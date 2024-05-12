Cindy Orton Vaughn

NEWPORT – Lena “Sue” (Chilton) Murray, age 95, left this earth for her Heavenly home on Nov. 28, 2024 in Bowie.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 4 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. on Dec. 5 at the First Baptist Church of Newport, with Pastor Tommy John Mayo officiating. Burial will follow at Newport Cemetery in Newport.

Sue was born Nov. 22, 1929 to John Hubert “Hub” and Lena Aetha (Little) Chilton in Lamesa, TX. She graduated from Lamesa High School and earned a full scholarship in music to Sam Houston State University. She later transferred to Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene, where she earned an associate’s degree.

Sue then married Glenn Murray, and the couple enjoyed 62 years together until his passing. She was a devoted Christian, wife and mother and enjoyed being a Sunday School teacher for several churches throughout many years.

She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Robert Holland Murray; husband, Glenn Murray; sister, Betty Jo Johnson and brother, “Son” Chilton.

Sue is survived by her son, Ben Murray and wife Cindi, Newport; daughter, Ann Beardslee and husband Bill, Rockwall; brother-in-law, John Murray, Lake Whitney, TX; step grandchildren, Canda and Steve Henry; step great-grandchildren, Garrett Morris and Samantha Henry; step great-great-grandchildren, Rylan and Lilly Morris and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

