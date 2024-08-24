SPORTS
Kleinhans gets 1,000 dig
The Nocona Lady Indians team celebrated junior libero Aubree Kleinhans getting her 1,000 career dig after their match against Holliday on Tuesday night at home.
SPORTS
Volleyball Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians had a player reach a personal milestone during Tuesday’s home matches against Millsap and Holliday.
The Lady Indians beat the Lady Bulldogs in straight sets 3-0 before losing to the Lady Eagles 3-1.
During the match against Holliday, junior libero player Aubree Kleinhans recorded her 1,000 career dig, which was celebrated after the game with a banner.
“I was excited to reach this milestone with the help of my teammates and coaches,” Kleinhans said.
In the first match against Millsap, each set was competitive. Nocona was able to pull out the win in each one, winning 25-20, 25-22 and 25-22.
The second match against Holliday did not go Nocona’s way as the two most competitive sets saw the Lady Eagles pulling through, which made all the difference.
The Lady Indians won the first set definitively 25-17 to go up. Holliday came back and won the second set in extra points 27-25 to tie the match.
The Lady Eagles then carried that momentum into set three and won 25-18 to take their first lead. Nocona needed to win set four in order to force a fifth and final set.
It was another set that went down to the wire, but Holliday pulled it out, winning by the narrowest margin 25-23 to take the match 3-1.
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers dominated both of their matches at home on Tuesday night against bigger schools Seymour and Gainesville.
The Lady Panthers won in straight sets 3-0 against both teams, with most sets finishing quickly and with little drama.
Saint Jo first played 2A Seymour and took care of business, doing a lot of damage serving the ball against the opposing back row. Saint Jo won with set scores being 25-12, 25-10 and 25-10.
Playing against 4A Gainesville, it was more of the same outside of one set. The Lady Panthers dominated the first and third sets, winning 25-6 and 25-11. The second set Saint Jo controlled, but the Lady Leopards showed a bit more fight. Still, the Lady Panthers won 25-17.
Forestburg
The Forestburg Lady Horns lost a competitive match at Vernon Northside on Tuesday.
The Lady Indians won 3-1, but three of the four sets were so close at the end it could have gone either way.
Forestburg has been working through some early season kinks and some of those things came together.
Northside was up 2-0 after winning the first two sets 25-22 and 25-12. The Lady Horns showed some backbone in the third set despite not having any momentum.
Forestburg won set three by the narrowest margin 25-23 and with set four playing just as close, it looked like the Lady Horns had a chance to force a fifth and final set.
Unfortunately, the Lady Indians were able to pull out set four, winning by the narrowest of margins 25-23 to seal the victory 3-1.
Prairie Valley
The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs won at home on Tuesday against Sacred Heart.
The Lady Bulldogs won 3-1 against the Lady tigers in their home gym.
Prairie Valley was playing only its second match of the season and put in some good work.
The Lady Bulldogs dominated in set one. Ky Cearly got hot from the service line, winning 11 straight points including five aces. This helped power Prairie Valley to a dominating 25-7 win.
The rest of the match was a bit more competitive.
The second set saw the Lady Bulldogs win 25-21 to go up 2-0 in the closest set of the match.
Sacred Heart caught Prairie Valley napping in set three, winning 25-19 to cut the lead to 2-1 and force the match to keep going.
Not wanting to give the Lady Tigers a chance to try and come back, the Lady Bulldogs buckled down and won set four 25-17 to secure the victory 3-1.
Missing scores
The Bowie News did not receive scores from Bellevue’s match earlier this week. Gold-Burg did not have a game scheduled for earlier this week.

SPORTS
Bowie volleyball loses to Graford
The Bowie Lady Rabbits lost their home game Tuesday night against a tall Graford team at the net.
Graford won in straight sets 3-0 as Bowie constantly found itself in early holes it could not dig itself out of.
Bowie came into the game with the goal of still working on straightening out rotations, getting players more varsity experience while also trying to win.
Graford, freshly moved up to 2A and featuring several tall players despite being a smaller school, was looking to show just because the team was moving up a classification it could still win at a high level.
Bowie started the match well, getting the early lead and extending it to 9-6. Graford then went on an 8-2 run to take the lead 14-11, taking advantage of mistakes and never looked back.
Bowie hung with Graford, never falling so behind to lose hope, but ran out of time. Graford won the first set 25-20 to go ahead 1-0.
The second set started off not well for Bowie. Graford led 7-3 at the beginning of the set. Bowie was able to keep pace with Graford up until the end game, down three to four points the whole way, trailing 19-16.
Graford then went on a 4-1 run go up 23-17 to clinch the set definitively, winning 25-17 to up 2-0.
Bowie needed to win the next three sets if it wanted to come from behind and win the match. An epic comeback was not in the cards Tuesday night.
Graford took control early and never let go. Bowie lost the set 25-14 as Graford won the match 3-0.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Football Scrimmages
A Saint Jo receiver looks to real in a catch during the Panthers scrimmage against Newcastle/Strawn.
To see pictures from Bowie, Nocona, Saint Jo and Forestburg scrimmages, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
For pictures from the Nocona scrimmage, click here https://www.dotphoto.com/go.asp?l=bnews1&AID=6865339&T=1
For pictures from the Saint Jo scrimmage, click here https://www.dotphoto.com/go.asp?l=bnews1&AID=6865340&T=1
