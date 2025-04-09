Stop Medicare fraud before it starts

(Dr. Mehmet Oz, Administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services) When I took on the role of leading Medicare, one of my primary goals was to crush the chronic fraud, waste, and abuse in the program. Ensuring that taxpayer dollars are used responsibly and that Medicare resources remain available for those who depend on them is a top priority.

People with Medicare are at the very heart of this effort. Scammers are after your Medicare number to submit false claims for services that were never provided, or for services that are not needed. These fraudulent actions do more than just drain government funds. They can also compromise your personal medical records, potentially affecting the care you need.

Medicare fraud costs American taxpayers billions of dollars every year. By staying vigilant and protecting your Medicare information, you can help stop fraud before it starts.

Together We can Crush Fraud

To protect yourself, follow these steps:

Guard Your Medicare card like you would a credit card or your social security number. NEVER share your Medicare information with anyone who calls, texts, emails or shows up at your door uninvited. Scammers may pretend to be from Medicare or act like salespeople. Remember: Medicare will never contact you before you contact them. Be skeptical of “free” gifts, “free” medical services, discount packages or any offer – If it sounds too good to be true, it absolutely is! Check your Medicare claims statements to make sure that all services listed are the ones that you received. Also, check for fraud red flags like being billed twice for the same service. Report suspicious activity immediately by calling 1-800-MEDICARE.

Be Aware of This Growing Scam

Fraudsters posing as salespeople are targeting older Americans, attempting to enroll them in hospice care without their knowledge or consent. They often go door to door, offering so-called “free” services like cooking, cleaning, medical equipment, or even protein shakes. This is all as a cover to get you to sign paperwork. Don’t do it. Your health care decisions should always be made between you and your doctor, not a salesperson.

Protecting your Medicare isn’t just about saving money, it’s also about safeguarding your health and the integrity of a system we all depend on. Stay vigilant, stay informed, and together we’ll stop these criminals in their tracks. With your help, we can crush Medicare fraud.

To learn more, visit Medicare.gov/fraud. To report potential fraud, call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227).

Information provided by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

Photo courtesy of Shutterstock



SOURCE:

Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services