For the birds: Feed ’em in fall to welcome them back in winter
(Joan Casanova) Humans aren’t the only ones who look forward to autumn harvest. Fall brings a bounty of natural foods for our feathered friends, too. But while they’re feasting on fall’s cornucopia of delicacies, birds are also planning ahead, taking note of yards with bird feeders that can help them weather winter’s cold.
Many of birds’ favorite foods are actually more abundant in fall. Summer weeds ripen with seeds by October. Many berries only begin to emerge in late summer or early winter, and insects are plentiful. You may think there’s no need to feed birds during the fall, but if you want them to find your home in winter, start feeding in autumn.
The birds who visit feeders in fall are scouting, becoming familiar with feeding stations and making decisions on which backyards they’ll visit this winter. The feed you put out in fall lets birds know they’ll be welcomed and fed in your backyard when seriously cold weather arrives – and they no longer have the luxury of exploring for food.
Winter weather is hard on birds. Their calorie requirements increase, food becomes hard to find, snow covers up seeds and ice storms seal away tree buds and wild fruits. Tiny birds must eat one-third to three-quarters of their weight each day. When temperatures dip below zero, easy meals at a feeder can mean the difference between life and death.
An important rule of fall and winter feeding is to be prepared. By stocking up now on premium bird seeds and feed, bird lovers can help secure a wholesome food source without having to brave stormy weather.
It’s important to stock your feeders with high-quality foods that provide birds with the most fat, nutrients and energy. Look for a feed like Cole’s that packs nutrition, preserves freshness and gives you the most feed for your dollar. For example, Cole’s Wild Bird Products’ Oil Sunflower is more than 99% pure and cleaned four times to ensure there are more seeds and fewer sticks in each bag. Feed is also nitrogen-purge packaged, just like potato chips, to ensure freshness and insect-free feed.
In addition to seed, serve up some suet either in the form of Suet cakes for non-seed eating birds or suet mixed with seed. Consider Cole’s Nutberry Suet, which is a seed blend mix of premium fruits, preferred nuts, nutritious insect suet kibbles and whole-kernel sunflower meats that appeals to fruit and insect-loving songbirds. Or try Suet Kibbles, bursting with berry flavor and loaded with energy for increased stamina. These feed choices provide fat and a high-protein energy source to assist wild birds in weathering winter and may actually boost their chance of survival.
Just as birds need food year-round, they also look for water. This can be tricky in regions where water spends the winter as ice, but bird lovers can still help in a few ways. Experts suggest leaving icicles on the eaves to provide a regular source of water for birds that drink drops as the icicles melt. Birds are drawn to running water sounds, so spritzers or small fountains are beneficial. In the winter, try using quality bird bath heaters to keep water from freezing, plus they’re more convenient than setting out water every day.
Don’t worry about the birds if you must leave home for a while in winter. Birds are familiar with food sources disappearing. It might take them a while to rediscover your feeders when you return, but they’ll be back, grateful for your assistance.
For more ideas to help birds eat well through winter, and to learn about more feed choices, visit coleswildbird.com.
Photos courtesy of Cole’s Wild Bird Products
SOURCE:
Cole’s Wild Bird Products
Tips to plan a family-friendly winter getaway
(Family Features) If your family suffers from the winter doldrums, a dose of sunshine may be just what they need. Give everyone something special to look forward to this year by planning a vacation that appeals to kids, parents and grandparents alike.
Leaving the country for breathtaking views and relaxation at the world’s beautiful beaches may provide the boost of vitamin D you need, but it also requires a little extra preparation compared to the average road trip. Ensure your memory-making excursion goes off without a hitch by doing the legwork in advance to avoid unnecessary stress.
Plan your winter getaway with these tips for an elevated experience.
Strategize for Stress-Free Travel
As you prepare for your next adventure, planning ahead is essential to ensure a seamless experience, especially when traveling internationally and for long-haul trips. Whether you’re seeking a dreamy beachfront destination or a European vacation, collaborating with a travel advisor as your first step in the planning process can significantly enhance your trip since they provide expert help and ideas tailored to your preferences. One of the key advantages is that their services typically come at no cost to you, allowing you to relax while the experts handle everything from finding the best deals to managing essential travel requirements, such as country entry guidelines and passport regulations.
Discuss Resort Options
Once you’ve settled on a location, it’s time to go over the lodging options with your travel advisor. Whether you’re looking forward to digging your toes into the sand or craving a little adventure, it’s always best to identify what matters most for your trip. Researching resorts that offer a true “all-inclusive experience” can help ease stress and keep the focus on family fun. Consider stays at Sunscape Resorts & Spas offer features like a kid’s check-in experience, welcome treats, connecting rooms and more, all designed to “Press Play” on Unlimited-Fun. This way, your family’s needs and wants are covered – with best-in-class service, all access restaurants, unlimited drinks and a supervised Explorer’s Club for Kids while teens have their own space at the Core Zone Teens Club.
