Live Better
Secure your deck for safe summer gatherings
(Family Features) One of the most popular places to relax and enjoy the great outdoors during the warmer months, the deck is the focal point of many backyard retreats. If your home features one of the estimated 50 million residential decks in the United States, according to the North American Deck & Railing Association, it’s important to ensure your outdoor living space is up to the task whether you plan to host cookouts or spend your weekend evenings relaxing with loved ones under the stars.
Ensure your summer gatherings are fun and safe with these deck safety tips.
Inspect Your Deck’s Structure
Before hosting any summer gatherings, inspect your deck for any signs of wear and tear. Look for loose boards, nails that have popped out and any signs of rot or decay.
Stabilize and Secure Railings
Over time, railings can become loose or unstable, posing a significant hazard. Especially if your deck is elevated, ensure railings are firmly attached and do not wobble when pressure is applied.Tighten any loose screws and replace any old or damaged sections immediately with new, sturdier materials.
Check the Surface for Hazards
Ensuring your deck features a smooth and even surface can help limit trips and falls. Inspect the surface for any splinters, cracks or uneven boards. Sand down rough spots, replace any damaged boards and apply a non-slip coating to create a safe walking area.
Illuminate Your Space
Evenings spent on the deck are a summer favorite for many families, but inadequate lighting can lead to accidents. Strategically place string lights, solar-powered deck lights or wall-mounted lights (with working bulbs) to illuminate the space effectively and create a warm and inviting atmosphere.
Keep It Clean and Clutter-Free
A cluttered deck can detract from the enjoyment of your gathering. Regularly sweep away debris, wash away dirt and remove unnecessary items. Organize your furniture and decor to ensure there is ample space for guests to move around comfortably.
Visit eLivingtoday.com for more outdoor entertaining tips.
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock
SOURCE:
Live Better
Stop Medicare fraud before it starts
(Dr. Mehmet Oz, Administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services) When I took on the role of leading Medicare, one of my primary goals was to crush the chronic fraud, waste, and abuse in the program. Ensuring that taxpayer dollars are used responsibly and that Medicare resources remain available for those who depend on them is a top priority.
People with Medicare are at the very heart of this effort. Scammers are after your Medicare number to submit false claims for services that were never provided, or for services that are not needed. These fraudulent actions do more than just drain government funds. They can also compromise your personal medical records, potentially affecting the care you need.
Medicare fraud costs American taxpayers billions of dollars every year. By staying vigilant and protecting your Medicare information, you can help stop fraud before it starts.
Together We can Crush Fraud
To protect yourself, follow these steps:
- Guard Your Medicare card like you would a credit card or your social security number.
- NEVER share your Medicare information with anyone who calls, texts, emails or shows up at your door uninvited. Scammers may pretend to be from Medicare or act like salespeople. Remember: Medicare will never contact you before you contact them.
- Be skeptical of “free” gifts, “free” medical services, discount packages or any offer – If it sounds too good to be true, it absolutely is!
- Check your Medicare claims statements to make sure that all services listed are the ones that you received. Also, check for fraud red flags like being billed twice for the same service.
- Report suspicious activity immediately by calling 1-800-MEDICARE.
Be Aware of This Growing Scam
Fraudsters posing as salespeople are targeting older Americans, attempting to enroll them in hospice care without their knowledge or consent. They often go door to door, offering so-called “free” services like cooking, cleaning, medical equipment, or even protein shakes. This is all as a cover to get you to sign paperwork. Don’t do it. Your health care decisions should always be made between you and your doctor, not a salesperson.
Protecting your Medicare isn’t just about saving money, it’s also about safeguarding your health and the integrity of a system we all depend on. Stay vigilant, stay informed, and together we’ll stop these criminals in their tracks. With your help, we can crush Medicare fraud.
To learn more, visit Medicare.gov/fraud. To report potential fraud, call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227).
Information provided by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock
SOURCE:
Live Better
How eating together benefits your family
(Family Features) Sharing a meal offers far more than a full stomach; the benefits of eating together extend well beyond the dinner table.
In the “2025 World Happiness Report,” evidence shows that sharing meals has a substantial impact on an individual’s well-being. Those who regularly eat with others report higher life satisfaction and display higher levels of social support, positive reciprocity and less loneliness.
Learn more about how sharing a meal can improve your family’s overall well-being with these insights from the experts at the FMI Foundation and their “2025 Family Meals Barometer survey,” which delivers research, collaboration and education to address food safety, health and nutrition concerns.
Civil and Respectful Interactions
In a world full of distractions, it may come as no surprise the “2025 Family Meals Barometer” survey found poor communication is a leading concern among parents, more worrisome than schoolwork or chores.
More than two-thirds of respondents expressed a belief that civility in America is worse today compared to 10 years ago, but 74% said family meals are a great time to have and teach respectful interactions. Frequent family meals create a safe environment for families to discuss thornier societal issues.
Better Nutrition
Numerous studies have shown families who eat more meals together have healthier eating habits and better diets in general. Family meals at home typically make it easier to fill plates with food from each food group. What’s more, parents who prepare well-balanced meals and model healthy food choices allow children to mirror and adopt similar habits.
