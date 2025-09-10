Live Better
Stay resilient, prepared for disasters
(Family Features) As many know from experience, disasters can happen to anyone, anywhere.
Natural or human-caused disasters can be highly localized or have an impact regionally or even nationally. While warnings can vary from a few minutes to a few days, taking action to prepare for the unexpected can help people – and their communities – become more resilient.
Resilience is the way communities anticipate, adapt, act, recover and grow in the face of hardship and crisis.
With its hyper-local community focus and representation in nearly every community in the U.S., United Way partners with donors, volunteers and community leaders to repair homes, restore services, rebuild businesses and reignite hope.
Extending its effort to help people prepare for disasters, those partnerships are continuing to grow.
Earlier this year, United Way Worldwide and Verizon launched United We Prepare in 14 regions across the U.S. The pilot aims to create resilient communities that are ready for disasters and boost awareness of preparedness best practices through workshops and local education campaigns.
“We help our neighbors prepare for disasters before they strike, offering practical tools, clear plans and the confidence that comes from being ready for the unexpected,” said Marcus Coleman, vice president of community resiliency strategy at United Way Worldwide.
Coleman, whose career has focused on disaster preparation and resilience for more than 15 years, leads the team that supports the organization’s global network that prepares for and responds to disasters.
“We are here for the long haul,” Coleman said. “After disasters and public emergencies fade from the headlines, we help communities recover and rebuild. United Way is creating stronger, more resilient communities where neighbors face challenges together, lift one another up and thrive.”
As part of this work, United Way developed a Disaster Preparedness Guide – a curated list of preparedness tips and best practices from leading experts.
Here are five easy steps from this expert-vetted guide everyone can follow today to become more prepared for the next disaster:
1. Identify your support network and emergency contacts
Add the phone numbers of family members, friends and neighbors to your mobile device – categorized as emergency contacts – and make sure they have yours. Also add 211 – the three-digit phone line that connects people to locally available resources – to your contacts. The line also provides emergency and resource information during times of disaster.
2. Get connected
Make sure your phone is enabled to get local alerts and warnings. When emergencies happen, public safety officials use wireless emergency alerts to “ping” enabled mobile devices in those communities.
3. Assess needs
Build an emergency kit for home and a “go bag” for the car. Keep a charged power bank in each. Add medical information. Ask yourself and others in your household questions about medical needs, animal care, shelter, food, water, clothing and more.
4. Safeguard key records
Use your phone to take photos of key documents and valuables. Keep electronic copies of these important documents in a password-protected format on a removable flash or external hard drive in a fireproof and waterproof box or safe, or a secure cloud-based service.
5. Engage your support network
Now that you’ve taken these steps, make sure your family has done the same. Check in with your closest friends and extended family to share these tips. Discuss who may need extra help and designate someone to get to them in an emergency.
To read the full version of these preparedness tips and for more disaster preparation information, visit UnitedWay.org.
Fueling a creative mindset: Small moments leave lasting impact
(Family Features) Perhaps unsurprisingly, many people believe they aren’t creative.
They say, “I can’t draw,” or “I don’t have a creative bone in my body.” However, creativity isn’t about perfecting an art technique or spending time in formal training. It’s about expression, curiosity and the courage to explore. It’s about seeing the world not just as it is, but as it could be. In fact, the biggest barrier to creativity isn’t lack of talent, it’s the reluctancy to claim it as your own.
To that end, Crayola wants to broaden traditional views about what creativity is and how it shows up in the world. Creative superpowers shine when you solve problems, tell stories, build things and connect ideas. In other words, creativity isn’t just for artists.
It’s about engaging in simple, everyday creative moments that help unlock a mindset useful for navigating personal and professional demands, as well as managing life’s unexpected challenges.
In an effort to redefine what it means to be creative, Crayola’s Campaign for Creativity is challenging narrow definitions and highlighting the benefits of this critical skill that fuels lifelong growth. By shifting the focus from perfection to possibilities, the campaign empowers everyone, regardless of age or ability, to put imagination into action. This opens the door to new ways of expressing creativity, and one of the most powerful and accessible forms of expression is color.
According to a Color Perception Survey conducted by Crayola in partnership with the Ad Council Research Institute, color isn’t just decoration – it can be a catalyst to spark emotion, fuel imagination and deepen creative expression. In fact, 87% of those surveyed say color impacts their creativity and 69% link specific colors to moods and emotions. This evidence supports that color is deeply personal, connecting people to their emotions and memories, and helping creatively express their feelings, thoughts and ideas.
To help tap into your own creative superpowers, consider these colorful ideas to get started.
Use Color
Multiple bodies of research affirm the interconnected relationships between color, sound and creativity. Specific colors and sounds can stimulate creativity, and their interaction can enhance creative processes. While the specific impact of color varies for everyone, it’s clear color can affect moods or reflect inner feelings.
For example, you might associate blue with a sense of calm while others with sadness; red can evoke feelings of energy and celebration or fear. Incorporating colorful elements into your creations – from fashion and decor to workplace presentations and weekend projects – can bring your ideas to life, showcase your unique perspective, amplify your message and inspire connections with others.
Creating by Hand
Whether through journaling, scrapbooking or coloring, creating by hand offers an immersive and meaningful experience. Research shows these activities can engage multiple areas of the brain, supporting memory, understanding and creativity. Coloring, in particular, is a timeless act of self-expression – from childhood scribbles to adult stress relief – that invites you to slow down, reflect and connect with your emotions.
