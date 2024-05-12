OBITUARIES
Cindy Orton Vaughn
May 4, 1942 – December 2, 2024
BELLEVUE – Cindy Orton Vaughn, 82, died Dec. 2, 2024 in Fort Worth.
The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 6 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Dec. 7 at the Bellevue Methodist Church, with Pastor Greg Parr officiating. Burial will follow at Bellevue Cemetery.
She was born on May 4, 1942 in Bowie to Ed and Irene Orton. She graduated from Bellevue High School in 1960. She married Gary Vaughn on June 27, 1986.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Gary Vaughn; parents, Ed and Irene Orton; brother, Bill Orton; sisters, Sue Orton Weaver and Jane Orton Shoemaker and one grandson.
She is survived by Dana Williams, Burleson; Ronnie Erwin, Bellevue; Joe Erwin, Mineral Wells; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Lena “Sue” (Chilton) Murray
NEWPORT – Lena “Sue” (Chilton) Murray, age 95, left this earth for her Heavenly home on Nov. 28, 2024 in Bowie.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 4 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. on Dec. 5 at the First Baptist Church of Newport, with Pastor Tommy John Mayo officiating. Burial will follow at Newport Cemetery in Newport.
Sue was born Nov. 22, 1929 to John Hubert “Hub” and Lena Aetha (Little) Chilton in Lamesa, TX. She graduated from Lamesa High School and earned a full scholarship in music to Sam Houston State University. She later transferred to Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene, where she earned an associate’s degree.
Sue then married Glenn Murray, and the couple enjoyed 62 years together until his passing. She was a devoted Christian, wife and mother and enjoyed being a Sunday School teacher for several churches throughout many years.
She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Robert Holland Murray; husband, Glenn Murray; sister, Betty Jo Johnson and brother, “Son” Chilton.
Sue is survived by her son, Ben Murray and wife Cindi, Newport; daughter, Ann Beardslee and husband Bill, Rockwall; brother-in-law, John Murray, Lake Whitney, TX; step grandchildren, Canda and Steve Henry; step great-grandchildren, Garrett Morris and Samantha Henry; step great-great-grandchildren, Rylan and Lilly Morris and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Kay Lynn Dawson
September 24, 1953 – November 27, 2024
BOWIE – Kay Lynn Dawson, 71, died Nov. 27, 2024.
The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 2 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service took place at 11 a.m. on Dec. 3 at Lighthouse Assembly of God in Bowie, with Pastor Justin Harris and Kenny Bingham as the officiants. Burial followed at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.
She was born Sept. 24, 1953 in Bowie to Hollis and Dorothy Franklin. She graduated from Permian High School in Odessa in 1973 and went on to attend Baylor University. Soon after she met and married Alex “Butch” Dawson on July 14,1978. She was a seamstress and worked at a bridal shop in Odessa, making wedding dresses for many years. She also worked as executive director at Servants for the Poor.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alex “Butch” Dawson; parents, Hollis and Dorothy Franklin; two nephews; one aunt and one cousin.
She is survived by her sons, Monty Dawson and Jason Dawson; three grandchildren; one great-grandson; sisters, Norma Smith, Martha Wood and Cathy Potter; brother, Carl Franklin and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Johnny Bruce Coker
August 27, 1944 – November 29, 2024
HURST – Johnny Bruce Coker, 80, died Nov. 29, 2024 in Burleson.
A funeral service was at 1 p.m. Dec. 3 at Bethel Baptist Church in Nocona officiated by Pastor Rick Tarpley. Interment followed in Nocona Cemetery.
He was born Aug. 27, 1944 in Belcherville to Lester Coker and Wynne Ritchie Coker. He worked for Delta Airlines for 33 years as a senior customer service agent. He was a veteran and patriot having served in the U.S. Army. He married Kim Sewell on Aug. 14, 1977 in Nocona at the Presbyterian Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Barbara Coker Kimray.
He is survived by his wife, Kim Coker, Hurst; son, Christopher Coker, Bedford; one sister-in-law and one nephew.
Memorial donations may be made to crazyhorsememorial.org/, Union Gospel Mission of Tarrant County, 1321 E Lancaster Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76102 or a charity of your choice.
Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home of Nocona.
