First hearing, arraignment set in two DA cases

By BARBARA GREEN

[email protected]

An arraignment has been set for 9 a.m. Aug. 16 in the theft case against 97th District Attorney Casey Hall, while an administrative hearing is set for 10 a.m. on Aug. 5 in the removal action.

Both hearings will take place in the 97th District Courtroom.

In the theft case where Hall was indicted on July 15 for a charge of theft of property $2,500 to $30,000, Judge Lee Gabriel issued the order setting the arraignment. Two days later the court received notification Hall is represented by Abe Factor.

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.