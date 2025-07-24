What women should know about their heart, kidney and metabolic health

(Family Features) Some women may be unaware they’re living with risks for heart disease, kidney disease and metabolic conditions like diabetes, which drive risk for cardiovascular disease.

The interplay among these conditions is called cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic (CKM) syndrome, according to the scientific experts at the American Heart Association. Consider these facts women should know about CKM syndrome.

Cardiovascular Disease is the No. 1 Killer of Women

Cardiovascular disease (CVD), which includes heart disease and stroke, affects nearly 45% of women ages 20 and older, and 1 in 3 women will die from it, according to the association.

“Despite heart disease being the leading cause of death for women, most women are not aware of their risk for heart disease,” said Sadiya S. Khan, M.D., M.Sc., FAHA, American Heart Association volunteer and a member of the science advisory group for the association’s CKM Health Initiative, supported by founding sponsors Novo Nordisk and Boehringer Ingelheim and champion sponsor DaVita.

Women may develop heart disease differently than men and experience symptoms uncommon in men. Women are more likely to have blockage in smaller blood vessels around the heart and, while chest pain is the most common heart attack symptom, women are more likely than men to experience pain in the arms, jaw and neck, too.

Early Action is Key

According to a study presented at an American Heart Association scientific conference, women with either Type 2 diabetes or chronic kidney disease are predicted to reach elevated risk for CVD 8-9 years earlier than women with neither condition while women with both conditions may reach high risk 26 years earlier.

Risk Factors are Connected

The health factors that comprise CKM syndrome are connected. They include high blood pressure, abnormal cholesterol, excess weight, high blood glucose sugar and low kidney function. If something goes wrong in one area, it affects others.

“Knowing your health numbers is critical to optimize your CKM health and prioritize prevention of heart, kidney and metabolic disease,” said Khan, who is also the Magerstadt professor of cardiovascular epidemiology and an associate professor of cardiology and preventive medicine at Northwestern School of Medicine.

Since high blood pressure and early stages of kidney disease and diabetes often don’t have symptoms, regular screening is necessary to be aware of your risk.

Pregnancy and Menopause Affect Women’s CKM Health

Each pregnancy is a window into later heart and kidney health, according to Janani Rangaswami, M.D., FAHA, professor of medicine at the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences and co-chair of the scientific advisory group for the American Heart Association’s presidential advisory that defined CKM syndrome.

Pregnancy complications such as pre-eclampsia, gestational diabetes and gestational hypertension are risk factors for future chronic kidney disease and cardiovascular disease, Rangaswami said.

Changes during menopause also influence long-term heart and metabolic health. This includes declining estrogen levels, increased body fat around the organs, increased cholesterol levels and stiffening or weakening of blood vessels, per the American Heart Association. Early menopause (before age 45) is linked to a higher risk for kidney disease, Type 2 diabetes and CVD.

“Women can mitigate those risks by getting appropriate treatment for their menopause symptoms,” Rangaswami said.

Social Factors Affect Women’s Health

Negative economic, environmental and psychosocial factors are associated with lower levels of preventive health behaviors like physical activity and healthy eating and higher levels of conditions like obesity and diabetes. Some factors affect women differently than men. For example, marriage is associated with worse health for women, and women are more likely than men to delay medical care because of costs, according to an American Heart Association scientific statement. Women are also more likely to have their health concerns dismissed, Khan said.

Women should know their risk and self-advocacy is critical. They should request thorough screenings that assess heart, kidney and metabolic health at visits with their health care providers. Visit heart.org/myCKMhealth to learn more.

Photos courtesy of Shutterstock



SOURCE:

American Heart Association