Live Better
5 ways to make extra cash around the house
(Family Features) Making money from everyday items in your home may be easier than you think. With a growing number of companies simplifying the process, turning unused items into cash has never been simpler.
These companies are part of the circular economy, where you get to make money from your items and feel good about it at the same time. By reselling items you don’t use, you can give these items a second home or repurpose them into something that has practical applications.
For example, unused gold and precious metal jewelry can be given a second home to or repurposed for vital technology sectors like health care. This reduces the need for environmentally taxing mining operations and gives these valuable resources a second purpose.
Whether it’s clothing, jewelry or tech, consider these simple ways to make extra cash by selling items online.
Sell Used Clothing
Some newer platforms offer a less hands-on approach to selling used clothing online. Unlike popular online platforms that require you to take pictures or create listings for your items, look for outlets that allow you to simply package your items and send them out with an insured label. This makes selling clothing online a breeze and reduces the potential headaches of dealing with buyers directly and managing listings.
Sell Unworn Jewelry
For precious metals like gold jewelry or silver jewelry, selling directly to a trusted buyer can provide a fast, secure way to unlock their value. Consider AlloyMarket.com, a company featured in trusted outlets like Forbes, NBC and US News & World Report that offers a streamlined process with free, insured shipping and no hidden fees or commissions. Unlike platforms that require complex listings or charge extra fees, you keep 100% of the quoted price. On average, customers earn $1,700 or more for gold jewelry and other precious metal items, offering a straightforward, easy and rewarding way to sell unused valuables.
Sell Designer Bags
If you have any designer bags at home, look for platforms that let you sell handbags directly to them and provide upfront estimates before you ship your items. Some platforms provide free insured shipping and marketplaces where you can buy designer handbags at discounted prices.
Sell Books You’ve Already Read
While this likely won’t make you a fortune, selling used books is a simple way to make some extra cash and help preserve the environment. College students in particular can benefit from upfront estimates and free shipping or the ability to trade in used books for ones they’ll need next semester. Plus, some platforms also offer books for purchase at heavily discounted prices.
Sell Tech After Upgrading
If you upgraded phones recently or have a used phone just collecting dust, get an upfront estimate for your phone from a trusted site. Some buyers provide free shipping and, with upfront estimates, you know exactly what you will get for your used phone before sending it in.
Sell Old Furniture
Turn your unused furniture into cash by listing items like sofas, tables or chairs on local marketplaces or apps. Clear photos and detailed descriptions can help attract buyers nearby, saving you the hassle of shipping. Selling old furniture not only earns extra money but also helps reduce waste by giving items a second life.
To learn more about how you can get a free, no-obligation estimate for gold jewelry or other precious metal items, visit AlloyMarket.com.
SOURCE:
Alloy Market
Live Better
For the birds: Feed ’em in fall to welcome them back in winter
(Joan Casanova) Humans aren’t the only ones who look forward to autumn harvest. Fall brings a bounty of natural foods for our feathered friends, too. But while they’re feasting on fall’s cornucopia of delicacies, birds are also planning ahead, taking note of yards with bird feeders that can help them weather winter’s cold.
Many of birds’ favorite foods are actually more abundant in fall. Summer weeds ripen with seeds by October. Many berries only begin to emerge in late summer or early winter, and insects are plentiful. You may think there’s no need to feed birds during the fall, but if you want them to find your home in winter, start feeding in autumn.
The birds who visit feeders in fall are scouting, becoming familiar with feeding stations and making decisions on which backyards they’ll visit this winter. The feed you put out in fall lets birds know they’ll be welcomed and fed in your backyard when seriously cold weather arrives – and they no longer have the luxury of exploring for food.
Winter weather is hard on birds. Their calorie requirements increase, food becomes hard to find, snow covers up seeds and ice storms seal away tree buds and wild fruits. Tiny birds must eat one-third to three-quarters of their weight each day. When temperatures dip below zero, easy meals at a feeder can mean the difference between life and death.
An important rule of fall and winter feeding is to be prepared. By stocking up now on premium bird seeds and feed, bird lovers can help secure a wholesome food source without having to brave stormy weather.
It’s important to stock your feeders with high-quality foods that provide birds with the most fat, nutrients and energy. Look for a feed like Cole’s that packs nutrition, preserves freshness and gives you the most feed for your dollar. For example, Cole’s Wild Bird Products’ Oil Sunflower is more than 99% pure and cleaned four times to ensure there are more seeds and fewer sticks in each bag. Feed is also nitrogen-purge packaged, just like potato chips, to ensure freshness and insect-free feed.
In addition to seed, serve up some suet either in the form of Suet cakes for non-seed eating birds or suet mixed with seed. Consider Cole’s Nutberry Suet, which is a seed blend mix of premium fruits, preferred nuts, nutritious insect suet kibbles and whole-kernel sunflower meats that appeals to fruit and insect-loving songbirds. Or try Suet Kibbles, bursting with berry flavor and loaded with energy for increased stamina. These feed choices provide fat and a high-protein energy source to assist wild birds in weathering winter and may actually boost their chance of survival.
Just as birds need food year-round, they also look for water. This can be tricky in regions where water spends the winter as ice, but bird lovers can still help in a few ways. Experts suggest leaving icicles on the eaves to provide a regular source of water for birds that drink drops as the icicles melt. Birds are drawn to running water sounds, so spritzers or small fountains are beneficial. In the winter, try using quality bird bath heaters to keep water from freezing, plus they’re more convenient than setting out water every day.
Don’t worry about the birds if you must leave home for a while in winter. Birds are familiar with food sources disappearing. It might take them a while to rediscover your feeders when you return, but they’ll be back, grateful for your assistance.
For more ideas to help birds eat well through winter, and to learn about more feed choices, visit coleswildbird.com.
