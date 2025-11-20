HEALTHY LIVING
Last chance to save: Leverage tax credits for energy upgrades
(Family Features) Homeowners still have time to take advantage of a federal tax credit of up to 30% of the cost of eligible energy-efficient home improvements. The Energy Efficient Home Improvement Credit (also known as the 25C tax credit) can help offset the expense of updating or upgrading major home systems while also lowering energy consumption.
Understanding the 25C Tax Credit
Homeowners in the United States may be eligible when they install qualifying energy-efficient equipment in their primary residence such as all-climate electric heat pumps, insulation, windows and other improvements. The credit is subject to some limitations; for example, a homeowner can only claim up to $2,000 per year for a heat pump. The installation must be an addition or improvement to an existing home, not a new home, and can be used in combination with other tax credits or incentives such as local, utility and federal incentives and IRA programs.
The current version of this tax credit was implemented Jan. 1, 2023, and expires Dec. 31, 2025. In addition, rising energy costs and potential regulatory changes in 2026, such as updated guidelines on refrigerant, make late 2025 a strategic time to upgrade systems.
Smart Ways to Use the Tax Credit
Generally, energy-saving upgrades are some of the most common home improvement projects because they enhance the home’s overall function while increasing the potential for cost savings on energy bills.
Some qualifying upgrades do double-duty by enhancing the home’s curb appeal while reducing energy requirements. Common examples include windows, skylights and exterior doors.
Insulation and air sealing materials such as caulk and weatherstripping are also common choices, especially in older homes where insulation may be below current standards and settling has created gaps for air leaks.
Another common selection for homeowners looking to take advantage of the 25C tax credit is climate control systems, and an increasing number are turning to all-climate, all-electric heat pumps. One major reason is their high performance when it comes to energy efficiency. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, today’s heat pumps can reduce electricity use for heating by 65% compared to electric resistance heating. In fact, Mitsubishi Electric all-climate, all-electric heat pumps have an efficiency rating at 260-490% compared to traditional systems at or below 100%.
In addition to their proven track record, contrary to a popular misconception that all-climate heat pumps are only for milder regions, the systems can operate quite effectively in both high heat and extreme cold. As a result, they provide homeowners with greater comfort and control of their indoor climate.
Take Steps to Beat the Deadline
If you’re a homeowner planning to make upgrades and claim 25C tax credits, now is the ideal time to get your project underway.
- Choose qualifying equipment. While some brands’ complete product lines meet the qualification criteria, others do not. Do your homework to ensure the model you’re installing is eligible for the credit. Your salesperson may be able to provide information, or you can visit the manufacturer website or contact the manufacturer directly for details.
- Work with a certified contractor. Many reputable brands, including Mitsubishi Electric, offer a contractor network with highly skilled, knowledgeable and reputable installers.
- Save your receipts to file. When you prepare your 2025 tax forms, you’ll need to complete IRS Form 5695. Specifically, you will need to provide the manufacturer’s pin number and other details about your purchase, including proof of purchase.
Find more tips to get started on a tax credit home upgrade project at mitsubishicomfort.com/inflation-reduction-act.
Photo courtesy of Getty Images
SOURCE:
Mitsubishi Electric
HEALTHY LIVING
Medicare open enrollment ends Dec. 7
(Dr. Mehmet Oz, Administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services) As the new head of the Medicare program, I encourage everyone with Medicare to take full advantage of this year’s Open Enrollment period. This is your once-a-year opportunity to take a fresh look at your coverage for the year ahead. As a physician, I’ve seen firsthand how the right health plan can improve both the quality of care you receive and your peace of mind. Now is time to take a moment, do a little homework and make sure you are getting the right care at the best price.
Health plans can undergo changes every year including adjustments to benefits, costs and coverage. Even the plan you’re in now could be changing. At the same time, your health needs may have changed over the past year. When you review your coverage options and compare plans, you may find that you can save money, get better coverage or both. A simple plan comparison could save you hundreds – in some cases even thousands of dollars, depending on the prescription medications you take.
Start at the Official Source: Medicare.gov
Medicare.gov is your official source for all your Open Enrollment needs. It’s the trusted resource to help you navigate Open Enrollment. Here people can explore and compare every available Medicare health and drug plan available in their area. If you prefer speaking with someone directly, call 1-800-MEDICARE to connect with our team of experts. We’re available 24/7 to help you review your options and answer any questions about your Medicare coverage.
To get started, go to Medicare.gov and click on “Find Plans Now.” For the best shopping experience, log in or start a Medicare account. You can easily compare plan costs, side-by-side, all based on the drugs you take. This is important: Make sure the plan you choose covers your prescription drugs and your doctors.
