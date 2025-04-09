HEALTHY LIVING
How to clean your air conditioner filter
(Family Features) Air conditioners play a crucial role in maintaining indoor air quality by filtering out particulates such as dust, pollen and other pollutants. Over time, their filters can become clogged, reducing your AC’s effectiveness and allowing contaminants to circulate throughout your home.
Regularly cleaning (or replacing) your air conditioner’s filters ensures your system operates efficiently, providing you with cleaner, healthier air while reducing energy consumption, lowering utility bills and extending the lifespan of your air conditioner.
If you find your home isn’t cooling off as quickly as it used to, it could be due to a clogged filter reducing airflow from your vents. Similarly, increased dust accumulation around your home or more frequent allergy symptoms may be signs to check your filter.
Following this simple cleaning routine can help ensure your home remains a sanctuary of clean, fresh air:
- Turn off the HVAC system.
- Locate your unit’s filter compartment, which is typically found behind the return air grille or inside the air handler unit.
- Carefully remove the filters.
- Gently vacuum off loose debris.
- Wash filter with a mixture of water and mild detergent. (Avoid using harsh chemicals or high-pressure water, which can damage the filter.)
- Rinse thoroughly and allow to dry completely as moisture can lead to mold growth within the HVAC system.
- Re-install filter and secure cover or grille.
- Turn HVAC system back on and enjoy the improved air quality and efficiency.
Find more home maintenance guidance at elivingtoday.com.
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock
SOURCE:
HEALTHY LIVING
Tips to help anxious dogs find their calm
(Family Features) Just like humans, pets experience anxiety due to various triggers such as loud noises, changes in their environment or separation from their owners. Understanding the root cause of your pet’s anxiety is the first step in coping.
Common signs of anxiety in pets include excessive barking, destructive behavior, pacing and restlessness – especially when experiencing separation or environmental stress. By recognizing these signs early, pet parents can take proactive steps – including these ideas from Oh Norman! , the pet wellness brand co-founded by “Big Bang Theory” actress and animal advocate Kaley Cuoco – to help their furry friends overcome anxiety and live calmer, happier lives.
Practice Desensitization Training
Desensitization training involves exposing your pet to anxiety-inducing stimuli in a controlled (and gradual) manner. Start with short departures if your pet experiences separation anxiety and gradually increase the length of time you’re away to help your pet become more comfortable being alone. Pairing these departures with positive reinforcement, like treats or favorite toys, can help create a positive association.
Harness the Power of Familiar Scents
In your absence, leaving behind a worn t-shirt or blanket that smells like you can be soothing for anxious pets. A familiar scent can provide a sense of security and reassurance, reducing anxiety levels.
Consider Science-Backed, Vet Approved Supplements
For pets needing extra support, science-backed supplements like Oh Norman’s Calm the Eff Down! can help anxious pups. The all-natural daily supplement – developed with board-certified veterinary specialists – combats stress from separation, vet visits, travel and fireworks.
“I love seeing my dogs get super excited, but sometimes they need to effing chill,” Cuoco said. “Having a vet-approved natural supplement that calms stressed-out dogs gives me peace of mind. I only want to give my dogs something that is safe and effective, so Calm The Eff Down has been a game changer. I’m so proud of this product!”
In fact, the supplement has been shown to reduce activity in anxious dogs by almost 20%, according to data collected via Tractive, a leader in GPS tracking and pet health insights, monitoring activity, sleep, barking and resting heart and respiratory patterns, signaling a step forward in addressing pet anxiety through nutrition and smart technology.
“We’ve always known Calm the Eff Down! makes a real difference for anxious dogs but seeing that impact measured in the data confirms our formula is making a measurable, positive change in dogs’ lives,” said Oh Norman! CEO Katie Hunt.
Provide Mental Stimulation
Regular mental stimulation can help reduce anxiety for some pets. Try introducing interactive toys, puzzle feeders and other engaging activities to keep your pet’s mind occupied and help prevent boredom-induced anxiety.
Increase Physical Activity
Exercise, such as daily walks or play sessions, helps release pent-up energy and promotes relaxation. Prior to departing, give your pet some extra attention by playing a game of fetch in the backyard, spending some time at your local dog park or going for a walk on a new trail.
To find more pet health resources, visit ohnorman.com .
SOURCE:
HEALTHY LIVING
Helping children manage big emotions
(Family Features) Little children experience big emotions. When things don’t go as planned or they feel overstimulated or face new experiences, children may respond with anger and frustration, fueled by feelings of shame, embarrassment or even a sense of injustice.
Because young children often don’t have the language or regulation skills to handle these big feelings, they can result in tantrums, mood swings, rebellion and emotional outbursts, which may trigger feelings of embarrassment and exasperation for parents. Fear not; every parent has been there.
Dr. Lauren Loquasto, senior vice president and chief academic officer at The Goddard School, and Kelly Oriard and Callie Christensen, co-founders of Slumberkins and authors of “All Feelings Welcome,” share guidance to help parents effectively deal with these situations.
Managing Meltdowns
Parents are most effective when they stay calm, speak quietly and move slowly. Counterbalance your child’s extreme emotion and behavior with the opposite extreme. Take deep breaths and stay near your child while the emotion dissipates.
Scolding only heightens the emotion, so start with empathy, not discipline, and affirm the feelings. For example, “We all get angry sometimes,” or “It makes sense that you’re feeling this way.”
Help your child label feelings and seek to understand what caused the outburst. Try “sportscasting” – objectively narrating what you see. For example, “I see you taking deep breaths. I see your cheeks are puffed up and your fists are clenched. I know your sister just took your toy and that might make you feel angry. Are you feeling angry?”
This technique can help your child associate physiological feelings with an emotional label.
Once calm, work with your child to repair and reconnect. Share your coping techniques. For example, “I feel angry sometimes. When I get angry, I like to stomp my feet and turn up my music. Do you want to try this with me?”
Model this often, either when you’re upset or as a teaching moment by pretending to feel angry. Real-life examples help normalize feelings and teach emotion regulation skills.
If you acted in a way you regret – yelling, for instance – address it by apologizing and taking responsibility. This grounding can help you and your child move forward.
Taking Proactive Preventative Steps
While big emotions and corresponding behaviors are a natural part of early childhood, there are steps you can take to help mitigate future meltdowns.
Develop a routine and stick to it as much as possible. Children thrive with structure; the unexpected or unknown can lead to emotional dysregulation. That said, there will always be disruptions and transitions – some small (such as an out-of-town houseguest) and some large (like moving or welcoming a new sibling). Discuss these moments in advance to help your child anticipate and prepare for the change.
Certain situations, such as the grocery store or a public event, may be triggers for children. Avoiding these situations altogether won’t help them learn, so prepare them with social scripting. Tell a story about the situation, discuss what they’ll experience and how they might feel and label the emotions. This talk can reduce anxiety, build confidence and make the situation more manageable.
Additionally, it’s important to recognize a child’s emotional state can be intertwined with yours; if you’re overwhelmed, stressed or anxious, your child may pick up on that and experience some of those same feelings. Likewise, if you’re calm, your child is more likely to be, too.
Finding Helpful Resources
When children are not in a heightened emotional state, reading books about characters and big emotions can be helpful. Pause and ask them what they think the character is feeling and if they ever feel that way. Consider “Hammerhead, Mad’s Not Bad” and “Felix and the Picnic.”
To watch a webinar featuring Loquasto, Oriard and Christensen sharing additional guidance, and to access a wealth of parenting insights and resources, visit the Parent Resource Center at GoddardSchool.com. Visit Slumberkins.com for materials and resources for educators, parents and children.
Photos courtesy of Shutterstock
SOURCE:
HEALTHY LIVING
Get proactive with your eye health
(Family Features) Glaucoma, one of the leading causes of permanent blindness, often does its damage silently – with no noticeable symptoms – as vision is lost. Glaucoma affects an estimated 3 million Americans, but most people don’t know they have the condition until it’s revealed in an eye exam.