Try a New Recipe
There’s no more practical outlet for creativity than in the kitchen where you can concoct new dishes that nourish your body and mind. Whether your goal is to put a novel flair on a familiar dish or stir some variety into your family’s routine menu, experimenting in the kitchen is a terrific way to infuse creativity and a splash of color into your cooking.
Get Outside
Spending time in nature isn’t just good for your body and mind; it’s a powerful way to recharge your creativity. Natural environments are full of expressive color palettes, from the deep greens of forest canopies to the vibrant hues of wildflowers and sunsets.
Research shows being outdoors can sharpen focus, reduce stress and even improve sleep. Beyond the science, nature invites you to observe, imagine and create. Try sketching a sunset, capturing the textures of leaves or using found objects to spark a new idea. Whether you’re walking through a park or sitting in your backyard, the colors and sounds of the outdoors can fuel your next creative moment.
Find more ideas for inspiring your creativity with color and beyond at Crayola.com.
Asking the right questions for flooring
(Family Features) If you’re looking for flooring inspiration for your next home renovation or new build, scrolling through social media boards and manufacturers’ sites are good places to start. However, there are other important flooring considerations beyond aesthetics.
To help you find the right floor that balances beauty and substance, consider these questions from the experts at Beautifully Responsible.
Are the claims standing on sure footing?
Whether it’s sustainable flooring or flooring that promotes good indoor air quality, it’s difficult to know for sure which flooring really meets the criteria they claim. Third-party certifications can provide the dose of truth you need. They are independently verified, meaning the flooring manufacturer needs to prove it’s meeting the strict guidelines of the certifications to use the badge. For instance, third-party certifications — such as FloorScore (for indoor air quality) and ASSURE Certified (for multiple attributes in rigid core flooring) — are quick ways to make sure the flooring you’re considering can back up its claims.
While these floors look stunning in photos, how will they look after a few bouts of tug-of-war with your dog?
Life is full of unexpected moments, whether it’s your new puppy having an accident or spilling coffee in your rush to leave home. Make sure you understand how much effort is required to maintain your flooring choice. Look for durable, scratch-resistant and water-resistant options. Your floors need to withstand your everyday life.
Flooring is also a financial and time investment. While it can be easy to get carried away with the variety of beautiful flooring options out there, it’s important to match your floors with your family’s stage of life.
How can I find good looking floors I can feel good about?
You deserve to feel good about every aspect of your floors — whether it’s stopping your guests in their tracks in amazement when they enter a room or the environmental impacts made by a company working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. However, finding flooring that matches your home’s aesthetics and what’s important to you requires a little research.
- Check the sustainability section on the manufacturer’s website. Most suppliers of Beautifully Responsible resilient flooring go to great lengths to engage sustainability in their business models. Many also publish detailed sustainability reports.
- Look for Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs), which detail product ingredients, carbon footprint and overall environmental impacts.
What about economics?
Aside from durability, scratch resistance, moisture resistance, third-party certifications and manufacturer commitments to sustainability, affordability is a major factor when choosing a floor. Resilient products have an enormous bandwidth of affordable products that address first homes to dream homes. Also, look for innovations created by resilient flooring manufacturers to make installation more efficient and less costly than many other flooring categories.
Where can I find a floor that meets all these criteria?
Resilient flooring, including varieties from Beautifully Responsible member brands, offers hundreds of options with style and substance.
Resilient flooring offers many scratch-resistant and water-resistant options, making them both pet-friendly and a breeze to clean up with neutral cleansers. You can also find industry-wide EPDs for various types of resilient flooring and many manufacturers regularly publish sustainability reports, sharing their progress toward environmental goals. Walk on peace of mind knowing you’re protected from many common mishaps, all while creating a stunning, sustainable home environment.
Find your floor and answers to more common questions by visiting beautifullyresponsible.com.
A guide to identifying common garage door issues
(Family Features) Garage doors can experience a variety of issues, from minor annoyances to major malfunctions. However, regular maintenance can not only ensure safety and longevity, but also prevent small issues from escalating into costly problems.
Common problems include the door not opening or closing properly, unusual noises during operation, the door reversing before it fully closes, uneven door movement and slow response time from the opener or remote control.
Identifying the root cause is the first step to fixing the issue.
- Door not opening or closing properly: This could be due to misaligned sensors, which can be fixed by adjusting the sensor brackets at the bottom of the tracks or cleaning the lenses.
- Noisy door: This can typically be resolved by tightening all the hardware, including hinges, bolts and screws – as well as the opener’s chain or belt – or lubricating the moving parts such as rollers, hinges and tracks. Be sure to replace any that are worn out or damaged.
- Door reversing before it hits the floor: Often caused by an obstruction in the path of the door or a misadjusted limit setting. Check for an object blocking the door (or a sensor) or reset the limit to alleviate.
- Door moving unevenly: Possibly due to worn-out springs or cables, it’s often best to replace the damaged parts.
- Slow opener response time: Try reprogramming the opener or replacing the batteries in the remove control to get more prompt response times (and potentially range) from your opener.
While many garage door maintenance tasks can be handled by homeowners, certain situations warrant professional intervention. For instance, if you notice significant damage to the springs or cables, it’s best to call a professional.
Discover more easy and effective DIY solutions for common garage door problems at eLivingtoday.com.
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock
