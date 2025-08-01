HEALTHY LIVING
Holiday advice to keep pets happy, healthy
(Family Features) While family and friends share gifts and hearty meals during the holidays, pets are there to share snuggles and comfort. This year, make sure you protect the joy of the season by keeping pets safe as you likely introduce new foods, decor and other potential hazards in the home.
Share the holiday cheer with your pets by unwrapping peace of mind with these suggestions from the experts at VCA Animal Hospitals.
Manifest Holiday Mindfulness
Keeping your pets (and yourself) happy and healthy throughout the holiday season isn’t just about the physical. Don’t forget the mental and mindful aspect of care with these fun, easy ways to spread cheer.
- Practice Self-Care Together: Enjoy a “spaw” day with pet-safe grooming products, throw a holiday-themed movie night, grab your favorite blanket for a cuddle session or try pet yoga.
- Manifest Happiness: Write five reasons you’re grateful each morning, send holiday notes to those you care about, play interactive games during festivities and put a little extra thought into gift-giving.
- Supercharge Your Calm: Meditate with your pet, unplug from social media to be present with loved ones (including pets), take a deep breath during special moments and accept that some things may go wrong during this hectic season.
- Get Moving: Go for a winter walk, teach your pet a new trick, create an indoor obstacle course, enjoy a playdate at the dog park or introduce your pet to a new toy.
Avoid Toxic Foods and Hazardous Items
Your festivities are sure to be filled with love, laughter and joy, but all that celebrating is likely to include decorations and delicious foods that are harmful to pets.
Pets are often naturally curious and may be attracted to bright, shiny items like candles and decorations. Protect against accidents by keeping decorations like tinsel, ribbon, open-flame candles and fragile ornaments out of reach. Avoid plants like poinsettias, mistletoe, lilies, holly and amaryllis that may be toxic to pets. Be sure to cover or hide exposed electrical cords and exposed Christmas tree water.
Many common festive foods are bad for pets. It may be tough to resist those cute, begging eyes, but your pet’s health will benefit from your restraint. Keep chocolate, candy, fatty meat and bones, alcohol and exposed trash off the menu for pets.
Stay Prepared
Being prepared is always a good idea for pet owners, but the holiday season especially can be unpredictable with new routines, unfamiliar guests, hazardous foods and more. Stay safe throughout the festivities and enjoy peace of mind knowing VCA is by your side for those unforeseen moments with access to world-class emergency medicine by providing 50% off an ER exam for all pet owners and free ER exams for CareClub members.
Visit pets.vcahospitals.com/er-holiday to claim your 50% off coupon, find a location near you and discover more tips for a safe, pet-friendly holiday season.
Holiday Do’s for Healthy Pets
With endless checklists and to-do’s before big holiday gatherings, you know how important it is to be organized during this hectic time of year. Part of your organizational strategy ahead of the festive season should include your pet’s health and ways you can protect him or her whether you’re celebrating at home or on the go.
Consider this list your holiday cheat sheet with quick, easy ways you can protect pets before, during and after get-togethers.
- Decorate with pet-safe ornaments
- Keep festive plants out of reach
- Put a skirt around your Christmas tree and secure it so it can’t fall over
- Invest in electric candles or menorahs
- Keep dogs inside during get-togethers
- Follow your pet’s regular diet
- Create a quiet space for your pet away from guests
- Check in with your pet to ensure he or she is happy and comfortable
- Thoroughly clean up and pack away any leftovers
Photos courtesy of Shutterstock
SOURCE:
VCA Animal Hospitals
HEALTHY LIVING
The importance of clean school transportation
(Family Features) Across the country, more than 25 million children ride to school each day in school buses, most of which are powered by diesel and produce harmful emissions known to cause respiratory issues like asthma and bronchitis.
An alternative energy source, like propane, can provide children with a safe, clean and healthy ride to school. As an environmentally friendly and affordable energy source that is abundantly available, propane can help achieve a cleaner today and greener tomorrow for students.
Watch this video to learn more!
Consider these reasons it’s important to clean up student transportation from the experts at the Propane Education & Research Council:
- Propane reduces emissions in exhaust that negatively impact air quality by up to 96% compared to diesel.
