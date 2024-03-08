Unknown expense of raw water pump may hit budget

By BARBARA GREEN

Members of the Bowie City Council learned just like their own household budgets, the city’s 2024-25 operational budget is facing the higher costs across the board.

Councilors met for a budget workshop on Monday night and threw their questions about the draft proposal that was presented on July 8.

City Manager Bert Cunningham previously said he has slashed more than $300,000 from the departmental budget requests in order to get a balanced budget. However, a large unknown hovers over the finances as the staff waits on engineering estimates to add a pump at the raw water pump station, a directive from the state regulatory agency.

The city budget is broken out into two funds, utility and general. The utility fund, which includes water, sewer and electric, has projected expenses of $12,595,995 with revenues forecast at $12,601,000.

The remaining city departments are in the general fund where expenses are $10,700,890 with revenue projected at $10,705,568. Overall budget operations are expensed at $23,296,885 and revenue projected at $23,306,568. Cunningham said it leaves a small margin of $9,683 maintaining that balanced budget.

