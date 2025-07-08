Live Better
Summer organization made easy
(Family Features) Schedules filling up with events and celebrations, vacation planning in full effect and mile-high to-do lists can only mean one thing: summer is in full swing. While summer brings plenty of fun, it can also lead to feeling disorganized and overwhelmed without the structure of the school year.
Keep stress at bay and bring a sense of order to your summer adventures with these simple, creative hacks from EXPO.
Streamline the Kitchen
When family members are coming and going throughout the day, the kitchen and pantry quickly become high-traffic zones. Between breakfasts on the go, afternoon snack raids and (hopefully) a few sit-down dinners, organizing your refrigerator, cabinets and pantry can bring calm to the chaos. Label bins, jot notes on pantry or refrigerator doors and create a snack inventory so everyone knows what’s available and nothing goes to waste.
Keep Up with Every Activity
Summer gets hectic fast – with sports practices, parties, camps, dinners and weekend trips all piling on, it’s tough to keep track of everything. Hang a whiteboard calendar in a high-traffic spot like the kitchen or mudroom and use EXPO Wet Erase Markers for clean, color-coded scheduling everyone can follow. Their fine tips make it easy to write detailed notes while the no-smudge ink stays put – perfect for busy areas where schedules can be seen all day long. The writing won’t budge until you wipe it off with water, keeping summer plans visible, organized and stress-free.
Create a Packing List for Road Trips
If you’re planning a summer getaway, avoid the last-minute scramble by writing out a packing checklist on a whiteboard, window or mirror. Keep essentials sorted by category – clothes, toiletries, travel documents – and encourage family members to check off what they’ve packed.
Organize the Party to Add Personality
When it comes to summer birthdays, backyard barbecues or holiday gatherings, a little prep goes a long way in keeping things stress-free. Use EXPO Wet Erase Markers to create welcome signs or menus directly on windows, label wine glasses for easy drink tracking or jot down to-do lists on glass surfaces to stay on top of hosting tasks. With bold, water-removable ink that adheres to glass, windows and more, it’s easy to create festive, colorful details that are mess-free – a perfect way to stay organized while adding flair to any celebration.
Keep Your To-Do’s in Check
From yardwork to grocery runs, summer still comes with its fair share of tasks. Stay ahead of the hustle by creating organized, visual to-do lists on surfaces like whiteboards, windows, mirrors or glass cabinet doors. Jot down priorities and divide them by timeframe or person – think “today,” “this week” or by name. Keeping lists visible in the right spots can help everyone stay on track and free up more time for sun and fun.
Take control of your summer and find more solutions for staying organized at expomarkers.com.
Roll through summer safely: 7 tips for seasonal driving
(Family Features) Between increased road travel traffic, warmer pavement, higher rates of construction and more, summer driving comes with a litany of potential safety hazards. However, knowing the condition of one of your vehicle’s most important safety components – the tires – can help mitigate risks. After all, it’s the only piece of your vehicle that makes contact with the road.
Before setting out on vacation (or just driving across town), consider this advice from Discount Tire’s experts to help drivers like you stay safe on the road this summer.
Rotate Regularly
Tires should be rotated every 6,000 miles, or earlier if uneven wear develops. A good rule of thumb is to have your tires rotated every other oil change, but if you can’t remember when your tires were last rotated, book an appointment to ensure maximum handling, traction and stopping power.
Replace Aging Tires
As tires age, the rubber becomes harder and brittle, increasing the risk of failure on the road. Typically, experts recommend replacing any tire that’s more than 6 years old. To check the age of your tires, look for the DOT number stamped on its sidewall. If you need assistance finding new tires, Discount Tire’s online tire recommendation tool, Treadwell, combines millions of data points from tire safety checks and independent testing on tires from all major manufacturers. The tool can help you find tires suited for your vehicle, where you drive and your typical driving habits.
Check Pressure Often
Low tire pressure can lead to poor handling, lower gas mileage and excessive wear. At least once a month – especially before longer trips – when your tires are cool, check the air pressure to ensure it meets the manufacturer’s recommendations, which can be found in your owner’s manual or on a sticker in your vehicle’s driver side door jamb. Beware of the impact bumps and temperature changes have on air pressure.
Ensure Adequate Tread
Tread depth, or the amount of tread on a tire, helps determine a vehicle’s safe stopping distance.
Tires are typically reaching the end of their life at 4/32 of an inch of tread. You can check it by sticking a penny upside-down in a tread groove; it’s time to replace if President Lincoln’s head is visible. Or visit your local Discount Tire store to have a technician check your tread for free.
Ensure Tires are Aligned
Wheel alignments adjust the direction your tires point to prevent irregular wear and improve steering. It may be time to have your alignment checked if you notice steering wheel vibration, uneven tread wear, your vehicle pulling sideways or an off-center steering wheel while driving straight.
Understand Emergency Equipment
Many newer vehicles now come with tire inflation kits that include puncture-coating sealants and air compressors, or even run-flat tires, instead of a spare. Check what your vehicle is equipped with ahead of taking a trip and consider a roadside assistance plan, which can help with flat repairs and replacements in times of need.
Look Beyond Your Tires
In addition to tires, summer provides an opportunity to look at other features of your car that need periodic replacement like rims, windshield wiper blades, lightbulbs and more. For example, windshield wiper blades should be replaced annually, or earlier if heavy streaking occurs.
To locate a neighborhood tire store near you, save on in-store wait times on service appointments or shop for wheels and tires, visit DiscountTire.com.
