A guide to identifying common garage door issues

(Family Features) One of the most popular places to relax and enjoy the great outdoors during the warmer months, the deck is the focal point of many backyard retreats. If your home features one of the estimated 50 million residential decks in the United States, according to the North American Deck & Railing Association, it’s important to ensure your outdoor living space is up to the task whether you plan to host cookouts or spend your weekend evenings relaxing with loved ones under the stars.

Ensure your summer gatherings are fun and safe with these deck safety tips.



Inspect Your Deck’s Structure

Before hosting any summer gatherings, inspect your deck for any signs of wear and tear. Look for loose boards, nails that have popped out and any signs of rot or decay.

Stabilize and Secure Railings

Over time, railings can become loose or unstable, posing a significant hazard. Especially if your deck is elevated, ensure railings are firmly attached and do not wobble when pressure is applied.Tighten any loose screws and replace any old or damaged sections immediately with new, sturdier materials.

Check the Surface for Hazards

Ensuring your deck features a smooth and even surface can help limit trips and falls. Inspect the surface for any splinters, cracks or uneven boards. Sand down rough spots, replace any damaged boards and apply a non-slip coating to create a safe walking area.

Illuminate Your Space

Evenings spent on the deck are a summer favorite for many families, but inadequate lighting can lead to accidents. Strategically place string lights, solar-powered deck lights or wall-mounted lights (with working bulbs) to illuminate the space effectively and create a warm and inviting atmosphere.

Keep It Clean and Clutter-Free

A cluttered deck can detract from the enjoyment of your gathering. Regularly sweep away debris, wash away dirt and remove unnecessary items. Organize your furniture and decor to ensure there is ample space for guests to move around comfortably.

Photo courtesy of Shutterstock



SOURCE:

eLivingtoday.com