How to install a bathroom faucet
(Family Features) Transforming your bathroom into a modern oasis doesn’t require a large budget or a team of professionals. In fact, a few inexpensive DIY projects can significantly improve the look and feel of your bathroom, including replacing outdated fixtures with new, modern ones you can install yourself.
While installing a new faucet can seem daunting, with the right tools and a little patience, it’s a relatively simple task that can refresh the look of your bathroom and improve functionality.
Before you begin, gather the necessary tools – an adjustable wrench, basin wrench, plumber’s tape and putty or sealant – then consider this guidance to easily transform your space and achieve a professional finish.
Prepare Your Workspace
Clear the area under the sink to provide ample workspace. Turn off the water supply valves by rotating them clockwise. Place a bucket under the faucet connections then open the faucet to let any remaining water drain out. If your sink has a pop-up drain assembly, remove it to give yourself more room to work.
Remove the Old Faucet
Using an adjustable wrench, disconnect the water supply lines. Once disconnected, use a basin wrench to loosen and remove the nuts securing the faucet. Gently lift the old faucet out of its mounting hole, using a putty knife to carefully pry it free, if necessary. Then clean the area to remove any residue and ensure a good seal for the new fixture.
Install the New Faucet
Apply a bead of plumber’s putty or a ring of silicone sealant around the base of the new faucet. Insert it into the mounting holes on the sink. From beneath the sink, secure the faucet in place with the provided nuts, tightening them using a basin wrench. Reconnect the water supply lines to the corresponding hot and cold inlets on the faucet. Turn the water supply back on to check for leaks. Adjust as necessary to ensure a tight fit. Finally, reattach the pop-up drain assembly if you removed it earlier.
Find more DIY projects to improve the aesthetics and functionality of your home at eLivingtoday.com.
7 quick steps to prepare your home for winter
(Family Features) As days grow shorter and temperatures begin to dip, it’s the perfect reminder to begin preparing your home for winter. A little effort to winterize now can prevent costly repairs, improve energy efficiency and keep your family warm and comfortable even after the first snowflakes fall.
1. Service the HVAC System
Before you need to rely on your furnace or heat pump, schedule a professional inspection. A tune-up can extend your system’s life and lower energy bills. Also remember to replace filters and clean vents to ensure your system is running efficiently.
2. Seal Doors and Windows
Drafty windows and doors are some of the most common culprits of heat loss. Check for gaps, cracks or worn weatherstripping and seal them with caulk or foam, if necessary. Adding thermal curtains or door sweeps can also help block cold air and keep your home warm inside.
3. Clear Gutters and Downspouts
Clogged gutters can lead to ice dams, roof leaks and water damage. Clear leaves and debris, and ensure downspouts direct water away from your foundation, which can help prevent additional problems when snow melts and refreezes.
4. Protect Pipes
Frozen pipes can burst and cause major damage. In basements, attics and crawl spaces, insulate any exposed pipes, and consider letting faucets drip slightly to keep water moving on especially chilly nights.
5. Reverse Ceiling Fans
During the winter months, ensure your ceiling fans are spinning clockwise, which helps push warm air down, improving heat circulation and comfort in your living spaces. Don’t forget to flip them back to counterclockwise in the spring to move hot air upwards to keep your home comfortable.
6. Test Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms
Heating systems, fireplaces and space heaters, which are more often in use during the winter months, can increase fire and carbon monoxide risks. Test your detectors, replacing batteries if necessary, and ensure you have a carbon monoxide detector on each level of your home and a smoke alarm outside each sleeping area.
7. Winterize Outdoor Faucets and Hoses
To prevent freezing, shut off outdoor water valves and disconnect garden hoses. For extra protection, consider installing insulated faucet covers.
Don’t wait until the first snow to prepare. Visit eLivingtoday.com for more tips to keep your home cozy all winter long.
Helping kids make money lessons real in a digital age
(Family Features) In today’s world, it’s rare for kids to hand over a few crumpled dollar bills for a purchase. Most transactions happen online or with a tap of a card, which can make money feel less tangible to the next generation. However, that shift doesn’t mean financial lessons have to get lost – it just means they should be taught differently.
