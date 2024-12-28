SPORTS
2024 HS sports year in review: Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Panthers saw success in every sport in 2024. The year started with both basketball teams doing well. The Panthers finished third and made the playoffs before losing in the bi-district round to Perrin-Whitt.
The Lady Panthers won the district title and made it to the regional quarterfinals before losing to eventual state champion Newcastle.
In the spring, Julian Luna qualified for the regional golf tournament after finishing fifth at the district tournament.
In tennis, Saint Jo had the girl’s doubles pair of Taylor Patrick and Kyler Dunn make it back to the state tournament before losing in the first round. Fellow girl’s doubles pair Maxey Johnson and Bailey Nobile also qualified for regionals as well after finishing second at district.
The track program saw both teams win the district titles. The boy’s eventually had a few athletes qualify for the state meet. Damon Byrd earned a bronze medal in the triple jump and fourth place in the long jump. Byrd was also a part of the 4×200 meter relay team along with Blaine Penaluna, Devin Stewart and Lee Yeley that finished in seventh place.
The softball team recovered from a tough regular season to beat Perrin-Whitt in the bi-district playoff round. The Lady Panthers then lost to Jonesboro in area.
The Saint Jo baseball team also played in the playoffs, but fell short against Electra in the bi-district round.
The fall season was just as impressive. The Saint Jo volleyball team won the district title and made it all the way back to the regional final for the third straight year. Unfortunately, also for the third straight year, the Lady Panthers fell to the eventual state champion, this time Harrold.
The football team won its first nine games and finished second in district to make the playoffs for the sixth straight year. The Panthers also won their first playoff game since 2021, upsetting state-ranked Avalon in the bi-district round. Saint Jo then lost the next round to Abbott.
In cross country, the boy’s team qualified for the state meet after finishing third at the regional meet. The Panthers ended up eventually ninth place overall.
The Lady Panthers were one spot short of qualifying for state, finishing in fourth place. Still, the team had Savannah Hill qualify individually for state where she finished 55th.
To see pictures and see highlights of every school, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
2024 HS sports year in review: Bellevue
The Bellevue basketball teams both played in the playoffs for the first time in several years. The Lady Eagles finished fourth in the district to qualify after missing the previous season. In the bi-district round, Bellevue had to play the eventual state champs Newcastle.
The Eagles also finished fourth, though they played Saint Jo in a play-in game for third place. Bellevue then had to play state-ranked Graford in the bi-district round before ending its season.
The spring season saw Bellevue bring back its baseball program after many years.
While the team struggled during its initial season, it is a step in the first step for a program that hopes to compete well in the near future. In golf, the Lady Eagles ended up winning the district title to qualify for the regional tournament.
In the fall, both of Bellevue’s cross country teams finished second at district and qualified for regionals.
There, Mattie Broussard was able to qualify for the state meet individually after winning the regional title.
At state, Broussard came in ninth place to earn a medal.
SPORTS
2024 HS sports year in review: Prairie Valley
The Prairie Valley program had a good spring to start 2024. In tennis Case Carpenter qualified for regionals after finishing second at the district meet in boy’s singles. In golf, the Lady Bulldogs team finished second at the district tournament to qualify for regionals.
To cap off the spring season, Linzie Priddy qualified for the state track meet in the 800 meter race, where she placed ninth overall.
The fall season saw the Lady Bulldogs finish second in district to qualify for the playoffs. In the bi-district round, Prairie Valley held on to beat Vernon Northside in five sets to continue its season one more game. In the area round, the Lady Bulldogs lost to Garner.
In cross country, the program had one boy and one girl qualify for the state meet for the second straight year.
Josh Stout was running at state for the second time and he improved on his first appearance as she placed 29th. Priddy, running at the state cross country meet for her third time, finished 84th.
SPORTS
2024 HS sports year in review: Gold-Burg
The Gold-Burg athletic program had a good spring with two girls qualifying for regionals in tennis. Jimena Garcia and Alyson Rojas placed first and second in girls singles at the district meet to move on.
In track and field, the Bears had Isaac Renteria qualify for the state meet for the second straight year. He finished in fourth place in the 3200 meter race.
In the fall season, the football team had one of its best seasons in school history. The team rebounded from losing its first three games of the season to winning the district title and its bi-district playoff game against Woodson. The Bears then lost to Oakwood in the area round.
