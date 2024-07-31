NEWS
First hearing, arraignment set in two DA cases
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
An arraignment has been set for 9 a.m. Aug. 16 in the theft case against 97th District Attorney Casey Hall, while an administrative hearing is set for 10 a.m. on Aug. 5 in the removal action.
Both hearings will take place in the 97th District Courtroom.
In the theft case where Hall was indicted on July 15 for a charge of theft of property $2,500 to $30,000, Judge Lee Gabriel issued the order setting the arraignment. Two days later the court received notification Hall is represented by Abe Factor.
New Auto Zone, smoke shop coming to city
The City of Bowie has approved building plans for two new businesses that are coming to the community.
City Code Officer David Rainey said plans for a new Auto Zone have been approved, as the contractor awaits approval on a replat, afterwhich a building permit can be issued.
Monday Rainey gave an update the planning and zoning commission approved the replat on July 28 and it will go the city council for action on Aug. 12, afterwhich a building permit will be made available.
The plans call for a 6,000 sq.ft building to be constructed at the corner of State Highway 59 and Lover’s Lane in the Bowie Plaza lot. Estimated value on the construction is $1,097,498 per the plans.
Plans also have been approved for a renovation of the former Taiwan Restaurant at 1206 E. Wise.
Rainey said renovations are projected at $200,000 for the 2,700 sq. ft building and it will house a smoke shop. The company is Fun 4 Investment, Flower Mound and the company has picked up with building permit.
July Jam enjoys big audience, great music
The July Jam drew more than 175 plus fiddlers Saturday night as guests enjoyed a full evening of fiddle music, fried chicken dinner, bake sale and silent auction.
Wreck involves 2 semis, 1 tanker and 1 pickup
Two tractor-trail rigs, a tanker truck and a pickup were all involved in a massive wreck that surprisingly only injured one person on July 23.
The wreck occurred at 1:55 p.m. on U.S. 81/287 north of Lawhorn Lane.
According to the Department of Public Safety public information officer the preliminary investigation revealed Alfredo Castaneda-Llamas, Logan, UT, was driving a 2025 Freightliner towing a trailer northbound. There were traffic control devices on this section of roadway advising of the right lane being closed.
That driver failed to control his speed as it approached a passenger car, slammed its brakes and veered to avoid a collision. He overcorrected and struck a Ford F250, driven by Amber West, 32, Wichita Falls.
Castaneda-Llamas’ vehicle continued and struck a third truck, a 2007 Peterbilt tanker truck driven by Jason Airington, 51, Springfield, MO.
That action caused Airington to strike a traffic control sign rolling onto its right side. Airington was transported to Medical City Decatur with non-incapacitating injuries.
The original truck continued and struck a fourth 2022 Freightliner towing a utility trailer driven by Mark Stephens, 65, Amarillo, coming to rest across both northbound lanes of travel.
An array of emergency vehicles responded to the scene that was spread across a large section of the highway.
Northbound traffic was diverted to the service roads as the scene was cleared which took more than an hour as traffic slowed to a crawl.
