces harmful emissions that impact student health and air quality in the community. By advocating for your district to convert to a more environmentally friendly transportation option, such as propane, you can help further reduce harmful emissions in your community.
Find more information about propane-powered buses at BetterOurBuses.com.
Recycling and Composting
Another way to reduce landfill waste is recycling and composting. Many of the items you throw away can be recycled into all-new materials. For example, recycled plastic can be used in a wide range of products, from sleeping bags and backpacks to dishes and reusable water bottles. Food waste represents a large share of landfills, too. Eventually it will biodegrade, but composting what you can at home gives you nutrient-rich material you can use to support your garden or lawn with healthier soil and less need for pesticides.
Cleaning with Natural Products
Keeping your home clean takes more than a little elbow grease, but the harsh chemicals found in many household cleaners are actually quite damaging. The chemicals can be poisonous or contain allergens that negatively impact your home’s air quality. Natural cleaners are often more cost-efficient, so you can enjoy cleaner air and minimize your impact on the environment.
Taking Advantage of Natural Light
If you’re in the habit of flipping on a light switch as you walk in a room, next time pause and consider whether you really need additional light. During daylight hours, many rooms offer more than enough natural light. Sunlight can also help warm spaces naturally when it’s cool outdoors, so throw open the curtains and let those warm, bright rays shine. If you do need additional light, consider relying on task lighting to illuminate your project rather than an overhead light that consumes more electricity.
Benefits of Propane School Buses
Over the last several decades, there have been many advances in student transportation. However, one area that could still use improvement is the number of students who ride to school on diesel buses that pollute the air. Today, there are two meaningful energy choices for clean student transportation: propane and electric. While both can achieve clean transportation, propane buses cost one-third the price of electric, allowing districts to replace their aging diesel fleet faster.
As an affordable, available and clean energy source, propane buses make practical sense. The buses reduce harmful emissions by 96% compared to diesel. They can also meet school districts’ needs with a range of up to 400 miles and the resiliency to continue operating across all terrains and in any weather. In fact, more than 1,000 school districts have already made the switch. Every day, 1.3 million children ride to school in 22,000 propane school buses across the country.
In 2022, the EPA introduced the Clean School Bus Program, which provides $5 billion over five years (2022-26) to replace existing diesel school buses with zero-emission and low-emission models.
Through three rounds of funding, the EPA program has allocated more than $2.8 billion for 8,427 electric school buses and 440 low-emissions propane buses. However, for the same amount of money that was distributed for the electric buses (about $2.77 billion), the program could have helped fund as many as 92,635 propane buses, assuming each propane bus received the $30,000 incentive.
When considering full lifecycle emissions, replacing 92,635 diesel buses with propane buses would have reduced harmful nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions by 24,664 metric tons over the three years the program has funded buses. By comparison, replacing just 8,427 diesel buses with electric buses will reduce NOx emissions by just 2,379 metric tons over the three years.
HEALTHY LIVING
Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy 101: What ever student-athlete should know
(Family Features) You may find it difficult to wrap your mind around the idea of an energetic student-athlete with a cardiac diagnosis. Heart conditions may be more often associated with older individuals, but you might be surprised to learn hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is the most common condition responsible for sudden cardiac death in young athletes. In fact, it’s the cause of 40% of sudden cardiac death cases.
It’s estimated 1 in every 500 adults living in the United States has hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, according to the American Heart Association, but a significant percentage are undiagnosed. More than 80% of individuals who experience this condition show no signs or symptoms before sudden cardiac death. While sudden cardiac death is rare, it can occur during exercise or in its aftermath. That’s why it’s important for student-athletes and their loved ones to learn more about this condition and talk to a doctor about their risk.
With proper knowledge and the support of a skilled care team, it’s possible to manage hypertrophic cardiomyopathy with heart-healthy actions to prevent complications or worsening cardiovascular conditions like atrial fibrillation (a quivering or irregular heartbeat), stroke or heart failure. Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy awareness and education for athletes by the American Heart Association is made possible in part by a grant from the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation.