Time is Limited So Start Early
Medicare Open Enrollment ends Dec. 7.After this deadline, you’ll typically need to wait until the next Open Enrollment period to make changes to your coverage. The deadline approaches quickly, so start early to make sure you have time to compare your options – including costs, benefits, covered drugs and provider and pharmacy networks. Then you can feel confident in selecting the plan that delivers the right care at the right price for your needs.
Help is Available 24/7
If you have any questions about your coverage options, visit Medicare.gov. If you prefer to talk it over with someone, call the experts at 1-800-MEDICARE – they’re available 24/7 to review your options and answer your questions.
One final note: Stay vigilant against Medicare fraud, especially during Open Enrollment. Remember that Medicare will never contact you unsolicited. If someone you don’t know calls, texts or emails you about Medicare, simply hang up or delete the message. By staying alert, you can help stop fraud before it starts.
New at Medicare.gov
This year, Medicare.gov has rolled out a series of improvements designed to help people more easily compare their Medicare options and find a plan that fits their unique needs.
By clicking “Find Plans Now” on the homepage, users can quickly compare plan costs side-by-side, with results personalized to the specific medications they take. For the first time, you can now search to see whether your preferred doctors are covered by different plans – all in one seamless experience.
Medicare.gov is also making it easier to search for plans that include additional benefits that can improve your daily life. Whether you’re looking for wellness perks like weight management programs or other services that support a healthier lifestyle, the updated search tools can help you focus on what matters most to you.
Logging into your Medicare account has also been modernized. If you choose, you can set up your fingerprint or Face ID to get into your account securely. It’s faster, it’s more secure and it’s easier than trying to remember another password.
Information provided by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.
Photos courtesy of Shutterstock
HEALTHY LIVING
Heart-body connection: How other organ systems affect heart health
(Family Features) Heart health is about more than just the heart itself. It’s a two-way street between the heart and the rest of the body. However, many U.S. adults aren’t aware of the connection between organs.
According to a survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of the American Heart Association, 42% of U.S. adults do not understand how the heart can be impacted by other organ systems.
Health issues in other organ systems, like the kidneys or metabolic system – which includes how the body manages weight and blood glucose – can lead to heart trouble.
The close relationship between heart health, kidney health and metabolic health is known as cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic health, or CKM health, and it is the focus of an American Heart Association initiative to raise awareness of how the systems function together. When one system is affected, it can make the others worse – creating a condition called CKM syndrome.
Close to 9 in 10 U.S. adults have at least one component of CKM syndrome, according to a study in the “Journal of the American Medical Association.” Components include high blood pressure, abnormal cholesterol or other lipids, high blood glucose (sugar), excess weight and reduced kidney function. The interplay of these risk factors increases the risk for heart attack, stroke and heart failure more than any one of them alone.
The survey also found that while only 12% of U.S. adults have heard of CKM health or CKM syndrome, 72% said they’re interested in learning more and 79% agreed that it is important that they understand more about CKM health.
“What we want people to know is it’s really common to have heart disease, diabetes or metabolic disease and reduced kidney function at the same time,” said Eduardo Sanchez, M.D., FAHA, the American Heart Association’s chief medical officer for prevention. “It’s reassuring to hear that once the CKM connection was defined around three-quarters of respondents understood that it was important and wanted to learn more.”
//www.youtube.com/embed/IbHwmhWthzM
Highlighting the two-way street of the heart-body connection, the “2 Truths and No Lie” video offers a simplified visual:
- The heart pumps blood to the body.
- The metabolic system turns glucose (sugar) in the blood into energy.
- The process of metabolism dumps waste back into the blood.
- The kidneys filter waste from the blood and balance fluids, which helps with blood pressure.
- Blood pressure affects how the heart pumps blood to the body.
While providing resources to help people understand how heart, kidney and metabolic health are connected, the American Heart Association’s CKM Health Initiative is also working with health care teams across the country to improve collaboration among health care professionals who care for patients living with multiple health conditions. Better awareness and improved screening can help people take action early to prevent a heart attack, heart failure or stroke.
The initiative is made possible by founding sponsors Novo Nordisk and Boehringer Ingelheim, supporting sponsors Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation and Bayer, and champion sponsor DaVita.
Learn more about CKM health by visiting heart.org/myCKMhealth.
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock
SOURCE:
American Heart Association
HEALTHY LIVING
How to cut medication costs without cutting corners
A health care insider shares tips for staying well and financially grounded, even in a tough economy
(Family Features) As the cost of living continues to rise, many Americans are being forced to make difficult financial decisions – weighing whether to pay rent, get groceries or fill prescriptions. Skipping medications might seem like a quick way to save money, but this can lead to serious health risks and even higher costs down the road.
