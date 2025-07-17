Rising risk factors: Heart disease remains leading cause of death

(Family Features) Summer is the season of sun-kissed memories – backyard barbecues, sandy beaches, bike rides and late-night stargazing. However, the warmer months bring unique safety challenges that can catch active families off guard if they’re not prepared.

From sunburns to scraped knees and dehydration to bug bites, summer’s surprises don’t have to slow you down. With a few simple precautions and the right tools on hand – like reliable first-aid essentials – you can make safety second nature and keep your focus where it belongs: on making the most of every sunny moment.

Here are a few smart, easy tips from the experts at CURAD to help your family stay protected from the sun, heat, water hazards and the inevitable bumps and bruises from outdoor play.

Shield Your Skin from Harmful Rays

The summer sun can be harsh, making it important to take steps to prevent sunburn, even if it’s partly cloudy or overcast. If you plan to be outside for more than 15 minutes, apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 before heading outdoors. Remember to reapply to all exposed skin – including overlooked spots like your ears, neck and tops of feet – every two hours, or more often if you’re swimming or sweating.

Wearing protective clothing, such as wide-brimmed hats, sunglasses and light, long-sleeved shirts, can also help shield you from harmful UV rays. When possible, seek shade during peak sun hours, typically 10 a.m.-4 p.m., to minimize direct exposure.

Be Prepared for Summer Scrapes

Accidents can happen anytime, especially during active summer days. Having a well-stocked first-aid kit, including bandages, antiseptic wipes and ointments, can help you quickly address minor cuts, scrapes and blisters.

It’s important to have the right bandages on hand for every situation. Bandages made with breathable and lightweight fabric and a four-sided seal are perfect for those hot summer days. While bandages infused with natural ingredients like soothing aloe vera, vitamin E and baking soda offer a fresh approach to healing.

Proven to aid in faster healing, hydrocolloid bandages, like those infused with aloe vera from the CURAD Naturals line, offer waterproof protection that helps cushion and seal out dirt and germs for multiple days. By sealing in moisture, hydrocolloid bandages help promote the optimal healing environment.

Keep the Fluids Flowing in the Heat

During the summer months, the heat can quickly lead to dehydration, which can cause dizziness, headaches and even heat stroke. Drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you don’t feel thirsty, to stay hydrated. Aim for at least 8-10 glasses of water (8 ounces each) each day, or more if you’re going to be spending an extended amount of time outdoors or engaging in physical activities like hiking, biking or playing sports.

Keeping a refillable water bottle with you can make it easier to stay hydrated on the go and replenish the water your body loses through sweat. In addition to water, consuming hydrating foods like watermelon, strawberries, cantaloupe, cucumbers and bell peppers can help maintain your fluid levels and regulate your body’s temperature. Also avoid excessive consumption of caffeinated or alcoholic beverages, which can contribute to dehydration.

Keep Pesky Insects at Bay

Summer evenings are perfect for outdoor activities, but they can also attract mosquitoes, ticks and other pests. Protect yourself and your family by applying insect repellent on top of your sunscreen to all exposed skin and loose-fitting clothing. Reapply as needed, according to the instructions on the package.

Repellant fans, candles, torches and bracelets may be good alternatives to spray or roll-on insect repellants. Wearing long sleeves and pants, especially in wooded or grassy areas, can also help prevent bug bites. Remember to check for ticks after spending time outdoors and, if found, promptly remove them by using clean tweezers and pulling straight upward. Avoid twisting, squeezing or burning ticks, which can lead to the release of saliva or cause the head to break off.

Have Fun in the Water, Safely

Summer is the perfect time to hit the pool, beach or lake, but remember to prioritize safety while enjoying the water. Always swim in designated areas and never swim alone. If supervising children, ensure they are within an arm’s reach and wearing properly fitting flotation devices.

Avoid alcohol when swimming or supervising swimmers, as it can impair your judgment and reaction times, and be aware of your surroundings, including weather conditions and water currents. Enrolling kids in swimming lessons can also contribute to a safer experience in the water.

Visit Curad.com for more resources to help you safely enjoy your summer adventures.

Building Your Summer Scrape Kit

A summer first-aid scrape kit can be a lifesaver for those inevitable bumps, bruises and blisters. Keep your family’s kit in a waterproof case and in an easily accessible place, such as your car, pool bag or home first-aid cabinet. Make sure to keep it stocked with essentials for cuts, scrapes, burns, blisters and beyond, such as:

Antiseptic wipes for cleaning wounds

for cleaning wounds Antibiotic or antimicrobial ointment to help prevent buildup of bacteria

to help prevent buildup of bacteria Bandages like CURAD Naturals Hydrocolloids with Aloe Vera to treat minor cuts, scrapes and blisters

like CURAD Naturals Hydrocolloids with Aloe Vera to treat minor cuts, scrapes and blisters Non-latex gloves to protect hands from dirt and germs

to protect hands from dirt and germs Hydrocortisone cream for bug bites and rashes

for bug bites and rashes Sunscreen to help prevent sunburn

to help prevent sunburn Aloe vera gel for sunburn relief

for sunburn relief Water bottles to stay hydrated

to stay hydrated Ear drops for preventing or treating swimmer’s ear

for preventing or treating swimmer’s ear Insect repellent to help prevent bug bites

to help prevent bug bites Tweezers for removing splinters and pests

for removing splinters and pests Pain-relieving medications such as ibuprofen or acetaminophen

such as ibuprofen or acetaminophen Ice packs to help slow inflammation and reduce pain

to help slow inflammation and reduce pain Thermometer tocheck temperature

tocheck temperature Other medications for allergies, nausea, congestion and more



SOURCE:

CURAD