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock
More summer, less stress: Make the most of summer family vacations
(Family Features)As the days stretch longer, summer has a way of calling families to pack up and go, whether it’s for a weekend getaway, family reunion, road trip or one more beach escape.
To make the most of every moment, your accommodations matter. From convenient locations to family-friendly amenities, the right setup can ease the stress of travel. These tips can make your adventures more enjoyable, whether you’re hitting the road or catching a cross-country flight.
Pick a Place Where You Can Spread Out
Accommodations with spacious sleeping and living areas give everyone the room they need to recharge.
- Beds for Everyone: Look for hotels that offer generous family suites, some with over 700 square feet or those that feature clever configurations like bunk beds, giving everyone dedicated space to unwind. If you’re bringing the dog, ensure your accommodations are pet-friendly, too.
- Road Trip Ready: For families planning a road trip with multiple destinations, consider staying at hotels strategically located along popular routes for comfort and consistency. Some may offer distinct family accommodations, like the casitas unique to Hyatt Place Moab in Utah, featuring multiple beds, a living area, kitchenette, patio and more. The outdoor pool is also perfect for cooling down after a day of hiking.
Hotels with Amenities Parents Actually Need
Family travel can be full of unforgettable moments, but it also comes with a lot of logistics. From hungry kids to forgotten toothbrushes, choosing a hotel with practical amenities can make all the difference.
- Rooms with Kitchens: Guestrooms with in-room kitchenettes are ideal for prepping lunches or reheating leftovers, which can help save money. Even on an international adventure, hotels like Hyatt House Kanazawa in Japan offers fully equipped kitchens, including a refrigerator, microwave, stovetop, sink and dishwasher, making it easy to enjoy a little home-cooked convenience abroad.
- Family-Friendly Amenities: Whether taking a weekend trip or exploring a new country, look for hotels that make it easier to entertain. Consider amenities such as outdoor pools and hotels situated by popular attractions to keep the family engaged, like Hyatt Place Los Cabos. For longer stays, guest laundry facilities can help families pack lighter and stay fresh. Travelers can also consider dual-branded developments that combine the best of both worlds, like Hyatt Place LAX/Century Blvd and Hyatt House LAX/Century Blvd, offering flexible room options for multi-generational families and shared amenities under one roof.
- The Essentials: Packing for the family often means something gets left behind. Find hotels that offer programs that help fill in the gaps, whether it’s a phone charger, toothbrush or other necessities, available to buy, borrow or enjoy for free.
- Dining Options: Dining out can be costly and time-consuming. For families wanting to enjoy local flavors while keeping things simple, find hotels that offer daily breakfast and grab-and-go markets, like Hyatt House and Hyatt Place hotels. Many also feature lobby bars, and select locations offer signature restaurants such as Azotea Roof Top & Hacienda in the United Kingdom or rooftop bars like Pesca Rooftop in Florida, to keep everyone fueled without leaving the hotel.
Book Smarter for Longer Stays
Find hotels that reward you for your stay. For example, World of Hyatt members can earn up to 16,000 Bonus Points through an offer at participating Hyatt Place and Hyatt House hotels when members register and then complete stays by Sept. 7.
- Stay three nights to earn 3,000 Bonus Points
- Stay five nights to earn an additional 5,000 Bonus Points for 8,000 total Bonus Points
- Stay eight nights to earn an additional 8,000 Bonus Points for 16,000 total Bonus Points
That’s extra value for taking your trip. With stays starting at 3,500 points per night off peak, a little can go a long way, especially if you’re planning more than one adventure. Travel smarter and visit Hyatt.com to discover how to do more and enjoy what matters most: time together.
See here for offer terms.
Tips to control summer pests
(Family Features) Whether you’re hosting a summer barbecue or simply relaxing in your backyard, reducing outdoor pests can help ensure a more pleasant experience. Summer pests like mosquitoes are more than just a nuisance; they can carry dangerous diseases like West Nile virus, Zika virus and dengue fever.
Enjoy a bite-free summer with these tips to enjoy mosquito-free outdoor spaces.
Identify Common Breeding Grounds
Understanding where mosquitoes breed is the first step in controlling them. Common breeding grounds include stagnant water sources such as bird baths, clogged gutters, poorly maintained pools and more. Even small amounts of standing water in planters or yard toys can create a breeding area. Regularly inspect your yard for potential breeding sites and take action to eliminate or treat them.
Keep Pests from Entering Your Home
Long-term mosquito control requires ongoing effort and strategic planning. Installing screens on windows and doors can prevent pests from entering your home, and putting up mosquito traps or an automatic misting system can provide continuous protection by reducing mosquito populations over time.
Naturally Repel Mosquitos in Outdoor Areas
From using outdoor fans – mosquitoes are weak fliers and can be thrown off by airflow – to strategically placing torches, candles or diffusers including essential oils like citronella, there are plenty of ways to naturally reduce your chances of being bitten. In addition to citronella, eucalyptus and lavender can be used to repel mosquitoes and planting marigolds, basil and lemon balm around your entertaining space can also help.
Hire Pest Control Professionals
When natural methods are insufficient, chemical solutions can offer more robust mosquito control. Insecticides like permethrin and DEET can be applied to clothing and outdoor areas to kill mosquitoes on contact and repel them for extended periods. If DIY solutions aren’t cutting it either, many professional pest control services offer mosquito fogging or misting systems, which cover large areas (like your yard) and provide long-lasting protection.
Visit eLivingtoday.com for more summer lawn and garden tips and tricks.
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock
