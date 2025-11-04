4 travel tips for overcoming holiday hurdles

(Family Features) A trip to visit loved ones or a holiday-themed vacation with your nearest and dearest can create magical memories, but first, you’ve got to get there. If the thought of holiday travel makes you nauseous, rest assured – a little planning and the right resources can help your festive getaway go smoother.

Overcome the hustle and bustle of the busiest travel season of the year with this expert advice.

Protect Yourself from Illnesses

The holidays intertwine with cold and flu season, meaning staying healthy on your trip is a must. Travel can be physically draining, which makes you more susceptible to common illnesses. However, some general health tips can go a long way, such as:

Wash your hands: Between plane rides, rental cars and hotel rooms, you’re going to handle frequently touched objects in public spaces. Carry hand sanitizer and be sure to thoroughly wash your hands regularly with soap and warm water.

Between plane rides, rental cars and hotel rooms, you’re going to handle frequently touched objects in public spaces. Carry hand sanitizer and be sure to thoroughly wash your hands regularly with soap and warm water. Pack medications: It’s critical to pack prescribed medications, no doubt, but consider bringing along over-the-counter vitamins and cold medicine so you’re prepared for anything.

It’s critical to pack prescribed medications, no doubt, but consider bringing along over-the-counter vitamins and cold medicine so you’re prepared for anything. Consult your doctor: Ask your doctor about any vaccinations you may need, especially if traveling internationally. It’s important to get all recommended shots and treatments prior to departure.

Be Prepared for Delays

Spontaneous moments are often the most memorable, but sometimes unplanned events aren’t so welcome. Because it’s nearly impossible for an entire vacation to go as scripted, consider purchasing a travel protection plan from World Nomads that includes the travel inconvenience benefit. This benefit may compensate you for unforeseen circumstances like tarmac delays or ski resort closures. Hang on to receipts that show dates and payments to make the claim process a breeze.

Overcome Jet Lag

Air travel can disrupt sleep patterns, particularly if you’re flying across multiple time zones, causing difficulty sleeping and irritability. Be mindful of caffeine and alcohol intake, which can further impact sleep patterns. Exposure to light at the appropriate times can help reset your circadian rhythm while a low-dose melatonin can produce mild sleepiness if you’re having trouble catching some Z’s.

Traveling west is easiest on your internal clock as you “gain time” heading westward; in contrast, flying east requires shifting the timing of your body clock to make up for the “lost time.” Leading up to eastward travel, try going to bed and waking up earlier.

Have a Backup Plan

You simply can’t predict everything. Standard trip cancellation coverage may only apply to specific events like unexpected illness or injury, or natural disasters. However, the optional Cancel for Any Reason (CFAR) benefit from World Nomads may fill the gaps. As a U.S. resident (except if you live in New York), you can add CFAR coverage when you purchase the Explorer or Epic Plan. CFAR may be particularly useful for expensive travel with non-refundable expenses (like cruises or international trips) or trips taking place during economically or politically volatile times.

For those booking multiple trips in addition to holiday getaways, the Annual Plan from World Nomads means one purchase for an entire year’s worth of protection. Trip cancellation, emergency medical expenses, rental car damage and more are covered to ensure your plans aren’t ruined by the unexpected.

To find more information and a full list of what is and isn’t covered, visit WorldNomads.com and check plan documents for maximums, terms, conditions, limitations and exclusions that may apply.

Photo courtesy of Shutterstock



SOURCE:

World Nomads