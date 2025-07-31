Roll through summer safely: 7 tips for seasonal driving

(Family Features) Between increased road travel traffic, warmer pavement, higher rates of construction and more, summer driving comes with a litany of potential safety hazards. However, knowing the condition of one of your vehicle’s most important safety components – the tires – can help mitigate risks. After all, it’s the only piece of your vehicle that makes contact with the road.

Before setting out on vacation (or just driving across town), consider this advice from Discount Tire’s experts to help drivers like you stay safe on the road this summer.

Rotate Regularly

Tires should be rotated every 6,000 miles, or earlier if uneven wear develops. A good rule of thumb is to have your tires rotated every other oil change, but if you can’t remember when your tires were last rotated, book an appointment to ensure maximum handling, traction and stopping power.

Replace Aging Tires

As tires age, the rubber becomes harder and brittle, increasing the risk of failure on the road. Typically, experts recommend replacing any tire that’s more than 6 years old. To check the age of your tires, look for the DOT number stamped on its sidewall. If you need assistance finding new tires, Discount Tire’s online tire recommendation tool, Treadwell, combines millions of data points from tire safety checks and independent testing on tires from all major manufacturers. The tool can help you find tires suited for your vehicle, where you drive and your typical driving habits.

Check Pressure Often

Low tire pressure can lead to poor handling, lower gas mileage and excessive wear. At least once a month – especially before longer trips – when your tires are cool, check the air pressure to ensure it meets the manufacturer’s recommendations, which can be found in your owner’s manual or on a sticker in your vehicle’s driver side door jamb. Beware of the impact bumps and temperature changes have on air pressure.

Ensure Adequate Tread

Tread depth, or the amount of tread on a tire, helps determine a vehicle’s safe stopping distance.

Tires are typically reaching the end of their life at 4/32 of an inch of tread. You can check it by sticking a penny upside-down in a tread groove; it’s time to replace if President Lincoln’s head is visible. Or visit your local Discount Tire store to have a technician check your tread for free.

Ensure Tires are Aligned

Wheel alignments adjust the direction your tires point to prevent irregular wear and improve steering. It may be time to have your alignment checked if you notice steering wheel vibration, uneven tread wear, your vehicle pulling sideways or an off-center steering wheel while driving straight.

Understand Emergency Equipment

Many newer vehicles now come with tire inflation kits that include puncture-coating sealants and air compressors, or even run-flat tires, instead of a spare. Check what your vehicle is equipped with ahead of taking a trip and consider a roadside assistance plan, which can help with flat repairs and replacements in times of need.

Look Beyond Your Tires

In addition to tires, summer provides an opportunity to look at other features of your car that need periodic replacement like rims, windshield wiper blades, lightbulbs and more. For example, windshield wiper blades should be replaced annually, or earlier if heavy streaking occurs.

