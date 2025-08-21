(Family Features) Nowadays, you can buy just about anything online and have it delivered and installed with just a few clicks. This includes major home appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, furnaces, heat pumps and water heaters.

However, making a large purchase without inspecting the product or planning for installation comes with its own challenges. To ensure a smooth shopping experience, consider these tips for buying major home appliances online.

Do Your Homework

Set a budget and determine what features are necessities and which are nice to have. When you start searching, you’ll be able to compare product features and reviews. Look for customer feedback, especially regarding durability, performance and features.

For large and installed appliances like water heaters and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) units, research system requirements including size, capacity and system type (like gas or electric) and compatibility with your current home infrastructure like ductwork. Another consideration is if your state or municipality has local code compliances you must meet like emissions or energy-efficiency standards. This can be time-consuming and difficult for some homeowners.

When shopping online, look for retailers that have partnerships with professional and licensed contractors to help determine the appropriate equipment for your home, make the installation process easy and help you tap into local utility rebates and tax credits.

Consider the Seller

On some online marketplaces, products may be listed by third-party sellers who are not affiliated with the original manufacturer, meaning the product may not be covered by the manufacturer’s warranty. Third-party sellers may not have relationships with local dealers or contractors, and most contractors won’t install or repair products not purchased directly from a manufacturer.

To help you purchase with confidence, Walmart and Bryant Heating & Cooling created a unique partnership to simplify the HVAC buying journey. Customers who inquire at Walmart.com are paired with a highly qualified and reputable dealer to help homeowners assess their requirements, offer energy-efficient equipment solutions and provide installation by trained, certified professionals.

Examine the Return and Warranty Policies

It’s easy to get excited about a product and not think what happens if it malfunctions, so it’s important to look for a manufacturer’s warranty and if extended protection plans are available. When you find warranty information, read the fine print. Most manufacturers require the equipment to be registered after it’s installed to realize the full warranty benefits.

Look for Discounts and Financing

Many online retailers offer financing for big purchases, including zero-interest promotions or “buy now, pay later” options. These monthly payment options allow you to fit large purchases into your budget rather than dipping into savings. Watch for hidden fees or high interest rates after promotional periods end.

For installed systems, check if you can bundle financing with installation and extended warranties for convenience. Some appliance manufacturers offer discounts on products if purchased through specific retailers. For instance, if you purchase a Bryant Heating & Cooling system through Walmart, you will receive an instant savings on the cost of a new HVAC unit and qualified customers can take advantage of exclusive financing offers.

Confirm Product Delivery and Installation

Products are easy to purchase online, but poor planning on delivery and installation can turn the process into a hassle. For larger and installed appliances, make sure delivery includes unboxing, setup and removal of old units, if needed.

Document Everything and Keep a Paper Trail

Documentation of higher priced items, especially those with installation next steps and extended warranties, can be helpful if you run into issues. Some of the documents you should keep (in paper and digital versions, if possible) include a final invoice, permits (if applicable), warranty terms and information, delivery and installation scope of work and timelines. Take photos before and after installation.

Buying large home appliances and installed appliances online can save time and money, provided you approach it thoughtfully. This is part of a broader trend toward digital convenience in home services that makes online tools, virtual consultations and price transparency more accessible. With a little research, comparison and attention to detail, you can find the right appliances to fit your home, lifestyle and budget – without ever stepping into a store.

