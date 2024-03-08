NEWS
Unknown expense of raw water pump may hit budget
By BARBARA GREEN
Members of the Bowie City Council learned just like their own household budgets, the city’s 2024-25 operational budget is facing the higher costs across the board.
Councilors met for a budget workshop on Monday night and threw their questions about the draft proposal that was presented on July 8.
City Manager Bert Cunningham previously said he has slashed more than $300,000 from the departmental budget requests in order to get a balanced budget. However, a large unknown hovers over the finances as the staff waits on engineering estimates to add a pump at the raw water pump station, a directive from the state regulatory agency.
The city budget is broken out into two funds, utility and general. The utility fund, which includes water, sewer and electric, has projected expenses of $12,595,995 with revenues forecast at $12,601,000.
The remaining city departments are in the general fund where expenses are $10,700,890 with revenue projected at $10,705,568. Overall budget operations are expensed at $23,296,885 and revenue projected at $23,306,568. Cunningham said it leaves a small margin of $9,683 maintaining that balanced budget.
NEWS
TV heavy hitter Taylor Sheridan brings new show to film in Jacksboro
By Joey Berlin, Texas Hospital Association
When Hollywood – and one of TV’s preeminent creators of this decade – came to Faith Community Hospital in Jacksboro, the facility pulled off a notable feat: Switching between medical setting and television filming location with little warning.
Over a handful of days last February and May, Taylor Sheridan – the creator and showrunner for the massive TV hit “Yellowstone” and its successful prequels, “1883” and “1923” – brought his crew to Jacksboro to use Faith Community as a set for “Landman,” his new series set to debut this November on Paramount+.
The show, with stars including Billy Bob Thornton, Jon Hamm, Ali Larter and Demi Moore, is billed as “A modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of West Texas oil rigs.” It will be set in Midland, but used Faith Community – located northwest of the Dallas-Fort Worth metro – as the setting for the fictitious Midland General Hospital.
NEWS
First hearing, arraignment set in two DA cases
By BARBARA GREEN
An arraignment has been set for 9 a.m. Aug. 16 in the theft case against 97th District Attorney Casey Hall, while an administrative hearing is set for 10 a.m. on Aug. 5 in the removal action.
Both hearings will take place in the 97th District Courtroom.
In the theft case where Hall was indicted on July 15 for a charge of theft of property $2,500 to $30,000, Judge Lee Gabriel issued the order setting the arraignment. Two days later the court received notification Hall is represented by Abe Factor.
NEWS
New Auto Zone, smoke shop coming to city
The City of Bowie has approved building plans for two new businesses that are coming to the community.
City Code Officer David Rainey said plans for a new Auto Zone have been approved, as the contractor awaits approval on a replat, afterwhich a building permit can be issued.
Monday Rainey gave an update the planning and zoning commission approved the replat on July 28 and it will go the city council for action on Aug. 12, afterwhich a building permit will be made available.
The plans call for a 6,000 sq.ft building to be constructed at the corner of State Highway 59 and Lover’s Lane in the Bowie Plaza lot. Estimated value on the construction is $1,097,498 per the plans.
Plans also have been approved for a renovation of the former Taiwan Restaurant at 1206 E. Wise.
Rainey said renovations are projected at $200,000 for the 2,700 sq. ft building and it will house a smoke shop. The company is Fun 4 Investment, Flower Mound and the company has picked up with building permit.
