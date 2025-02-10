Live Better
Fueling a creative mindset: Small moments leave lasting impact
(Family Features) Perhaps unsurprisingly, many people believe they aren’t creative.
They say, “I can’t draw,” or “I don’t have a creative bone in my body.” However, creativity isn’t about perfecting an art technique or spending time in formal training. It’s about expression, curiosity and the courage to explore. It’s about seeing the world not just as it is, but as it could be. In fact, the biggest barrier to creativity isn’t lack of talent, it’s the reluctancy to claim it as your own.
To that end, Crayola wants to broaden traditional views about what creativity is and how it shows up in the world. Creative superpowers shine when you solve problems, tell stories, build things and connect ideas. In other words, creativity isn’t just for artists.
It’s about engaging in simple, everyday creative moments that help unlock a mindset useful for navigating personal and professional demands, as well as managing life’s unexpected challenges.
In an effort to redefine what it means to be creative, Crayola’s Campaign for Creativity is challenging narrow definitions and highlighting the benefits of this critical skill that fuels lifelong growth. By shifting the focus from perfection to possibilities, the campaign empowers everyone, regardless of age or ability, to put imagination into action. This opens the door to new ways of expressing creativity, and one of the most powerful and accessible forms of expression is color.
According to a Color Perception Survey conducted by Crayola in partnership with the Ad Council Research Institute, color isn’t just decoration – it can be a catalyst to spark emotion, fuel imagination and deepen creative expression. In fact, 87% of those surveyed say color impacts their creativity and 69% link specific colors to moods and emotions. This evidence supports that color is deeply personal, connecting people to their emotions and memories, and helping creatively express their feelings, thoughts and ideas.
To help tap into your own creative superpowers, consider these colorful ideas to get started.
Use Color
Multiple bodies of research affirm the interconnected relationships between color, sound and creativity. Specific colors and sounds can stimulate creativity, and their interaction can enhance creative processes. While the specific impact of color varies for everyone, it’s clear color can affect moods or reflect inner feelings.
For example, you might associate blue with a sense of calm while others with sadness; red can evoke feelings of energy and celebration or fear. Incorporating colorful elements into your creations – from fashion and decor to workplace presentations and weekend projects – can bring your ideas to life, showcase your unique perspective, amplify your message and inspire connections with others.
Creating by Hand
Whether through journaling, scrapbooking or coloring, creating by hand offers an immersive and meaningful experience. Research shows these activities can engage multiple areas of the brain, supporting memory, understanding and creativity. Coloring, in particular, is a timeless act of self-expression – from childhood scribbles to adult stress relief – that invites you to slow down, reflect and connect with your emotions.
Try a New Recipe
There’s no more practical outlet for creativity than in the kitchen where you can concoct new dishes that nourish your body and mind. Whether your goal is to put a novel flair on a familiar dish or stir some variety into your family’s routine menu, experimenting in the kitchen is a terrific way to infuse creativity and a splash of color into your cooking.
Get Outside
Spending time in nature isn’t just good for your body and mind; it’s a powerful way to recharge your creativity. Natural environments are full of expressive color palettes, from the deep greens of forest canopies to the vibrant hues of wildflowers and sunsets.
Research shows being outdoors can sharpen focus, reduce stress and even improve sleep. Beyond the science, nature invites you to observe, imagine and create. Try sketching a sunset, capturing the textures of leaves or using found objects to spark a new idea. Whether you’re walking through a park or sitting in your backyard, the colors and sounds of the outdoors can fuel your next creative moment.
Find more ideas for inspiring your creativity with color and beyond at Crayola.com.
Asking the right questions for flooring
(Family Features) If you’re looking for flooring inspiration for your next home renovation or new build, scrolling through social media boards and manufacturers’ sites are good places to start. However, there are other important flooring considerations beyond aesthetics.
To help you find the right floor that balances beauty and substance, consider these questions from the experts at Beautifully Responsible.
Are the claims standing on sure footing?
Whether it’s sustainable flooring or flooring that promotes good indoor air quality, it’s difficult to know for sure which flooring really meets the criteria they claim. Third-party certifications can provide the dose of truth you need. They are independently verified, meaning the flooring manufacturer needs to prove it’s meeting the strict guidelines of the certifications to use the badge. For instance, third-party certifications — such as FloorScore (for indoor air quality) and ASSURE Certified (for multiple attributes in rigid core flooring) — are quick ways to make sure the flooring you’re considering can back up its claims.
While these floors look stunning in photos, how will they look after a few bouts of tug-of-war with your dog?
Life is full of unexpected moments, whether it’s your new puppy having an accident or spilling coffee in your rush to leave home. Make sure you understand how much effort is required to maintain your flooring choice. Look for durable, scratch-resistant and water-resistant options. Your floors need to withstand your everyday life.
Flooring is also a financial and time investment. While it can be easy to get carried away with the variety of beautiful flooring options out there, it’s important to match your floors with your family’s stage of life.
How can I find good looking floors I can feel good about?
You deserve to feel good about every aspect of your floors — whether it’s stopping your guests in their tracks in amazement when they enter a room or the environmental impacts made by a company working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. However, finding flooring that matches your home’s aesthetics and what’s important to you requires a little research.
- Check the sustainability section on the manufacturer’s website. Most suppliers of Beautifully Responsible resilient flooring go to great lengths to engage sustainability in their business models. Many also publish detailed sustainability reports.
- Look for Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs), which detail product ingredients, carbon footprint and overall environmental impacts.
What about economics?
Aside from durability, scratch resistance, moisture resistance, third-party certifications and manufacturer commitments to sustainability, affordability is a major factor when choosing a floor. Resilient products have an enormous bandwidth of affordable products that address first homes to dream homes. Also, look for innovations created by resilient flooring manufacturers to make installation more efficient and less costly than many other flooring categories.
Where can I find a floor that meets all these criteria?
Resilient flooring, including varieties from Beautifully Responsible member brands, offers hundreds of options with style and substance.
Resilient flooring offers many scratch-resistant and water-resistant options, making them both pet-friendly and a breeze to clean up with neutral cleansers. You can also find industry-wide EPDs for various types of resilient flooring and many manufacturers regularly publish sustainability reports, sharing their progress toward environmental goals. Walk on peace of mind knowing you’re protected from many common mishaps, all while creating a stunning, sustainable home environment.
Find your floor and answers to more common questions by visiting beautifullyresponsible.com.
A guide to identifying common garage door issues
(Family Features) Garage doors can experience a variety of issues, from minor annoyances to major malfunctions. However, regular maintenance can not only ensure safety and longevity, but also prevent small issues from escalating into costly problems.
Common problems include the door not opening or closing properly, unusual noises during operation, the door reversing before it fully closes, uneven door movement and slow response time from the opener or remote control.
Identifying the root cause is the first step to fixing the issue.
- Door not opening or closing properly: This could be due to misaligned sensors, which can be fixed by adjusting the sensor brackets at the bottom of the tracks or cleaning the lenses.
- Noisy door: This can typically be resolved by tightening all the hardware, including hinges, bolts and screws – as well as the opener’s chain or belt – or lubricating the moving parts such as rollers, hinges and tracks. Be sure to replace any that are worn out or damaged.
- Door reversing before it hits the floor: Often caused by an obstruction in the path of the door or a misadjusted limit setting. Check for an object blocking the door (or a sensor) or reset the limit to alleviate.
- Door moving unevenly: Possibly due to worn-out springs or cables, it’s often best to replace the damaged parts.
- Slow opener response time: Try reprogramming the opener or replacing the batteries in the remove control to get more prompt response times (and potentially range) from your opener.
While many garage door maintenance tasks can be handled by homeowners, certain situations warrant professional intervention. For instance, if you notice significant damage to the springs or cables, it’s best to call a professional.
Discover more easy and effective DIY solutions for common garage door problems at eLivingtoday.com.
Secure your deck for safe summer gatherings
(Family Features) One of the most popular places to relax and enjoy the great outdoors during the warmer months, the deck is the focal point of many backyard retreats. If your home features one of the estimated 50 million residential decks in the United States, according to the North American Deck & Railing Association, it’s important to ensure your outdoor living space is up to the task whether you plan to host cookouts or spend your weekend evenings relaxing with loved ones under the stars.
Ensure your summer gatherings are fun and safe with these deck safety tips.
Inspect Your Deck’s Structure
Before hosting any summer gatherings, inspect your deck for any signs of wear and tear. Look for loose boards, nails that have popped out and any signs of rot or decay.
Stabilize and Secure Railings
Over time, railings can become loose or unstable, posing a significant hazard. Especially if your deck is elevated, ensure railings are firmly attached and do not wobble when pressure is applied.Tighten any loose screws and replace any old or damaged sections immediately with new, sturdier materials.
Check the Surface for Hazards
Ensuring your deck features a smooth and even surface can help limit trips and falls. Inspect the surface for any splinters, cracks or uneven boards. Sand down rough spots, replace any damaged boards and apply a non-slip coating to create a safe walking area.
Illuminate Your Space
Evenings spent on the deck are a summer favorite for many families, but inadequate lighting can lead to accidents. Strategically place string lights, solar-powered deck lights or wall-mounted lights (with working bulbs) to illuminate the space effectively and create a warm and inviting atmosphere.
Keep It Clean and Clutter-Free
A cluttered deck can detract from the enjoyment of your gathering. Regularly sweep away debris, wash away dirt and remove unnecessary items. Organize your furniture and decor to ensure there is ample space for guests to move around comfortably.
Visit eLivingtoday.com for more outdoor entertaining tips.