Photos courtesy of Cole’s Wild Bird Products
SOURCE:
Cole’s Wild Bird Products
Live Better
Tips to plan a family-friendly winter getaway
(Family Features) If your family suffers from the winter doldrums, a dose of sunshine may be just what they need. Give everyone something special to look forward to this year by planning a vacation that appeals to kids, parents and grandparents alike.
Leaving the country for breathtaking views and relaxation at the world’s beautiful beaches may provide the boost of vitamin D you need, but it also requires a little extra preparation compared to the average road trip. Ensure your memory-making excursion goes off without a hitch by doing the legwork in advance to avoid unnecessary stress.
Plan your winter getaway with these tips for an elevated experience.
Strategize for Stress-Free Travel
As you prepare for your next adventure, planning ahead is essential to ensure a seamless experience, especially when traveling internationally and for long-haul trips. Whether you’re seeking a dreamy beachfront destination or a European vacation, collaborating with a travel advisor as your first step in the planning process can significantly enhance your trip since they provide expert help and ideas tailored to your preferences. One of the key advantages is that their services typically come at no cost to you, allowing you to relax while the experts handle everything from finding the best deals to managing essential travel requirements, such as country entry guidelines and passport regulations.
Discuss Resort Options
Once you’ve settled on a location, it’s time to go over the lodging options with your travel advisor. Whether you’re looking forward to digging your toes into the sand or craving a little adventure, it’s always best to identify what matters most for your trip. Researching resorts that offer a true “all-inclusive experience” can help ease stress and keep the focus on family fun. Consider stays at Sunscape Resorts & Spas offer features like a kid’s check-in experience, welcome treats, connecting rooms and more, all designed to “Press Play” on Unlimited-Fun. This way, your family’s needs and wants are covered – with best-in-class service, all access restaurants, unlimited drinks and a supervised Explorer’s Club for Kids while teens have their own space at the Core Zone Teens Club.
One way to maximize your resort stay is to sign up for hotel loyalty programs, like World of Hyatt’s loyalty program, to earn rewards and benefits that can go toward free nights, exclusive member rates, upgrades and more. Plus, travel advisors who book directly can input your loyalty information to help ensure you get the most out of your getaway.
Ask Your Advisor for Insights
Travel advisors commonly visit locations and resorts, so they know the destinations inside and out. Ask your advisor if he or she has traveled to your desired vacation spot and consider the expert advice offered, from must-have meals to recommended attractions and excursions.
Consider Travel Packages
One way to make memories that last a lifetime is to explore any special family packages that are available at the time of booking. For example, Sunscape Resorts & Spas is offering exhilarating getaways perfect for the kid in everyone with the Press Play on Fun package available through Dec. 20 for travel through Aug. 16, 2025.
It includes a delightful welcome amenity and exclusive gift, breakfast in bed, a reserved spot by the pool or beach and a family photo on the beach to capture all those smiles. The resorts take family fun to the next level in vibrant, colorful beachfront locations in Mexico, Curaçao and the Dominican Republic.
Make a Beach Trip Checklist
If you’ve ever traveled so much as an hour or two away from home, you know how important a checklist is to avoid leaving behind any must-haves. A trip to the beach calls for an entirely new set of essentials.
If you plan to spend time at the beach (or pool, for that matter), consider adding these items to your suitcase:
- Swimsuits
- Sunscreen
- Bug spray
- Hat and sunglasses
- Beach- or pool-friendly shoes
- Goggles
- Books or magazines
- Beach bag
- Reusable water bottle or tumbler
- Waterproof phone case
- Cash for tips
To start your winter vacation planning, visit hyattinclusivecollection.com/en/resorts-hotels/sunscape.
SOURCE:
Hyatt Corporation
Live Better
Financial literacy 101
(Family Features) Financial anxiety is on the rise in the United States, making financial literacy – simply put, the ability to understand and effectively utilize various money management practices including budgeting, investing and saving among others – as important as ever.
In fact, 36% of the U.S. general population feel anxious about their current financial situations with 26% feeling strained, according to research from World Financial Group. Taking steps to become more financially literate and manage money more effectively can help.
While there isn’t one “right” way to gain financial literacy, these steps can help grow your understanding and confidence around your finances.
- Understand Your Finances
Understanding your finances and how your financial decisions impact your future self is essential for making appropriate choices. Without this understanding of your income and expenses, you become vulnerable to making the wrong decisions and can put yourself at greater risk in the future.
To further expand your knowledge base, consider taking a financial literacy quiz to test your understanding of concepts such as compounding interest, inflation and risk diversification. If necessary, don’t be afraid to seek the advice of a professional before making important financial decisions.
- Take Control and Plan with Confidence
To take control of short- and long-term financial priorities and aspirations, individuals should plan ahead. Establishing these goals is the first step to effective planning, whether lifestyle goals, hopes for retirement or specific items you wish to acquire, such as a new vehicle or home. This approach provides a target for building your savings and protection plans.
- Prepare and Plan for Life’s Unexpected Events
If not adequately prepared, unexpected events can have catastrophic impacts on household finances. For example, having to leave the workforce early due to illness could mean years of lost earning power, which could impact your short- and long-term priorities and aspirations. Therefore, it’s essential to ensure backup plans, such as a retirement account or life insurance that includes income protection if unable to work, are in place, if the unexpected happens. This “cushion” can contribute to greater confidence in your future financial outlook and stronger feelings of security going into waves of economic uncertainty.
Test your literacy to assess your understanding and confidence around finances at WorldFinancialGroup.com.
Photo courtesy of iStock
SOURCE:
World Financial Group
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS1 year ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS2 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS2 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS1 year ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS2 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS2 years ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS2 years ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint