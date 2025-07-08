Summer organization made easy

(Family Features) Schedules filling up with events and celebrations, vacation planning in full effect and mile-high to-do lists can only mean one thing: summer is in full swing. While summer brings plenty of fun, it can also lead to feeling disorganized and overwhelmed without the structure of the school year.

Keep stress at bay and bring a sense of order to your summer adventures with these simple, creative hacks from EXPO.

Streamline the Kitchen

When family members are coming and going throughout the day, the kitchen and pantry quickly become high-traffic zones. Between breakfasts on the go, afternoon snack raids and (hopefully) a few sit-down dinners, organizing your refrigerator, cabinets and pantry can bring calm to the chaos. Label bins, jot notes on pantry or refrigerator doors and create a snack inventory so everyone knows what’s available and nothing goes to waste.

Keep Up with Every Activity

Summer gets hectic fast – with sports practices, parties, camps, dinners and weekend trips all piling on, it’s tough to keep track of everything. Hang a whiteboard calendar in a high-traffic spot like the kitchen or mudroom and use EXPO Wet Erase Markers for clean, color-coded scheduling everyone can follow. Their fine tips make it easy to write detailed notes while the no-smudge ink stays put – perfect for busy areas where schedules can be seen all day long. The writing won’t budge until you wipe it off with water, keeping summer plans visible, organized and stress-free.

Create a Packing List for Road Trips

If you’re planning a summer getaway, avoid the last-minute scramble by writing out a packing checklist on a whiteboard, window or mirror. Keep essentials sorted by category – clothes, toiletries, travel documents – and encourage family members to check off what they’ve packed.

Organize the Party to Add Personality

When it comes to summer birthdays, backyard barbecues or holiday gatherings, a little prep goes a long way in keeping things stress-free. Use EXPO Wet Erase Markers to create welcome signs or menus directly on windows, label wine glasses for easy drink tracking or jot down to-do lists on glass surfaces to stay on top of hosting tasks. With bold, water-removable ink that adheres to glass, windows and more, it’s easy to create festive, colorful details that are mess-free – a perfect way to stay organized while adding flair to any celebration.

Keep Your To-Do’s in Check

From yardwork to grocery runs, summer still comes with its fair share of tasks. Stay ahead of the hustle by creating organized, visual to-do lists on surfaces like whiteboards, windows, mirrors or glass cabinet doors. Jot down priorities and divide them by timeframe or person – think “today,” “this week” or by name. Keeping lists visible in the right spots can help everyone stay on track and free up more time for sun and fun.