One way to maximize your resort stay is to sign up for hotel loyalty programs, like World of Hyatt’s loyalty program, to earn rewards and benefits that can go toward free nights, exclusive member rates, upgrades and more. Plus, travel advisors who book directly can input your loyalty information to help ensure you get the most out of your getaway.
Ask Your Advisor for Insights
Travel advisors commonly visit locations and resorts, so they know the destinations inside and out. Ask your advisor if he or she has traveled to your desired vacation spot and consider the expert advice offered, from must-have meals to recommended attractions and excursions.
Consider Travel Packages
One way to make memories that last a lifetime is to explore any special family packages that are available at the time of booking. For example, Sunscape Resorts & Spas is offering exhilarating getaways perfect for the kid in everyone with the Press Play on Fun package available through Dec. 20 for travel through Aug. 16, 2025.
It includes a delightful welcome amenity and exclusive gift, breakfast in bed, a reserved spot by the pool or beach and a family photo on the beach to capture all those smiles. The resorts take family fun to the next level in vibrant, colorful beachfront locations in Mexico, Curaçao and the Dominican Republic.
Make a Beach Trip Checklist
If you’ve ever traveled so much as an hour or two away from home, you know how important a checklist is to avoid leaving behind any must-haves. A trip to the beach calls for an entirely new set of essentials.
If you plan to spend time at the beach (or pool, for that matter), consider adding these items to your suitcase:
- Swimsuits
- Sunscreen
- Bug spray
- Hat and sunglasses
- Beach- or pool-friendly shoes
- Goggles
- Books or magazines
- Beach bag
- Reusable water bottle or tumbler
- Waterproof phone case
- Cash for tips
To start your winter vacation planning, visit hyattinclusivecollection.com/en/resorts-hotels/sunscape.
SOURCE:
Hyatt Corporation
Financial literacy 101
(Family Features) Financial anxiety is on the rise in the United States, making financial literacy – simply put, the ability to understand and effectively utilize various money management practices including budgeting, investing and saving among others – as important as ever.
In fact, 36% of the U.S. general population feel anxious about their current financial situations with 26% feeling strained, according to research from World Financial Group. Taking steps to become more financially literate and manage money more effectively can help.
While there isn’t one “right” way to gain financial literacy, these steps can help grow your understanding and confidence around your finances.
- Understand Your Finances
Understanding your finances and how your financial decisions impact your future self is essential for making appropriate choices. Without this understanding of your income and expenses, you become vulnerable to making the wrong decisions and can put yourself at greater risk in the future.
To further expand your knowledge base, consider taking a financial literacy quiz to test your understanding of concepts such as compounding interest, inflation and risk diversification. If necessary, don’t be afraid to seek the advice of a professional before making important financial decisions.
- Take Control and Plan with Confidence
To take control of short- and long-term financial priorities and aspirations, individuals should plan ahead. Establishing these goals is the first step to effective planning, whether lifestyle goals, hopes for retirement or specific items you wish to acquire, such as a new vehicle or home. This approach provides a target for building your savings and protection plans.
- Prepare and Plan for Life’s Unexpected Events
If not adequately prepared, unexpected events can have catastrophic impacts on household finances. For example, having to leave the workforce early due to illness could mean years of lost earning power, which could impact your short- and long-term priorities and aspirations. Therefore, it’s essential to ensure backup plans, such as a retirement account or life insurance that includes income protection if unable to work, are in place, if the unexpected happens. This “cushion” can contribute to greater confidence in your future financial outlook and stronger feelings of security going into waves of economic uncertainty.
Test your literacy to assess your understanding and confidence around finances at WorldFinancialGroup.com.
Photo courtesy of iStock
SOURCE:
World Financial Group
Handy hacks to take the stress out of holiday hosting
(Family Features) Hosting is a big responsibility, especially during the holidays when the pressure is on to create a magical and memorable experience. Planning a menu and decorating for the occasion is just the start.
Hosting also means ensuring all dishes are cooked to perfection and kept warm until serving time, guests’ dietary needs are considered and table conversation topics are ready. Then, of course, there’s the post-dinner cleanup.
This holiday season, consider these tips to help tackle your hosting duties with grace and create an event you can enjoy, too.
Request RSVPs
Planning a party is even more complicated when you don’t know how many guests you’ll be entertaining. If you create a guest list and ask invitees to let you know their plans, you’ll have a better idea whether you should double your favorite dishes. You’ll also know who has special dietary needs and be able to plan a seating chart that puts everyone at ease. Be sure to include a date that gives guests a specific RSVP deadline and plenty of time for you to adjust your plans before the big day.
