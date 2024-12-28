2024 HS sports year in review: Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Panthers saw success in every sport in 2024. The year started with both basketball teams doing well. The Panthers finished third and made the playoffs before losing in the bi-district round to Perrin-Whitt.

The Lady Panthers won the district title and made it to the regional quarterfinals before losing to eventual state champion Newcastle.

In the spring, Julian Luna qualified for the regional golf tournament after finishing fifth at the district tournament.

In tennis, Saint Jo had the girl’s doubles pair of Taylor Patrick and Kyler Dunn make it back to the state tournament before losing in the first round. Fellow girl’s doubles pair Maxey Johnson and Bailey Nobile also qualified for regionals as well after finishing second at district.

The track program saw both teams win the district titles. The boy’s eventually had a few athletes qualify for the state meet. Damon Byrd earned a bronze medal in the triple jump and fourth place in the long jump. Byrd was also a part of the 4×200 meter relay team along with Blaine Penaluna, Devin Stewart and Lee Yeley that finished in seventh place.

The softball team recovered from a tough regular season to beat Perrin-Whitt in the bi-district playoff round. The Lady Panthers then lost to Jonesboro in area.

The Saint Jo baseball team also played in the playoffs, but fell short against Electra in the bi-district round.

The fall season was just as impressive. The Saint Jo volleyball team won the district title and made it all the way back to the regional final for the third straight year. Unfortunately, also for the third straight year, the Lady Panthers fell to the eventual state champion, this time Harrold.

The football team won its first nine games and finished second in district to make the playoffs for the sixth straight year. The Panthers also won their first playoff game since 2021, upsetting state-ranked Avalon in the bi-district round. Saint Jo then lost the next round to Abbott.

In cross country, the boy’s team qualified for the state meet after finishing third at the regional meet. The Panthers ended up eventually ninth place overall.

The Lady Panthers were one spot short of qualifying for state, finishing in fourth place. Still, the team had Savannah Hill qualify individually for state where she finished 55th.

