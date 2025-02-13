HEALTHY LIVING
What your family needs to know about vaccines
(Family Features) This year, make a plan to keep your family healthy by helping them get vaccinated for respiratory infections like flu, COVID-19 and RSV. These respiratory illnesses are more likely to become serious for people who are not up to date on their vaccines.
In colder months, respiratory viruses tend to surge, and people spend more time indoors where they are more likely to be exposed. These respiratory infections can cause serious illness and hospitalization. This season’s flu and COVID-19 vaccines, as well as the RSV vaccine, are the best way to help your family risk less serious illness and do more of what they enjoy.
What should your family know?
Vaccines can keep you and your family from getting very sick from respiratory illnesses. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends everyone ages 6 months and older get this season’s flu and COVID-19 vaccines.
In addition, all adults ages 75 and older – and those ages 60 and older with certain health conditions or who live in a nursing home – should get one dose of an RSV vaccine if they haven’t before. Pregnant people should also talk to their doctor about getting an RSV vaccine to protect their baby during their first 6 months of life.
Is your family at high risk?
It’s important to know the risks of getting very sick from flu, COVID-19 or RSV. According to the CDC, some people have a higher risk than others, including:
- People not up to date on their vaccines: Vaccines cut your risk of needing hospital care for flu or COVID-19 by about half, according to the CDC. In 2023, 90% of adults admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 were not up to date on their COVID-19 vaccine. People who skipped their flu shot were twice as likely to need to see a doctor for the flu.
- Older adults: Most flu, COVID-19 and RSV deaths are in people ages 65 and older. If you help care for an older family member or friend, let them know vaccines are their best protection from getting very sick.
- People with underlying health conditions: Heart and lung disease, diabetes, kidney disease and other chronic conditions can cause complications and more severe illness from flu, COVID-19 and RSV.
- Those who live in long-term care: Respiratory viruses can be a greater threat to older people in long-term care, who often have health issues that raise their risk of severe flu, COVID-19 or RSV.
- Pregnant people: Pregnancy raises the risk of severe illness from flu and COVID-19. Getting vaccinated during pregnancy helps protects the pregnant person and baby. An RSV vaccine during pregnancy protects the baby from severe RSV in their first 6 months of life.
Get your family vaccinated now for a healthy new year
Join the millions of people who’ve already gotten vaccinated this season. Take your family to get vaccinated now to risk less severe illness and do more of what you enjoy. It’s safe to get flu and COVID-19 vaccines (and an RSV vaccine, if eligible) at the same time.
Visit cdc.gov/RiskLessDoMore to learn more about flu, COVID-19 and RSV vaccines. Talk with your doctor about which vaccines are right for you or go to vaccines.gov to find a nearby pharmacy. You can order free COVID-19 test kits (up to four per household) at COVIDTests.gov.
Know Your Risk
In the United States, there are additional groups of people who are at higher risk from these respiratory illnesses.
- People in rural parts of the country: Vaccines matter even more in rural areas where there may be fewer doctors or clinics to help people who get very sick. Yet in these regions, less than half of adults got a flu vaccine last year. Fewer than 1 in 5 got an updated COVID-19 vaccine.
- Black and Hispanic people: At last year’s respiratory virus peak, Black people were more likely than white and Hispanic people to be in the hospital for flu, COVID-19 or RSV. By the end of last year’s virus season, Hispanic people were more likely than non-Hispanic white people to have been in the hospital for flu.
Holiday advice to keep pets happy, healthy
(Family Features) While family and friends share gifts and hearty meals during the holidays, pets are there to share snuggles and comfort. This year, make sure you protect the joy of the season by keeping pets safe as you likely introduce new foods, decor and other potential hazards in the home.
Share the holiday cheer with your pets by unwrapping peace of mind with these suggestions from the experts at VCA Animal Hospitals.
Manifest Holiday Mindfulness
Keeping your pets (and yourself) happy and healthy throughout the holiday season isn’t just about the physical. Don’t forget the mental and mindful aspect of care with these fun, easy ways to spread cheer.
- Practice Self-Care Together: Enjoy a “spaw” day with pet-safe grooming products, throw a holiday-themed movie night, grab your favorite blanket for a cuddle session or try pet yoga.
- Manifest Happiness: Write five reasons you’re grateful each morning, send holiday notes to those you care about, play interactive games during festivities and put a little extra thought into gift-giving.
- Supercharge Your Calm: Meditate with your pet, unplug from social media to be present with loved ones (including pets), take a deep breath during special moments and accept that some things may go wrong during this hectic season.