What is hypertrophic cardiomyopathy?
Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is the most common form of inherited heart disease and can affect people of any age. It’s defined by thickening and stiffening of the walls of the heart. The heart’s chambers cannot fill up or pump blood out adequately, so the heart is unable to function normally.
There are different types of this condition. Most people have a form of the disease in which the wall that separates the two bottom chambers of the heart (the septum) becomes enlarged and restricts blood flow out of the heart (obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy).
However, sometimes hypertrophic cardiomyopathy occurs without significant blocking of blood flow (nonobstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy). The heart’s main pumping chamber is still thickened and may become increasingly stiff, reducing the amount of blood taken in then pumped out to the body with each heartbeat.
What are possible symptoms?
Symptoms can include:
- shortness of breath
- chest pain
- heart palpitations
- fatigue
The severity of symptoms can vary, but if you experience them or if you have a family history of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy or sudden cardiac death, it may be a good idea to speak to your doctor about whether you have this condition.
For some people, symptoms can get worse and new symptoms can appear over time, resulting in people dealing with harsher effects and a diminished ability to do the activities they love. This decrease in functions can be one of the most challenging aspects of the disease. Keeping your health care team aware of any new or changing symptoms allows them to work with you to develop a plan to manage these symptoms and reduce their impact.
How is hypertrophic cardiomyopathydiagnosed?
Medical history, family history, a physical exam and diagnostic test results all factor into a diagnosis. A common diagnostic test is an echocardiogram that assesses the thickness of the heart muscle and observes blood flow from the heart.
If anyone in your family has been diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, other heart diseases or has been told they had thick heart walls, you should share that information with your doctor and discuss the need for genetic testing. Because this condition is hereditary, first-degree relatives, which include siblings and parents, should be checked.
Learn more at heart.org/HCMStudentAthlete.
Photos courtesy of Shutterstock
SOURCE:
American Heart Association
HEALTHY LIVING
Promote safe sharps disposal this back-to-school season
(Family Features) Going back to school means new classes, new supplies, new friends and sometimes even new schools – all of which can be overwhelming. The annual back-to-school routine takes on an added layer of complexity for millions of students nationwide managing health conditions that require the use of medical sharps, such as needles, syringes or epinephrine autoinjectors.
Parents and school staff can promote safe disposal of sharps so students, faculty and other staff can focus on a happy and healthy school year with this help from SafetyIsThePoint.org.
Navigating Children’s Needs
Educating children about safe sharps disposal at school starts at home. Parents can use resources to help teach children about sharps, including the different types, with the use of online videos. Inform them on how to manage sharps, like where they should be disposed of, with a clickable map and ZIP code finder that provides local disposal rules and nearby disposal sites.
A school nurse or health services office can be a source of safe sharps disposal information and point to a designated place for used sharps. It is also essential to communicate with these offices about medical needs prior to the school year to ensure they are aware of students’ sharps usage.
Equipping Classrooms and Offices
Teachers and staff play a crucial role in promoting safe sharps disposal among students and colleagues. Educators can download and print posters and fact sheets that can be integrated into lesson plans or displayed in classrooms and offices. These materials not only educate students about household sharps and their proper disposal but can also raise awareness about the various health conditions that require their use.
For school districts with an active social media presence, sample posts can be shared online to educate students and parents alike. By leveraging digital platforms, schools can reinforce the importance of safe sharps disposal even beyond classroom walls.
Ensuring a Safe and Healthy School Year
Millions of children across the country use sharps to manage chronic health conditions like diabetes, allergies and more. Knowing how to properly dispose of used sharps is just as important as knowing how to administer them. Parents, teachers and other school staff play an invaluable role in ensuring students are protecting themselves and others from getting hurt. Students deserve to concentrate on the main point – being students – without being at risk while in the classroom.
