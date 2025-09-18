HEALTHY LIVING
Understanding and managing menopause symptoms
(Family Features) Hot flashes may be one of the better-known indicators of menopause, but women may experience a wide range of symptoms as they enter this stage of life. However, treatment options can ease, if not alleviate, most of these experiences.
Menopause signals the end of a woman’s reproductive years, beginning as early as their 30s for some women. This natural process results in the stop of menstruation with the shifting hormones also creating a list of physical and emotional symptoms.
Perimenopause, which commonly occurs in the mid-to-late-40s, lasts 4-8 years. This transitional stage is characterized by fluctuating ovarian activity, which can alter the frequency and duration of a woman’s period and disrupt estrogen production. Menopause is officially reached when the ovaries cease ovulation and a woman has gone 12 months without a menstrual period.
Despite increasing conversations among peers, many women experience disruptive symptoms and have difficulty managing them, according to a Nielsen IQ Aging America Forecast. Additionally, 90% of women reported never having been taught about menopause in school, according to a study published in “Post Reproductive Health.”
Uncomfortable symptoms like hot flashes, vaginal dryness and weight gain often begin during perimenopause and may continue through post-menopause – in some cases, for the rest of a woman’s life. The intensity and duration of these symptoms can vary from person to person.
With 45% of women in the U.S. currently experiencing some phase of menopause, per the Nielsen IQ Aging America Forecast, K-Y, is on a mission to provide support and relief where it’s most needed and empower women to take control of their menopause journey at every stage – because if you know, you know.
Beat the Heat and Soothe Hot Flashes
Prevention is one of the most effective ways to manage hot flashes – those sudden waves of heat that often affect a woman’s chest, neck and face, sometimes accompanied by sweating and redness. Identifying and avoiding common triggers such as caffeine, alcohol or spicy foods can make a difference. Calming exercises, like slow, steady breathing, can help bring a hot flash under control as can a cold drink, cool shower or portable fan.
Deal with Dryness to Restore Moisture
Hormonal changes can cause vaginal dryness, often leading to discomfort. To alleviate this discomfort, try a non-prescription product designed to add moisture, such as K-Y Liquibeads. Uniquely formulated and hormone-free, the vaginal moisturizer is designed to provide long-lasting relief to discomfort, caused by menopause and everyday activities, for up to three days.
Master Moods Caused by Hormone Changes
Fluctuating hormones during menopause can impact your mood, leading to unexpected emotional highs and lows. While some doctors prescribe hormone treatment, such as birth control pills, to help regulate hormone swings, you can also manage mood issues by doing activities that bring joy and minimize stress. Mindful exercise, like yoga or tai chi, can help manage your shifting moods.
Ease Your Headaches to Restore Your Day
If you’re susceptible to migraines, it’s important to know menopause can exacerbate them or even be the trigger that causes migraines to start. Knowing what sets off your migraines may be your best line of defense. However, if you’re unable to relieve the discomfort through self-care measures, consult with your doctor to adjust your current treatment plan or create a new one.
Nurture Lost Desire and Reconnect with Intimacy
As your libido fades, you may need to make a more conscious effort to maintain an active sex life. While factors like poor sleep, stress and depression can lower your interest in intimacy, maintaining regular sexual activity can support overall health, including minimizing problems with dryness and improving your mood. If comfort is a concern, a product like K-Y Ultragel lubricant can help supplement your natural lubrication. The unique water-based formula is non-sticky and non-greasy, so the natural feeling of enhanced intimacy is all you and your partner experience.
Quiet the Heat to Sleep in Comfort
Night sweats – hot flashes that happen at night – can be managed by wearing cool, cotton pajamas and using layers of covers you can easily shed. You may find extra relief from sleeping with a fan or using cooling pillows and sheets. Keeping your room cool and dark can also help promote more comfortable, uninterrupted rest.
Clear Acne and Take Control with Confidence
Pimples aren’t just for teens; they often make a return appearance as you’re walking through this new transitional stage of life. However, you’re likely more confident and better equipped to care for your skin this time around. To help prevent flare-ups, avoid oily products like sunscreens and cosmetics. Stick with oil-free options designed to keep pores clear. If necessary, talk with a dermatologist about a program designed for your unique skin care needs.
Find more information on the full menopause product portfolio at k-y.com.
Photos courtesy of Shutterstock
SOURCE:
K-Y
How women can tame medication costs for the whole family
(Family Features) If you’re the one tracking medications, scheduling appointments and making sure the whole household stays healthy, you’re probably wearing the invisible badge of chief household officer – the one who keeps the family healthy and moving forward. Nearly 80% of women serve as their household’s primary health care decision-maker, managing not just their own care, but also the needs of loved ones.
It’s a big job, and it can come with financial pressure. Research shows women spend almost 30% more out of their own pocket on prescriptions than men, adding up to $8.5 billion more in 2024 alone.
With prices still climbing, it’s important to find ways to stretch your health care dollar further.
That’s why many women are turning to GoodRx – a free, easy-to-use tool that helps you scout out affordable prices on both brand-name and generic medications, compare pharmacy options nearby and make confident choices for your family’s health and wallet. Think of it as your digital saddlebag: stocked and ready with savings, wherever the trail takes you.
As chief household officer, consider these simple, time-saving strategies to help keep everyone on track, spend less on medications, save time and feel more confident managing care:
1. Compare Prices Before Heading to the Pharmacy
Prescription prices can vary dramatically, even between pharmacies just a few blocks apart. These price differences can exceed $100 for the same medication. That’s why you should compare prices ahead of time at pharmacies near you by entering your prescription information and zip code. Then, simply head to the location offering the most affordable price.
2. Save Big on Generic and Brand-Name Medications
Whether you’re treating a simple infection or managing a chronic condition, there are discounts available on thousands of medications, including both generic and brand-name options. You can save up to 80% on generics, and in many cases, find prices online that are even lower than insurance co-pays.
For brand-name medications, GoodRx partners with pharmaceutical manufacturers to offer unique programs where manufacturers offer discount prices for their medications, like insulin Lantus for just $35 or a discounted cash price on Humira biosimilar adalimumab.
These savings extend to care for the four-legged family members, too. For example, pet owners can explore savings and have pet medications delivered right to their door, as well as access pet-specific medications that aren’t available in retail pharmacies.
3. Round Up Medications for the Whole Crew in One Place
Whether you’re wrangling care for kids, parents or even the family dog, you can easily keep track of everyone’s needs in one place. Save and manage medications, set reminders to take them on time, get alerts when it’s time for a refill and even earn rewards.
4. Be Your Own Health Hero, Without the High Price
From birth control and menopause treatment to hormone support and fertility medications, women often face higher costs for life’s milestones. Look online for savings on many of the most commonly prescribed medications for women. Some medications, like progesterone for fertility treatment, may be available for as little as $20. Resources like the GoodRx Women’s Health Center feature expert-reviewed information to help you navigate every stage of care, whether you’re managing symptoms, exploring treatment options or planning ahead.
5. Ride Steady with Trusted Health Info at Your Side
The health care landscape can feel like the Wild West at times, but there are tools available to help you ride steady. Beyond prescription savings, expert-written articles can empower you to understand your medications, insurance coverage and care options. Whether you’re gearing up for a doctor’s visit or figuring out the next steps in a new diagnosis, these resources can help you ask the right questions and take the reins on your family’s care.
From everyday refills to high-cost treatments, you can spend less time wrangling medications and more time with the people you love. With savings available at more than 70,000 pharmacies nationwide, GoodRx.com is a must-have tool for every chief household officer riding point on their family’s health.
Photos courtesy of Shutterstock
SOURCE:
How to clean your air conditioner filter
(Family Features) Air conditioners play a crucial role in maintaining indoor air quality by filtering out particulates such as dust, pollen and other pollutants. Over time, their filters can become clogged, reducing your AC’s effectiveness and allowing contaminants to circulate throughout your home.
Regularly cleaning (or replacing) your air conditioner’s filters ensures your system operates efficiently, providing you with cleaner, healthier air while reducing energy consumption, lowering utility bills and extending the lifespan of your air conditioner.
If you find your home isn’t cooling off as quickly as it used to, it could be due to a clogged filter reducing airflow from your vents. Similarly, increased dust accumulation around your home or more frequent allergy symptoms may be signs to check your filter.
Following this simple cleaning routine can help ensure your home remains a sanctuary of clean, fresh air:
- Turn off the HVAC system.
- Locate your unit’s filter compartment, which is typically found behind the return air grille or inside the air handler unit.
- Carefully remove the filters.
- Gently vacuum off loose debris.
- Wash filter with a mixture of water and mild detergent. (Avoid using harsh chemicals or high-pressure water, which can damage the filter.)
- Rinse thoroughly and allow to dry completely as moisture can lead to mold growth within the HVAC system.
- Re-install filter and secure cover or grille.
- Turn HVAC system back on and enjoy the improved air quality and efficiency.
Find more home maintenance guidance at elivingtoday.com.
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock
SOURCE:
Tips to help anxious dogs find their calm
(Family Features) Just like humans, pets experience anxiety due to various triggers such as loud noises, changes in their environment or separation from their owners. Understanding the root cause of your pet’s anxiety is the first step in coping.
Common signs of anxiety in pets include excessive barking, destructive behavior, pacing and restlessness – especially when experiencing separation or environmental stress. By recognizing these signs early, pet parents can take proactive steps – including these ideas from Oh Norman! , the pet wellness brand co-founded by “Big Bang Theory” actress and animal advocate Kaley Cuoco – to help their furry friends overcome anxiety and live calmer, happier lives.
Practice Desensitization Training
Desensitization training involves exposing your pet to anxiety-inducing stimuli in a controlled (and gradual) manner. Start with short departures if your pet experiences separation anxiety and gradually increase the length of time you’re away to help your pet become more comfortable being alone. Pairing these departures with positive reinforcement, like treats or favorite toys, can help create a positive association.
Harness the Power of Familiar Scents
In your absence, leaving behind a worn t-shirt or blanket that smells like you can be soothing for anxious pets. A familiar scent can provide a sense of security and reassurance, reducing anxiety levels.
Consider Science-Backed, Vet Approved Supplements
For pets needing extra support, science-backed supplements like Oh Norman’s Calm the Eff Down! can help anxious pups. The all-natural daily supplement – developed with board-certified veterinary specialists – combats stress from separation, vet visits, travel and fireworks.
“I love seeing my dogs get super excited, but sometimes they need to effing chill,” Cuoco said. “Having a vet-approved natural supplement that calms stressed-out dogs gives me peace of mind. I only want to give my dogs something that is safe and effective, so Calm The Eff Down has been a game changer. I’m so proud of this product!”
In fact, the supplement has been shown to reduce activity in anxious dogs by almost 20%, according to data collected via Tractive, a leader in GPS tracking and pet health insights, monitoring activity, sleep, barking and resting heart and respiratory patterns, signaling a step forward in addressing pet anxiety through nutrition and smart technology.
“We’ve always known Calm the Eff Down! makes a real difference for anxious dogs but seeing that impact measured in the data confirms our formula is making a measurable, positive change in dogs’ lives,” said Oh Norman! CEO Katie Hunt.
Provide Mental Stimulation
Regular mental stimulation can help reduce anxiety for some pets. Try introducing interactive toys, puzzle feeders and other engaging activities to keep your pet’s mind occupied and help prevent boredom-induced anxiety.
Increase Physical Activity
Exercise, such as daily walks or play sessions, helps release pent-up energy and promotes relaxation. Prior to departing, give your pet some extra attention by playing a game of fetch in the backyard, spending some time at your local dog park or going for a walk on a new trail.
To find more pet health resources, visit ohnorman.com .
SOURCE:
