Connect with us

COUNTY LIFE

Get ready to track Santa via NORAD on Christmas Eve

Published

42 minutes ago

on

Visit noradsanta.org to track Santa as he heads out on his worldwide trek tomorrow night. The site has games and other fun activities for the entire family before the kids head off to bed and sleep before the Big Guy arrives in Texas.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

COUNTY LIFE

Santa Claus makes a stop at Bowie Elementary

Published

2 hours ago

on

12/24/2024

By

Brothers dressed in their holiday PJs get their pic with Santa. (Photo by Barbara Green)
Continue Reading

COUNTY LIFE

Bowie fish fry to assist youth fair sales on Jan. 4

Published

3 hours ago

on

12/24/2024

By

Enjoy a fish fry and live music concert on Jan. 4 all to support the 4-H and FFA youth of Montague County as they compete in the annual youth fair.
The annual Bowie fish fry for the Bowie buyers group will begin serving at 5:30 p.m. at the Bowie Community Center. Cost is $10 per plate. There will be a live auction at 7 p.m.
The evening’s concert will feature Dax Davis. Live music begins at 8:30 p.m. with the Davis concert at 9:30 p.m. Cost for the concert is $25 per ticket and $20 for a student, or $300 for a reserved table for eight.
Tickets are available at Fashion Floors, 202 N. Smythe or call 872-2468.

Continue Reading

COUNTY LIFE

2025 Montague County Youth Fair tops 1,160 entries

Published

3 hours ago

on

12/24/2024

By

The entry numbers are in for the 2025 Montague County Youth Fair has 1,160 projects will be considered by the judges Jan. 8-11 at various locations in the county.
Youth fair officials said of the 1,160 there are 333 students participating from clubs and schools throughout the county. These contests provide something for everyone from robotics and skills-a-thons to top cake bakers and welders.
The home economics divisions will welcome 596 entries up significantly from the 471 this past year. There will be 132 for creative arts, 64 in fabric construction, 160 in food and 240 in photography. There are junior and senior divisions for each category.
Home economics entries can be checked in from 7-9 a.m. on Jan. 8 at the Nocona Community Center. They will be judged that day with results posted at 6 p.m.
The silent auction for home economics items will open at 6 p.m. in the show barn and end at 9 p.m.

Read the full story on all the entry numbers in your mid-week Bowie News.

Top photo – Bowie High School welders work on their projects. (Courtesy photos)

Nocona FFA students were busy working on their youth fair projects as the Christmas break arrived this past week. (Courtesy photo)
Continue Reading
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Trending