In fact, research shows 27% of Americans skip prescriptions each month due to cost. More than half of Americans who filled a prescription this year said the cost felt like a financial burden, with 1 in 3 people cutting back on essentials like food or clothing to afford their medications.
These trade-offs highlight just how important it is to find practical, affordable ways to stay on treatment. Fortunately, there are proven strategies to help individuals stay current with their medications without breaking the bank. Cindy George, MPH, a senior personal finance editor at GoodRx and nationally recognized health journalist, shared expert advice to help consumers and their families improve their health care cost literacy, reduce expenses and stay healthy without overspending.
Understand the True Cost of Medications
Many people assume the pharmacy counter price is non-negotiable, but in reality, the cost of the same medication can vary significantly depending on the pharmacy or use of available savings tools.
“Many people don’t realize there is no single price for a prescription,” George said. “Costs can vary by upwards of $100 from one pharmacy to the next, even in the same ZIP code. Understanding how to compare prices and find the most affordable option is incredibly valuable. Just like travel sites show you different options for airlines or hotels and their associated expenses, prescription price comparison sites show how much your medication costs at each pharmacy and provide you with available savings.”
By entering the medication name, along with dosage and ZIP code, individuals can quickly compare prices in their area using GoodRx. Using the website or app, you can explore alternative forms of a medication and get suggestions to help you talk with your doctor or pharmacist about more affordable options.
When Insurance Falls Short, You Still Have Options
Today, only about half of all prescriptions are fully covered by insurance without restrictions. Many have conditions, such as step therapy, quantity limits or prior authorizations, that can lead to delays or higher costs at the pharmacy counter.
“Even insured individuals are struggling to keep up with health care costs,” George said. “More and more are finding themselves underinsured, and that’s making basic health care harder to afford – and harder to access – for millions of families.”
That’s why comparison shopping is increasingly important for people in the U.S. Even those with Medicare or Medicaid may benefit from cost comparisons. For that reason, George said it’s smart to look at all your options, including price comparisons at different pharmacies.
“Cost comparison tools can help people find lower prices on both generic and brand-name medications, regardless of their coverage status,” she said.
While these resources are not a full replacement for health insurance, they can be a helpful way to reduce medication costs and avoid unexpected surprises at the pharmacy.
Build Confidence Through Cost Literacy
Cost literacy is about more than just looking up prices. It involves understanding how insurance works, what’s included in a plan’s formulary, how to interpret billing documents and how to challenge costs that seem too high. According to George, “health care cost literacy” is one of the best investments you can make in your overall financial well-being.
“Improving your health care cost literacy starts with being aware of your options and asking the right questions,” she said. “Learn the basics, like what a premium, deductible or copay means, and review your insurance plan’s benefits and covered medications.”
George recommends starting with trusted tools that break down health care costs and terminology.
“Tools like the GoodRx Guide to Drug Costs, Coverage and Savings, cost estimators from hospitals and insurance plans and State Health Insurance Assistance Programs – known as SHIPs – for Medicare can help you better understand and manage costs,” she said. “If something is unclear, don’t hesitate to ask your provider, pharmacist or insurance representative to walk you through your bills or Explanation of Benefits.”
Simple Strategies Can Add Up
Small adjustments in how medications are filled can make a major difference over time. George recommends a few consistent strategies that can reduce out-of-pocket costs:
- Always compare prices, including your insurance copay. “People assume their insurance copay is the best deal for accessing a medication at the lowest cost, but that’s not always true,” George said. “It’s important to compare prices upfront to ensure you’re taking the most affordable option.”
- Uncover brand-name savings programs. Many pharmaceutical companies offer copay cards or patient assistance programs that can dramatically reduce your costs for brand-name or specialty medications.
- Explore generic medications, if available. Generic medications typically cost less than their brand-name counterparts. Check with a health care professional before opting for a generic, because there might be specific reasons the brand-name version was prescribed.
- Consider a 90-day supply. For chronic conditions, ask a health care professional whether you can switch from a 30-day supply of medication to a 90-day supply, since this is often cheaper per dose.
- Try delivery. Ordering through a mail-order pharmacy can add convenience and, in many cases, offer lower prices, particularly for ongoing prescriptions.
Stay Grounded in Your Health – and Your Finances
Rising health care costs can feel overwhelming, but knowledge and planning go a long way. By building confidence through cost literacy, comparing prices and using tools to explore savings opportunities, consumers can remain in control of both their care and their budgets.
Visit GoodRx.com to explore options, compare prices and take more control over your medication costs.
Photos courtesy of Shutterstock
SOURCE:
