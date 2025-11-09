HEALTHY LIVING
How women can tame medication costs for the whole family
(Family Features) If you’re the one tracking medications, scheduling appointments and making sure the whole household stays healthy, you’re probably wearing the invisible badge of chief household officer – the one who keeps the family healthy and moving forward. Nearly 80% of women serve as their household’s primary health care decision-maker, managing not just their own care, but also the needs of loved ones.
It’s a big job, and it can come with financial pressure. Research shows women spend almost 30% more out of their own pocket on prescriptions than men, adding up to $8.5 billion more in 2024 alone.
With prices still climbing, it’s important to find ways to stretch your health care dollar further.
That’s why many women are turning to GoodRx – a free, easy-to-use tool that helps you scout out affordable prices on both brand-name and generic medications, compare pharmacy options nearby and make confident choices for your family’s health and wallet. Think of it as your digital saddlebag: stocked and ready with savings, wherever the trail takes you.
As chief household officer, consider these simple, time-saving strategies to help keep everyone on track, spend less on medications, save time and feel more confident managing care:
1. Compare Prices Before Heading to the Pharmacy
Prescription prices can vary dramatically, even between pharmacies just a few blocks apart. These price differences can exceed $100 for the same medication. That’s why you should compare prices ahead of time at pharmacies near you by entering your prescription information and zip code. Then, simply head to the location offering the most affordable price.
2. Save Big on Generic and Brand-Name Medications
Whether you’re treating a simple infection or managing a chronic condition, there are discounts available on thousands of medications, including both generic and brand-name options. You can save up to 80% on generics, and in many cases, find prices online that are even lower than insurance co-pays.
For brand-name medications, GoodRx partners with pharmaceutical manufacturers to offer unique programs where manufacturers offer discount prices for their medications, like insulin Lantus for just $35 or a discounted cash price on Humira biosimilar adalimumab.
These savings extend to care for the four-legged family members, too. For example, pet owners can explore savings and have pet medications delivered right to their door, as well as access pet-specific medications that aren’t available in retail pharmacies.
3. Round Up Medications for the Whole Crew in One Place
Whether you’re wrangling care for kids, parents or even the family dog, you can easily keep track of everyone’s needs in one place. Save and manage medications, set reminders to take them on time, get alerts when it’s time for a refill and even earn rewards.
4. Be Your Own Health Hero, Without the High Price
From birth control and menopause treatment to hormone support and fertility medications, women often face higher costs for life’s milestones. Look online for savings on many of the most commonly prescribed medications for women. Some medications, like progesterone for fertility treatment, may be available for as little as $20. Resources like the GoodRx Women’s Health Center feature expert-reviewed information to help you navigate every stage of care, whether you’re managing symptoms, exploring treatment options or planning ahead.
5. Ride Steady with Trusted Health Info at Your Side
The health care landscape can feel like the Wild West at times, but there are tools available to help you ride steady. Beyond prescription savings, expert-written articles can empower you to understand your medications, insurance coverage and care options. Whether you’re gearing up for a doctor’s visit or figuring out the next steps in a new diagnosis, these resources can help you ask the right questions and take the reins on your family’s care.
From everyday refills to high-cost treatments, you can spend less time wrangling medications and more time with the people you love. With savings available at more than 70,000 pharmacies nationwide, GoodRx.com is a must-have tool for every chief household officer riding point on their family’s health.
Photos courtesy of Shutterstock
HEALTHY LIVING
How to clean your air conditioner filter
(Family Features) Air conditioners play a crucial role in maintaining indoor air quality by filtering out particulates such as dust, pollen and other pollutants. Over time, their filters can become clogged, reducing your AC’s effectiveness and allowing contaminants to circulate throughout your home.
Regularly cleaning (or replacing) your air conditioner’s filters ensures your system operates efficiently, providing you with cleaner, healthier air while reducing energy consumption, lowering utility bills and extending the lifespan of your air conditioner.
If you find your home isn’t cooling off as quickly as it used to, it could be due to a clogged filter reducing airflow from your vents. Similarly, increased dust accumulation around your home or more frequent allergy symptoms may be signs to check your filter.
Following this simple cleaning routine can help ensure your home remains a sanctuary of clean, fresh air:
- Turn off the HVAC system.
- Locate your unit’s filter compartment, which is typically found behind the return air grille or inside the air handler unit.
- Carefully remove the filters.
- Gently vacuum off loose debris.
- Wash filter with a mixture of water and mild detergent. (Avoid using harsh chemicals or high-pressure water, which can damage the filter.)
- Rinse thoroughly and allow to dry completely as moisture can lead to mold growth within the HVAC system.
- Re-install filter and secure cover or grille.
- Turn HVAC system back on and enjoy the improved air quality and efficiency.
Find more home maintenance guidance at elivingtoday.com.
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock
HEALTHY LIVING
Tips to help anxious dogs find their calm
(Family Features) Just like humans, pets experience anxiety due to various triggers such as loud noises, changes in their environment or separation from their owners. Understanding the root cause of your pet’s anxiety is the first step in coping.
Common signs of anxiety in pets include excessive barking, destructive behavior, pacing and restlessness – especially when experiencing separation or environmental stress. By recognizing these signs early, pet parents can take proactive steps – including these ideas from Oh Norman! , the pet wellness brand co-founded by “Big Bang Theory” actress and animal advocate Kaley Cuoco – to help their furry friends overcome anxiety and live calmer, happier lives.