From budgeting for a favorite purchase to learning about investing, the digital landscape provides ample opportunities to help kids build smart habits.
Teach Real-World Money Management with Digital Tools
One way to start is with a kid-friendly debit card connected to an app. These accounts allow children to manage their own spending while parents monitor activity. Being able to check balances in real time – and seeing the impact of a purchase immediately – helps kids understand budgeting in a hands-on way. When the balance gets low, the lesson is clear.
Parents can also use digital purchases as teachable moments. A $10 virtual item in a game might sound appealing, but comparing it to something tangible, like a trip to the movies or a special snack, can help kids think about trade-offs and decide what’s worth the money.
Use Saving Goals and Compound Interest to Encourage Smart Habits
Saving is another concept technology can make more tangible. Setting a goal such as a new bike, a sports jersey or a piece of tech becomes more engaging when children can track their progress visually. Some apps even offer interest on savings, giving kids a first glimpse of how money can grow over time.
As children grow into teens, their curiosity about money often expands into investing. This can be an ideal time to open a custodial brokerage account and explore concepts like diversification, risk and long-term strategy. Purchasing fractional shares of companies they recognize can make the learning process relatable.
Teach Credit, Debt and Security Early
It’s also important to cover topics like credit, debt and security before kids start managing money on their own. Teens should understand how borrowing works, why paying bills on time matters and how to protect themselves from identity theft. In some cases, freezing a minor’s credit until they are older can be a smart precaution.
Keep the Conversation Going
Above all, money lessons should be an ongoing conversation. Asking kids what they’re hearing from friends, teachers or online sources can lead to meaningful discussions and create teachable moments.
The tools may have changed, but the goal remains the same: helping kids develop the skills and confidence to manage money wisely. By meeting them where they are in the digital world, parents can make financial lessons real, relevant and lasting.
Visit schwabmoneywise.com for more ideas on how to help kids start saving, investing and more with videos, quizzes and articles designed especially for teens.
Home fire prevention tips
(Family Features) House fires can be devastating, but taking proactive steps can significantly reduce the risk.
Learn how to safeguard your home and loved ones with these fire prevention tips in honor of Fire Prevention Month.
Install and Maintain Smoke Alarms
Smoke alarms are your first line of defense in case of a fire. They provide early warning, giving you and your family time to evacuate. Ensure you have smoke alarms installed on every level of your home, including inside bedrooms and outside sleeping areas. Test your smoke alarms monthly to make sure they’re working properly and replace the batteries at least once a year. If your smoke alarms are more than 10 years old, consider replacing them to ensure optimal performance.
Create an Emergency Evacuation Plan
Sit down with your family and create a detailed plan that includes an exit strategy (or two) from every room in your home. Make sure everyone knows where to meet outside and practice your evacuation plan regularly.
Prevent Kitchen Fires
Cooking is the leading cause of house fires in the United States, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) with fire departments responding to more than 170,000 home cooking fires annually. Always stay in the kitchen while frying, grilling or broiling, and keep flammable items such as potholders, paper towels and wooden utensils away from the cooking area. Additionally, clean your stove and oven regularly to prevent grease buildup, which can catch fire, and keep a fire extinguisher within easy reach.
Keep Flammable Materials at Bay
Store gasoline, propane and other flammable liquids in approved containers and keep them in a well-ventilated area, away from heat sources and out of reach of children. Ensure your home is free of excessive clutter, especially in the basement, attic and garage, which can fuel a fire and make it harder to escape.
Maintain Electrical Safety
To help prevent electrical fires – electrical distribution or lighting equipment ranks third among causes for home fires, according to the NFPA – regularly inspect your home’s electrical system. Look for frayed wires, overloaded outlets and malfunctioning appliances. Avoid using extension cords as a permanent solution and never run them under rugs or furniture. Additionally, make sure to use light bulbs with the correct wattage for your fixtures.
Find more tips to help keep your home safe at eLivingtoday.com.