Meal Prep as Much as Possible
Get as much of the food preparation out of the way ahead of time as you can. Some dishes can be prepared and even cooked ahead of time so you’re just reheating, but you can also save a lot of time by organizing ingredients for the dishes that must be prepared the day of the event. A good rule of thumb: If it doesn’t have to wait until the day of the party, do it before. That frees up your time so you can handle any unexpected hiccups that arise without piling on more stress.
Simplify the Cleanup Situation
Rely on tried-and-true products that do the heavy lifting for you when it’s time to clean up after the meal. An option like Finish Ultimate Dishwashing Detergent cleans dishes in tough conditions, even without pre-rinsing, so you can focus on what matters during this time of year: spending more time with your loved ones. It removes tough stains like grease and cheese, as well as common holiday dishes like apple pie and mac and cheese. An added bonus: Since you don’t need to pre-rinse, you’ll save up to 20 gallons of water per dishwasher load.
Create Designated Spaces
Guests are likely to arrive with items in hand that need a place to go, like coats, shoes, handbags and gifts. Avoid clutter by determining ahead of time where you want to put these items. If you have a coat closet with space, that’s a good solution, but a nearby bedroom may also be an option. Especially if you’re hosting a potluck meal, be sure to plan ahead for where each course should go, with appetizer bars, dessert tables and a countertop with protective pads for warm foods.
Send Guests Off with a Parting Gift
A memorable event can be made even more so when guests have a token to take with them. Send everyone home on a happy note with a simple gift like a prewrapped holiday treat. Be sure to tuck these away someplace near the door so they’re a pleasant surprise you can access easily when guests begin to make their exits.
Find more ways to tackle holiday messes and make hosting duties a breeze by visiting finishdishwashing.com.
Post-Party Cleaning Tips
- Don’t be afraid to ask for help, especially from your partner or children.
- Prep your table the night before. Get sparkling dishes and glassware by using a product such as Finish Jet-Dry Rinse Aid, which assists in drying and helping your dishes shine when used in the rinse cycle.
- Start by collecting trash and clutter. Throw trash away and create piles of items that need returned to their proper places. Remember that taking a few extra minutes to organize things like seasonal decor as you go can help make next year’s event easier.
- Complete each job before moving to the next. Some prefer to tackle a room at a time while others prefer to finish a specific chore, like sweeping the floors throughout the house, before moving on.
Be realistic about what must be done before you sleep. Some tasks really do need immediate attention, like collecting and emptying glasses that could be spilled and safely storing leftover food. The rest can likely wait until after you get some rest.
Jalapeno Cornbread Mac and Cheese
Jalapeno Cornbread:
- 1/2 cup butter, melted, plus additional for greasing pan
- 1 cup medium grind cornmeal
- 1 cup flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 3/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup buttermilk
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup corn
- 1/2 cup chopped jalapeno (about 2 large jalapenos)
Mac and Cheese:
- 1/2 pound dry macaroni
- 2 tablespoons butter, plus additional for greasing pan
- 3 tablespoons flour
- 2 cups milk
- 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
- 12 ounces shredded cheese
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- pepper, to taste
- To make jalapeno cornbread: Preheat oven to 400 F. Butter 8-by-8-inch baking pan.
- In mixing bowl, combine cornmeal, flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt.
- In another bowl, whisk buttermilk, eggs, 1/2 cup melted butter, corn and jalapeno.
- Add half the liquid ingredients to dry mixture, stirring just until blended. Add rest of liquid and stir until just blended. Pour batter into prepared pan and bake 30-35 minutes, or until knife inserted in center comes out clean. Set aside to cool.
- To make mac and cheese: Bring large pot of water to boil. Add macaroni and cook according to package directions. Drain under cold water and set aside.
- Preheat oven to 350 F. Butter 9-by-9-inch square baking dish.
- In heavy saucepan, melt 2 tablespoons butter. Add flour and whisk over low heat 3-5 minutes, making sure not to brown.
- Whisk in milk and cook over medium heat, whisking often until mixture thickens, about 5 minutes.
- Stir in mustard and cheese. Add salt and pepper, to taste. Add macaroni and stir until noodles are coated with cheese mixture. Pour mixture into prepared pan. Use back of spoon or spatula to even out mixture in pan.
- Bake 25 minutes until mixture is bubbly.
- Remove from oven, turn oven to broil and place rack on second from top. Break up about 1/3-1/2 of the cornbread into small pieces; place even layer of broken-up cornbread over top of mac and cheese. Put mac and cheese under broiler until lightly browned. Serve immediately with remaining cornbread or make ahead and warm before serving.
Tip: For spicier cornbread, keep some jalapeno seeds intact
Photos courtesy of Shutterstock (woman serving meal and family dining together)
SOURCE:
Finish