- Propane school buses provide a quieter ride than diesel buses, which means it’s easier for drivers to hear potential concerns and students arrive at school calmer and ready to learn.
- Propane warms up quickly, providing a heated cabin for a comfortable ride during colder months.
- Propane is affordable, allowing school districts to replace aging diesel buses three times faster than transitioning to an electric bus fleet.
Learn more about clean transportation options and the benefits of propane school buses at BetterOurBuses.com .
HEALTHY LIVING
Lower your COPD risk at any age
(Family Features) Breathing: You may take it for granted, but your lungs are important, and so is protecting them. No matter how old you are, you can take action to prevent certain lung conditions, like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD.
It’s a serious lung disease that makes breathing difficult and gets worse over time. COPD is less common in younger adults, but anyone can have it. People with a genetic condition known as Alpha-1 may have symptoms as early as age 20.
Consider these steps to lower your risk for COPD:
- If you smoke, get help quitting. Most people with COPD have a history of smoking. It’s not easy to quit, but your health care provider can share resources to support you.
- Try to avoid exposure to lung irritants like air pollution, dusts and chemical fumes. Some occupations put you at higher risk for COPD.
Most people are 40 or older when symptoms start. If you have shortness of breath, coughing, wheezing, chest tightness or fatigue, talk to your health care provider. Tell them about your smoking habits, any family history of COPD and exposure to lung irritants and ask if you should be tested for COPD.
If you have COPD, the sooner you learn how to manage it, the sooner you can start to breathe better.Don’t wait. Protect your lungs for life.
To learn more, visit nhlbi.nih.gov/BreatheBetter.
Watch video to find out how!
HEALTHY LIVING
Healthy holiday tips for pregnant people
(Family Features) The holidays often bring colder weather and more indoor gatherings. Respiratory viruses like flu, COVID-19 and RSV are common this time of year.
Illness from these viruses can be dangerous for pregnant people and newborns. Staying up to date on vaccines for flu, COVID-19 and RSV during pregnancy can offer protection, and now is the time to get vaccinated if you haven’t already.
“During the holidays, pregnant people can help protect their health and the health of their baby by getting updated vaccines,” said Dr. Rachel Levine, assistant secretary for health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). “During the holidays, you’re more likely to be exposed to flu, COVID-19 and RSV. Vaccination not only helps build up your immune system but can give protection for your little one.”
Here are some tips from the HHS Risk Less. Do More. public education campaign for a safe and festive holiday season:
Get vaccinated against flu and COVID-19. Getting sick with flu or COVID-19 can be dangerous for people who are pregnant and young infants. During pregnancy, there is a greater risk of flu or COVID-19 infections becoming severe and leading to hospitalization. Babies are also at risk of severe flu and COVID-19, but they cannot get vaccines until they are 6 months old. By getting vaccinated during pregnancy, you pass on antibodies that help protect your baby during the first few months of life.
Get vaccinated against RSV if you’re eligible. RSV is a common cause of severe respiratory illness in infants. In fact, it is the top reason babies in the United States are hospitalized each year. You can get an RSV vaccine if you are 32-36 weeks pregnant between September and January, the months when RSV spreads the most. The RSV vaccine helps your baby build protection from severe RSV before birth. If you do not get an RSV vaccine during pregnancy, your newborn can still get protection through a preventive antibody immunization soon after birth.
Stay home or change plans when ill. If you are not feeling well, stay home to avoid spreading illness. Also, if someone you plan to see is sick or respiratory viruses are surging in your community, consider staying home. You can also wear a mask or, if weather permits, move the gathering outdoors.
If you have questions or concerns, talk to your doctor. Knowing the facts about vaccines and pregnancy can offer confidence and comfort. Visit cdc.gov/RiskLessDoMore to learn more about getting your flu, COVID-19 and RSV vaccines before the holidays. Or visit vaccines.gov to get started.
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock
SOURCE:
United States Department of Health and Human Services
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS1 year ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS2 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS2 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS1 year ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS2 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS2 years ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS2 years ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint