How to install a bathroom faucet

(Family Features) Transforming your bathroom into a modern oasis doesn’t require a large budget or a team of professionals. In fact, a few inexpensive DIY projects can significantly improve the look and feel of your bathroom, including replacing outdated fixtures with new, modern ones you can install yourself.

While installing a new faucet can seem daunting, with the right tools and a little patience, it’s a relatively simple task that can refresh the look of your bathroom and improve functionality.

Before you begin, gather the necessary tools – an adjustable wrench, basin wrench, plumber’s tape and putty or sealant – then consider this guidance to easily transform your space and achieve a professional finish.

Prepare Your Workspace

Clear the area under the sink to provide ample workspace. Turn off the water supply valves by rotating them clockwise. Place a bucket under the faucet connections then open the faucet to let any remaining water drain out. If your sink has a pop-up drain assembly, remove it to give yourself more room to work.

Remove the Old Faucet

Using an adjustable wrench, disconnect the water supply lines. Once disconnected, use a basin wrench to loosen and remove the nuts securing the faucet. Gently lift the old faucet out of its mounting hole, using a putty knife to carefully pry it free, if necessary. Then clean the area to remove any residue and ensure a good seal for the new fixture.

Install the New Faucet

Apply a bead of plumber’s putty or a ring of silicone sealant around the base of the new faucet. Insert it into the mounting holes on the sink. From beneath the sink, secure the faucet in place with the provided nuts, tightening them using a basin wrench. Reconnect the water supply lines to the corresponding hot and cold inlets on the faucet. Turn the water supply back on to check for leaks. Adjust as necessary to ensure a tight fit. Finally, reattach the pop-up drain assembly if you removed it earlier.

Find more DIY projects to improve the aesthetics and functionality of your home at eLivingtoday.com.

Photo courtesy of Shutterstock



SOURCE:

eLivingtoday.com