Practice Desensitization Training
Desensitization training involves exposing your pet to anxiety-inducing stimuli in a controlled (and gradual) manner. Start with short departures if your pet experiences separation anxiety and gradually increase the length of time you’re away to help your pet become more comfortable being alone. Pairing these departures with positive reinforcement, like treats or favorite toys, can help create a positive association.
Harness the Power of Familiar Scents
In your absence, leaving behind a worn t-shirt or blanket that smells like you can be soothing for anxious pets. A familiar scent can provide a sense of security and reassurance, reducing anxiety levels.
Consider Science-Backed, Vet Approved Supplements
For pets needing extra support, science-backed supplements like Oh Norman’s Calm the Eff Down! can help anxious pups. The all-natural daily supplement – developed with board-certified veterinary specialists – combats stress from separation, vet visits, travel and fireworks.
“I love seeing my dogs get super excited, but sometimes they need to effing chill,” Cuoco said. “Having a vet-approved natural supplement that calms stressed-out dogs gives me peace of mind. I only want to give my dogs something that is safe and effective, so Calm The Eff Down has been a game changer. I’m so proud of this product!”
In fact, the supplement has been shown to reduce activity in anxious dogs by almost 20%, according to data collected via Tractive, a leader in GPS tracking and pet health insights, monitoring activity, sleep, barking and resting heart and respiratory patterns, signaling a step forward in addressing pet anxiety through nutrition and smart technology.
“We’ve always known Calm the Eff Down! makes a real difference for anxious dogs but seeing that impact measured in the data confirms our formula is making a measurable, positive change in dogs’ lives,” said Oh Norman! CEO Katie Hunt.
Provide Mental Stimulation
Regular mental stimulation can help reduce anxiety for some pets. Try introducing interactive toys, puzzle feeders and other engaging activities to keep your pet’s mind occupied and help prevent boredom-induced anxiety.
Increase Physical Activity
Exercise, such as daily walks or play sessions, helps release pent-up energy and promotes relaxation. Prior to departing, give your pet some extra attention by playing a game of fetch in the backyard, spending some time at your local dog park or going for a walk on a new trail.
To find more pet health resources, visit ohnorman.com .
HEALTHY LIVING
Helping children manage big emotions
(Family Features) Little children experience big emotions. When things don’t go as planned or they feel overstimulated or face new experiences, children may respond with anger and frustration, fueled by feelings of shame, embarrassment or even a sense of injustice.
Because young children often don’t have the language or regulation skills to handle these big feelings, they can result in tantrums, mood swings, rebellion and emotional outbursts, which may trigger feelings of embarrassment and exasperation for parents. Fear not; every parent has been there.
Dr. Lauren Loquasto, senior vice president and chief academic officer at The Goddard School, and Kelly Oriard and Callie Christensen, co-founders of Slumberkins and authors of “All Feelings Welcome,” share guidance to help parents effectively deal with these situations.
Managing Meltdowns
Parents are most effective when they stay calm, speak quietly and move slowly. Counterbalance your child’s extreme emotion and behavior with the opposite extreme. Take deep breaths and stay near your child while the emotion dissipates.
Scolding only heightens the emotion, so start with empathy, not discipline, and affirm the feelings. For example, “We all get angry sometimes,” or “It makes sense that you’re feeling this way.”
Help your child label feelings and seek to understand what caused the outburst. Try “sportscasting” – objectively narrating what you see. For example, “I see you taking deep breaths. I see your cheeks are puffed up and your fists are clenched. I know your sister just took your toy and that might make you feel angry. Are you feeling angry?”
This technique can help your child associate physiological feelings with an emotional label.
Once calm, work with your child to repair and reconnect. Share your coping techniques. For example, “I feel angry sometimes. When I get angry, I like to stomp my feet and turn up my music. Do you want to try this with me?”
Model this often, either when you’re upset or as a teaching moment by pretending to feel angry. Real-life examples help normalize feelings and teach emotion regulation skills.
If you acted in a way you regret – yelling, for instance – address it by apologizing and taking responsibility. This grounding can help you and your child move forward.
Taking Proactive Preventative Steps
While big emotions and corresponding behaviors are a natural part of early childhood, there are steps you can take to help mitigate future meltdowns.
Develop a routine and stick to it as much as possible. Children thrive with structure; the unexpected or unknown can lead to emotional dysregulation. That said, there will always be disruptions and transitions – some small (such as an out-of-town houseguest) and some large (like moving or welcoming a new sibling). Discuss these moments in advance to help your child anticipate and prepare for the change.
Certain situations, such as the grocery store or a public event, may be triggers for children. Avoiding these situations altogether won’t help them learn, so prepare them with social scripting. Tell a story about the situation, discuss what they’ll experience and how they might feel and label the emotions. This talk can reduce anxiety, build confidence and make the situation more manageable.
Additionally, it’s important to recognize a child’s emotional state can be intertwined with yours; if you’re overwhelmed, stressed or anxious, your child may pick up on that and experience some of those same feelings. Likewise, if you’re calm, your child is more likely to be, too.
Finding Helpful Resources
When children are not in a heightened emotional state, reading books about characters and big emotions can be helpful. Pause and ask them what they think the character is feeling and if they ever feel that way. Consider “Hammerhead, Mad’s Not Bad” and “Felix and the Picnic.”
To watch a webinar featuring Loquasto, Oriard and Christensen sharing additional guidance, and to access a wealth of parenting insights and resources, visit the Parent Resource Center at GoddardSchool.com. Visit Slumberkins.com for materials and resources for educators, parents and children.
Photos courtesy of Shutterstock