Learn more about safe household sharps disposal this back-to-school season at SafetyIsThePoint.org.
Sharps Disposal is as Easy as 1-2-3
Because household sharps disposal rules vary state to state, it’s important to check your area’s requirements as some states prohibit disposing of sharps in household trash or recycling, instead requiring sharps to be transported to a collection center in an approved container. In general, disposal is as easy as these three steps:
- Place used sharps in a strong, plastic container like an empty laundry detergent or bleach bottle.
- When the container is 75% full, seal it tightly with duct tape and label it “Do Not Recycle.”
- Place the sealed container in regular household trash, if permitted in your area.
Photos courtesy of Shutterstock
SOURCE:
Safety is the Point
HEALTHY LIVING
5 travel tips for people with diabetes
(Family Features) Be it a short weekend trip to an epic destination or a longer trip to a dream spot, 212 million American adults are planning much-deserved vacations, according to The Vacationer’s Summer Travel Survey 2024. However, one thing travelers living with type 1 diabetes can’t leave behind: their diabetes.
This is why many frequent travelers living with type 1 diabetes like Nicky Williams, a full-time student who loves documenting travel on her blog, are always prepared by having a checklist when she travels. This checklist helps those like Williams carefully manage type 1 diabetes and allows them to manage the unexpected.
“I was born with a sense of wanderlust,” Williams said. “However, 14 years ago, my ability to travel was challenged when I was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. Thanks to my diabetes tech, my love for travel and my passion for trying different foods around the world is as strong as ever. When I travel, I’m less stressed‡ when enjoying new cultures and foods where I might not get the carb count just right. I let my MiniMed 780G system do what it does best and account for the unexpected so I can truly immerse myself in the experience instead of my diabetes.”
If you’re planning a trip this summer and looking for a better way to manage your diabetes, consider these tips:
Talk to Your Health Care Provider
Discuss your current treatment plan and any concerns you have. Talk about adjustments you may need to make, depending on where you’re going, what you’ll be doing and how your diet may be affected. Also be sure to get a current letter stating you have diabetes and any special information regarding your needs that you can provide in the event of an emergency.
Pack Your Supplies
Put your diabetes supplies in a carry-on bag and pack twice as much insulin as you think you’ll need. Consider packing insulin with a gel ice pack, which is less likely to get flagged by luggage scanners. With a solution like the Medtronic Extended infusion set, travelers with diabetes have the option for an extended wear duration of up to seven days, leaving more space for packing other items.
Navigate the Airport
Traveling with a medical device or supplies can be a nerve-wracking experience, especially if flying to your destination. Upon arriving at the security screening, notify security officers of any equipment in your carry-on or attached to your body. While you will not be required to remove an attached device, you may be subject to additional screenings, including a visual inspection, self-pat down and other trace testing of the device and supplies.
Research Pharmacies
Look into where you can access additional supplies if you run low, your luggage gets misplaced, or some other unforeseen event affects your insulin or other supplies. Verify whether the pharmacy accepts your insurance and the types of supplies you might need. You may even want to call ahead to get your information entered in their system so they’re able to help you more efficiently if an urgent need arises. If something happens to your insulin pump, know your options for getting a replacement or loaner while traveling.
Safeguard Your Routine
Mealtimes are consistently cited as one of the most difficult aspects of diabetes management and the change of pace that comes with travel and excursions can disrupt your routine. An automated insulin delivery system can help alleviate that stress for those times when you forget to plan ahead. An option such as the MiniMed 780G system has your back if you occasionally forget or miscalculate a dose.† The system’s world-class algorithm measures sugar levels every 5 minutes, assessing if a meal has been eaten and giving automatic corrections and adjustments to insulin. With some of the manual work being taken on by the system, traveling becomes a more seamless experience, allowing you to enjoy your favorite foods, relax and revel in your vacation.
To learn more about managing diabetes on the road, visit medtronicdiabetes.com/TravelTips.