- Get Moving: Go for a winter walk, teach your pet a new trick, create an indoor obstacle course, enjoy a playdate at the dog park or introduce your pet to a new toy.
Avoid Toxic Foods and Hazardous Items
Your festivities are sure to be filled with love, laughter and joy, but all that celebrating is likely to include decorations and delicious foods that are harmful to pets.
Pets are often naturally curious and may be attracted to bright, shiny items like candles and decorations. Protect against accidents by keeping decorations like tinsel, ribbon, open-flame candles and fragile ornaments out of reach. Avoid plants like poinsettias, mistletoe, lilies, holly and amaryllis that may be toxic to pets. Be sure to cover or hide exposed electrical cords and exposed Christmas tree water.
Many common festive foods are bad for pets. It may be tough to resist those cute, begging eyes, but your pet’s health will benefit from your restraint. Keep chocolate, candy, fatty meat and bones, alcohol and exposed trash off the menu for pets.
Stay Prepared
Being prepared is always a good idea for pet owners, but the holiday season especially can be unpredictable with new routines, unfamiliar guests, hazardous foods and more. Stay safe throughout the festivities and enjoy peace of mind knowing VCA is by your side for those unforeseen moments with access to world-class emergency medicine by providing 50% off an ER exam for all pet owners and free ER exams for CareClub members.
Visit pets.vcahospitals.com/er-holiday to claim your 50% off coupon, find a location near you and discover more tips for a safe, pet-friendly holiday season.
Holiday Do’s for Healthy Pets
With endless checklists and to-do’s before big holiday gatherings, you know how important it is to be organized during this hectic time of year. Part of your organizational strategy ahead of the festive season should include your pet’s health and ways you can protect him or her whether you’re celebrating at home or on the go.
Consider this list your holiday cheat sheet with quick, easy ways you can protect pets before, during and after get-togethers.
- Decorate with pet-safe ornaments
- Keep festive plants out of reach
- Put a skirt around your Christmas tree and secure it so it can’t fall over
- Invest in electric candles or menorahs
- Keep dogs inside during get-togethers
- Follow your pet’s regular diet
- Create a quiet space for your pet away from guests
- Check in with your pet to ensure he or she is happy and comfortable
- Thoroughly clean up and pack away any leftovers
The importance of clean school transportation
(Family Features) Across the country, more than 25 million children ride to school each day in school buses, most of which are powered by diesel and produce harmful emissions known to cause respiratory issues like asthma and bronchitis.
An alternative energy source, like propane, can provide children with a safe, clean and healthy ride to school. As an environmentally friendly and affordable energy source that is abundantly available, propane can help achieve a cleaner today and greener tomorrow for students.
Watch this video to learn more!
Consider these reasons it’s important to clean up student transportation from the experts at the Propane Education & Research Council:
- Propane reduces emissions in exhaust that negatively impact air quality by up to 96% compared to diesel.
- Propane school buses provide a quieter ride than diesel buses, which means it’s easier for drivers to hear potential concerns and students arrive at school calmer and ready to learn.
- Propane warms up quickly, providing a heated cabin for a comfortable ride during colder months.
- Propane is affordable, allowing school districts to replace aging diesel buses three times faster than transitioning to an electric bus fleet.
Learn more about clean transportation options and the benefits of propane school buses at BetterOurBuses.com .
Lower your COPD risk at any age
(Family Features) Breathing: You may take it for granted, but your lungs are important, and so is protecting them. No matter how old you are, you can take action to prevent certain lung conditions, like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD.
It’s a serious lung disease that makes breathing difficult and gets worse over time. COPD is less common in younger adults, but anyone can have it. People with a genetic condition known as Alpha-1 may have symptoms as early as age 20.
Consider these steps to lower your risk for COPD:
- If you smoke, get help quitting. Most people with COPD have a history of smoking. It’s not easy to quit, but your health care provider can share resources to support you.
- Try to avoid exposure to lung irritants like air pollution, dusts and chemical fumes. Some occupations put you at higher risk for COPD.
Most people are 40 or older when symptoms start. If you have shortness of breath, coughing, wheezing, chest tightness or fatigue, talk to your health care provider. Tell them about your smoking habits, any family history of COPD and exposure to lung irritants and ask if you should be tested for COPD.
If you have COPD, the sooner you learn how to manage it, the sooner you can start to breathe better.Don’t wait. Protect your lungs for life.
To learn more, visit nhlbi.nih.gov/BreatheBetter.
Watch video to find out how!
