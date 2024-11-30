Lady Rabbits go 2-2 at hosted tournament

The Bowie Lady Rabbits had a good two days playing basketball at their hosted Gayno Shelton Hoopin’ into the Holidays Tournament on Monday and Tuesday.

The Lady Rabbits went 2-2 overall as the tournament was formatted to play two games each day and did not feature brackets or championships.

Bowie started off the tournament on a strong note against Tioga. Featuring the team’s biggest offensive total so far, the Lady Rabbits beat the Lady Bulldogs in dominant fashion 61-22.

Bowie made 10 3-pointers in the game while on defense it pitched a rare shut out in the third quarter. Laney Enlow led the team with 12 points and Railey Martin score nine points while making three 3-pointers. Parker Riddle, Payton Holt and Laney Segura each pitched in eight points.

It was a good blowout win for the team because the next game saw the Lady Rabbits on the other side of it. State-ranked 2A team Muenster showed Bowie how far it still needs to go.

The Lady Hornets won 47-19 as the Lady Rabbits had trouble scoring throughout the game. Bowie did not start the game great, giving up 25 points in the first quarter. On the bright side, the team limited Muenster to single-digit quarter totals in the second and fourth quarter.

Riddle led the team with five points and Segura was second with four points.

Bowie made only one 3-pointer after making 10 the previous game and went 8-16 at the free throw line.

The Lady Rabbits were able to shake off that performance at the start of day two, playing against Millsap.

It was another rout for Bowie as everything seemed to be working for the Lady Rabbits. Bowie limited the Lady Bulldogs to only two points in the first quarter and won 57-22.

Segura led the team with 14 points while Martin was second with nine points, all coming from 3-point land.

Five other players finished with six points or more in another great showing on both sides of the court.

The Lady Rabbits final game of the tournament was the last one on Tuesday. It was the most competitive game of the tournament for Bowie, but unfortunately the Lady Rabbits fell to fellow 3A team Bells 48-37.

Bowie started the game with the lead and led 25-21 at halftime, but unfortunately switched up tactics from the Lady Panthers allowed them to grab control in the third quarter and extend their lead in the fourth quarter.

Hanna Bell led the team with 15 points and Enlow was second with eight points.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News. To see more pictures from the tournament, click here https://www.dotphoto.com/go.asp?l=bnews1&AID=6870777&T=1