‡ Refers to SmartGuard™ feature. Individual results may vary.
† Taking a bolus 15-20 minutes before a meal helps to keep blood sugar levels under control after eating.
Important safety information: MiniMed™ 780G system with SmartGuard™ technology with Guardian™ 4 sensor
The MiniMed™ 780G system is intended for continuous delivery of basal insulin at selectable rates, and the administration of insulin boluses at selectable amounts for the management of type 1 diabetes mellitus in persons seven years of age and older requiring insulin as well as for the continuous monitoring and trending of glucose levels in the fluid under the skin. The MiniMed™ 780G system includes SmartGuard™ technology, which can be programmed to automatically adjust insulin delivery based on the continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) sensor glucose values and can suspend delivery of insulin when the sensor glucose (SG) value falls below or is predicted to fall below predefined threshold values.
The Medtronic MiniMed™ 780G system consists of the following devices: MiniMed™ 780G insulin pump, the Guardian™ 4 transmitter, the Guardian™ 4 sensor, One-press serter, the Accu-Chek™ Guide Link blood glucose meter, and the Accu-Chek™ Guide test strips. The system requires a prescription from a healthcare professional.
The Guardian™ 4 sensor is intended for use with the MiniMed™ 780G system and the Guardian 4 transmitter to monitor glucose levels for the management of diabetes. The sensor is intended for single use and requires a prescription. The Guardian™ 4 sensor is indicated for up to seven days of continuous use.
The Guardian™ 4 sensor is not intended to be used directly to make therapy adjustments while the MiniMed™ 780G is operating in manual mode. All therapy adjustments in manual mode should be based on measurements obtained using a blood glucose meter and not on values provided by the Guardian™ 4 sensor. The Guardian™ 4 sensor has been studied and is approved for use in patients ages 7 years and older and in the arm insertion site only. Do not use the Guardian™ 4 sensor in the abdomen or other body sites including the buttocks, due to unknown or different performance that could result in hypoglycemia or hyperglycemia.
WARNING: Do not use the SmartGuard™ feature for people who require less than 8 units or more than 250 units of total daily insulin per day. A total daily dose of at least 8 units, but no more than 250 units, is required to operate in the SmartGuard™ feature.
WARNING: Do not use the MiniMed™ 780G system until appropriate training has been received from a healthcare professional. Training is essential to ensure the safe use of the MiniMed™ 780G system.
WARNING: Do not use SG values to make treatment decisions, including delivering a bolus, while the pump is in Manual Mode. When the SmartGuard™ feature is active and you are no longer in Manual Mode, the pump uses an SG value, when available, to calculate a bolus amount. However, if your symptoms do not match the SG value, use a BG meter to confirm the SG value. Failure to confirm glucose levels when your symptoms do not match the SG value can result in the infusion of too much or too little insulin, which may cause hypoglycemia or hyperglycemia.
Pump therapy is not recommended for people whose vision or hearing does not allow for the recognition of pump signals, alerts, or alarms. The safety of the MiniMed™ 780G system has not been studied in pregnant women, persons with type 2 diabetes, or in persons using other anti-hyperglycemic therapies that do not include insulin. For complete details of the system, including product and important safety information such as indications, contraindications, warnings and precautions associated with system and its components, please consult https://www.medtronicdiabetes.com/important-safety-information#minimed-780g and the appropriate user guide at https://www.medtronicdiabetes.com/download-library
Rx Only. Subcut admin of insulin only. NOT for IV or blood products. Infection/irritation risk possible. Follow directions and replace as indicated. See https://bit.ly/infusionsetsafety
Abbreviated+: Rx Only. Subcut admin of insulin only. NOT for IV or blood products. See https://bit.ly/infusionsetsafety
The content and all information provided is for your informational use only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment in any manner. Responses to a treatment may vary from patient to patient. Always talk with your physician about diagnosis and treatment information and ensure that you understand and carefully follow that information.
SOURCE:
Medtronic
