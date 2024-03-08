TV heavy hitter Taylor Sheridan brings new show to film in Jacksboro

By Joey Berlin, Texas Hospital Association

When Hollywood – and one of TV’s preeminent creators of this decade – came to Faith Community Hospital in Jacksboro, the facility pulled off a notable feat: Switching between medical setting and television filming location with little warning.

Over a handful of days last February and May, Taylor Sheridan – the creator and showrunner for the massive TV hit “Yellowstone” and its successful prequels, “1883” and “1923” – brought his crew to Jacksboro to use Faith Community as a set for “Landman,” his new series set to debut this November on Paramount+.

The show, with stars including Billy Bob Thornton, Jon Hamm, Ali Larter and Demi Moore, is billed as “A modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of West Texas oil rigs.” It will be set in Midland, but used Faith Community – located northwest of the Dallas-Fort Worth metro – as the setting for the fictitious Midland General Hospital.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.