Improved Family Function
In the “2025 Family Meals Barometer” survey, respondents cited having more time to spend together and family meals as the top two ways they feel more connected to family and loved ones. With busy school and extracurricular schedules, many families are hard-pressed to find quality time together without distractions. Gathering around the dinner table is an opportunity to connect with one another and talk about what’s happening at work, school and with friends.
Better Grades at School
Numerous factors affect students’ academic performance, but eating together as a family helps reinforce many of the variables thought to influence student success. More nutritious meals play a role in stronger cognitive function. Multiple researchers found that children who are part of families that eat together regularly tend to have a stronger vocabulary and higher grades.
Improved Mental Health
Another way family meals benefit students at school and beyond is stronger mental and emotional health. In several independent studies, researchers found a positive correlation between family meals and self-esteem, psychosocial outcomes and other markers of mental health.
Learn how gathering around the dinner table supports your family’s nutritional, social, mental and emotional health at fmi.org/family-meals-movement .
Make Dinner Prep a Family Affair
The benefits of eating together as a family don’t have to wait until everyone is at the table. During dinner prep, parents and children have a chance to work elbow-to-elbow and talk about their days. When children participate in preparing healthy food, they may be more interested in eating it. As an added bonus, kids who take part in food preparation enjoy the benefits of building their own life skills.
DIY dishes that put kids in charge of what goes on their plates can be a fun way to bring the family together and make meal prep easy. You can customize salad kits with a selection of protein options, create your own personal pizzas or serve a bar-style dinner such as nachos, baked potatoes or tacos that let each family member choose their own toppings.
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock (family eating together)
SOURCE:
Live Better
Tips for buying major home appliances online
(Family Features) Nowadays, you can buy just about anything online and have it delivered and installed with just a few clicks. This includes major home appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, furnaces, heat pumps and water heaters.
However, making a large purchase without inspecting the product or planning for installation comes with its own challenges. To ensure a smooth shopping experience, consider these tips for buying major home appliances online.
Do Your Homework
Set a budget and determine what features are necessities and which are nice to have. When you start searching, you’ll be able to compare product features and reviews. Look for customer feedback, especially regarding durability, performance and features.
For large and installed appliances like water heaters and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) units, research system requirements including size, capacity and system type (like gas or electric) and compatibility with your current home infrastructure like ductwork. Another consideration is if your state or municipality has local code compliances you must meet like emissions or energy-efficiency standards. This can be time-consuming and difficult for some homeowners.
When shopping online, look for retailers that have partnerships with professional and licensed contractors to help determine the appropriate equipment for your home, make the installation process easy and help you tap into local utility rebates and tax credits.
Consider the Seller
On some online marketplaces, products may be listed by third-party sellers who are not affiliated with the original manufacturer, meaning the product may not be covered by the manufacturer’s warranty. Third-party sellers may not have relationships with local dealers or contractors, and most contractors won’t install or repair products not purchased directly from a manufacturer.
To help you purchase with confidence, Walmart and Bryant Heating & Cooling created a unique partnership to simplify the HVAC buying journey. Customers who inquire at Walmart.com are paired with a highly qualified and reputable dealer to help homeowners assess their requirements, offer energy-efficient equipment solutions and provide installation by trained, certified professionals.
Examine the Return and Warranty Policies
It’s easy to get excited about a product and not think what happens if it malfunctions, so it’s important to look for a manufacturer’s warranty and if extended protection plans are available. When you find warranty information, read the fine print. Most manufacturers require the equipment to be registered after it’s installed to realize the full warranty benefits.
Look for Discounts and Financing
Many online retailers offer financing for big purchases, including zero-interest promotions or “buy now, pay later” options. These monthly payment options allow you to fit large purchases into your budget rather than dipping into savings. Watch for hidden fees or high interest rates after promotional periods end.
For installed systems, check if you can bundle financing with installation and extended warranties for convenience. Some appliance manufacturers offer discounts on products if purchased through specific retailers. For instance, if you purchase a Bryant Heating & Cooling system through Walmart, you will receive an instant savings on the cost of a new HVAC unit and qualified customers can take advantage of exclusive financing offers.
Confirm Product Delivery and Installation
Products are easy to purchase online, but poor planning on delivery and installation can turn the process into a hassle. For larger and installed appliances, make sure delivery includes unboxing, setup and removal of old units, if needed.
Document Everything and Keep a Paper Trail
Documentation of higher priced items, especially those with installation next steps and extended warranties, can be helpful if you run into issues. Some of the documents you should keep (in paper and digital versions, if possible) include a final invoice, permits (if applicable), warranty terms and information, delivery and installation scope of work and timelines. Take photos before and after installation.
Buying large home appliances and installed appliances online can save time and money, provided you approach it thoughtfully. This is part of a broader trend toward digital convenience in home services that makes online tools, virtual consultations and price transparency more accessible. With a little research, comparison and attention to detail, you can find the right appliances to fit your home, lifestyle and budget – without ever stepping into a store.
To find more heating and cooling solutions, visit Walmart.com/Bryant.
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock (man and woman using computer)
SOURCE:
Bryant Heating & Cooling