Once vision is lost, it cannot be recovered. If left untreated, glaucoma can cause blindness. That’s why when it comes to detecting and treating glaucoma, the earlier, the better.
What is Glaucoma?
Glaucoma is an eye disease caused by increased pressure in the eye, which can damage the optic nerve and reduce vision, sometimes making objects look blurry or dark. Early on, most people don’t notice what’s happening, but as glaucoma progresses, you may notice some loss of peripheral vision. By this point, the disease has progressed significantly toward blindness, and treatment options may be limited.
Diagnosing Glaucoma
Regular eye exams, including specific glaucoma tests, are important for the early detection and diagnosis of glaucoma. If diagnosed early, an eye doctor can recommend treatment to manage glaucoma and help prevent vision loss.
“Many patients are surprised to learn glaucoma often presents with no initial symptoms,” said Oluwatosin U. Smith, MD, glaucoma specialist and ophthalmologist at Glaucoma Associates of Texas. “That’s why routine, comprehensive eye exams are so vital. These screenings allow us to detect glaucoma in its earliest stages, often before any vision loss occurs. Early diagnosis and treatment are the cornerstone of effective glaucoma management and it empowers us to take proactive steps to protect your vision.”
To check for glaucoma, your eye doctor tests your eye pressure, peripheral vision and overall eye health. The painless screening is the only way to accurately diagnose the condition and determine appropriate treatment.
Traditional Glaucoma Treatment
For decades, prescription eye drops have been the most common treatment to help lower eye pressure and slow the progression of the disease.
Although prescription eye drops are commonly prescribed and generally effective at lowering eye pressure, they can cause challenges and unwanted side effects, including redness, irritation, burning, stinging or difficulty putting them in the eye. In addition, patients may find it difficult to remember to take their eye drops every day, and missing doses – even by accident – can put vision at risk by allowing eye pressure to rise unchecked.
When prescription eye drops are unsuccessful at controlling eye pressure or managing glaucoma, an eye doctor may change treatment by prescribing additional prescription eye drops, which can make the challenges and inconveniences associated with prescription eye drops worse.
Modern Glaucoma Management Takes a Proactive Approach
Modern glaucoma management is evolving with a shift from reactive – that is, take prescription eye drops and “watch and wait” until glaucoma progresses before exploring alternative treatment – to proactive management.
Taking a proactive approach to glaucoma treatment means choosing a minimally invasive procedure earlier in the treatment journey to help slow the progression of glaucoma and minimize vision loss while reducing the challenges of daily prescription eye drops.
“The shift toward a more proactive approach represents a significant advancement in how we manage glaucoma,” Smith said. “Traditionally, we waited for vision loss before a procedural intervention. However, with modern minimally invasive procedures, we can now proactively lower eye pressure and protect the optic nerve much earlier. This approach helps us preserve our patients’ vision and quality of life for longer. I encourage anyone with a glaucoma diagnosis, or those with risk factors, to discuss proactive options with their ophthalmologist.”
- Procedural pharmaceuticals, or drug delivery systems, may include tiny, FDA-approved implants that deliver medication continuously to help lower eye pressure and protect vision.
- Micro-invasive, or minimally invasive, glaucoma surgery involves less-invasive procedures, devices (such as stents) and techniques with faster recovery times than traditional surgeries.
- Laser treatment commonly involves a laser being aimed through a special lens onto the drainage system of the eye, triggering a natural change that helps fluid drain from the eye to lower pressure.
These treatments may be used in combination with prescription eye drops or on their own. If you or a loved one has been diagnosed with glaucoma, visit livingwithglaucoma.com to learn more and help manage the condition.
Photos courtesy of Shutterstock
SOURCE:
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS3 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS2 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS3 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS2 years ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS2 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
Show us something good8 years ago
Country music star children perform in Bowie
-
Crime Stoppers7 years ago
ARRESTED Nov. 26 THROUGH A CRIME STOPPER’S TIP/Jessica Bishop sought by sheriff’s office