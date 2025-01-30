Boys Basketball Roundup

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Panthers had an up and down week as they went 1-1 last week

The Panthers beat Prairie Valley 56-35 and lost to Midway 54-43 to close out the first round of district play.

Saint Jo hosted the Bulldogs on Jan. 21 and was able to limit the young squad to only single-digit totals in all four quarters.

Barrett Johnson led the team with 22 points, Trent Gaston was second with 14 and Lee Yeley added 11 points as the team’s front court dominated.

Unfortunately, playing a much bigger Midway team, the Panthers fell behind in the third quarter after getting outscored 15-5 and could not catch back up as they lost 54-43. Johnson led the team with 27 points and Yeley was second with six points.

Despite the disappointing loss, the team celebrated Johnson passing a career milestone and scoring his 1,000 point.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Longhorns closed out the first round of district play last week with two wins to finish undefeated.

The Longhorns picked up wins at Gold-Burg 63-43 and against Prairie Valley 70-38.

Forestburg entered the week with a 3-0 record in district, but knew it still had to play well to keep its advantage in district.

The Longhorns played at the Bears gym on Jan. 21 and road explosive 24 and 21 point second and third quarters to the victory.

Kyler Willett dominated in the post with 29 points while Jesus Sanchez was second with 18 points and Jesse Wadsworth scoring 10 points.

It was more of the same on Jan. 24 when the Longhorns hosted a young Prairie Valley team. Forestburg scored 24, 18 and 20 points in the first three quarters before cooling off by playing mostly its bench to end the game as the Longhorns won 70-38.

Sanchez led the team with 21 points while Willett was second with 15 points and John Carranza scored 12 points.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Bears had a tough week playing two high-scoring teams.

The Bears lost to first place Forestburg 63-43 and against Bellevue 67-53.

Gold-Burg first hosted the Longhorns on Jan. 21 and struggled to keep up with the high-scoring and experienced Forestburg squad once it started to get going in the second quarter. The Bears scored a little better in the second half, but not nearly enough to make up any ground against the district front runner.

Jayton Epperson led the team with 21 points while Camden Dreyer was second with eight points.

The next game was against a young and high scoring Eagles team on Jan. 24. Gold-Burg initially led in the first quarter, but Bellevue’s offense started to get going in the second quarter and the Bears could not slow the Eagles down as the game went along.

Keelyn Case led the team with 15 points while Dreyer was second with 13 points.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Bulldogs struggled against two of the top teams in the district last week.

The Bulldogs lost to Saint Jo 56-25 and against first place Forestburg 70-38.

Prairie Valley first played at the Longhorns gym on Jan. 24. The young Bulldogs struggled to stop the explosive and experienced Forestburg team from scoring for the first three quarters as they fell behind.

They finished the game outscoring the Longhonrs 14-8 in the fourth quarter, but it did not make much of a difference in the final score.

Kasey Caruthers led the team with nine points while Sawyer Bray and Trae Campbell each scored eight points.

The next game against a big Saint Jo team saw Prairie Valley struggle to score all game as the team was never able to score in the double-digits in any quarter.

Hunter Camden led the team the team with eight points while Campbell was second with six points.

Missing scores

