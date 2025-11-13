HEALTHY LIVING
Medicare open enrollment ends Dec. 7
(Dr. Mehmet Oz, Administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services) As the new head of the Medicare program, I encourage everyone with Medicare to take full advantage of this year’s Open Enrollment period. This is your once-a-year opportunity to take a fresh look at your coverage for the year ahead. As a physician, I’ve seen firsthand how the right health plan can improve both the quality of care you receive and your peace of mind. Now is time to take a moment, do a little homework and make sure you are getting the right care at the best price.
Health plans can undergo changes every year including adjustments to benefits, costs and coverage. Even the plan you’re in now could be changing. At the same time, your health needs may have changed over the past year. When you review your coverage options and compare plans, you may find that you can save money, get better coverage or both. A simple plan comparison could save you hundreds – in some cases even thousands of dollars, depending on the prescription medications you take.
Start at the Official Source: Medicare.gov
Medicare.gov is your official source for all your Open Enrollment needs. It’s the trusted resource to help you navigate Open Enrollment. Here people can explore and compare every available Medicare health and drug plan available in their area. If you prefer speaking with someone directly, call 1-800-MEDICARE to connect with our team of experts. We’re available 24/7 to help you review your options and answer any questions about your Medicare coverage.
To get started, go to Medicare.gov and click on “Find Plans Now.” For the best shopping experience, log in or start a Medicare account. You can easily compare plan costs, side-by-side, all based on the drugs you take. This is important: Make sure the plan you choose covers your prescription drugs and your doctors.
Time is Limited So Start Early
Medicare Open Enrollment ends Dec. 7.After this deadline, you’ll typically need to wait until the next Open Enrollment period to make changes to your coverage. The deadline approaches quickly, so start early to make sure you have time to compare your options – including costs, benefits, covered drugs and provider and pharmacy networks. Then you can feel confident in selecting the plan that delivers the right care at the right price for your needs.
Help is Available 24/7
If you have any questions about your coverage options, visit Medicare.gov. If you prefer to talk it over with someone, call the experts at 1-800-MEDICARE – they’re available 24/7 to review your options and answer your questions.
One final note: Stay vigilant against Medicare fraud, especially during Open Enrollment. Remember that Medicare will never contact you unsolicited. If someone you don’t know calls, texts or emails you about Medicare, simply hang up or delete the message. By staying alert, you can help stop fraud before it starts.
New at Medicare.gov
This year, Medicare.gov has rolled out a series of improvements designed to help people more easily compare their Medicare options and find a plan that fits their unique needs.
By clicking “Find Plans Now” on the homepage, users can quickly compare plan costs side-by-side, with results personalized to the specific medications they take. For the first time, you can now search to see whether your preferred doctors are covered by different plans – all in one seamless experience.
Medicare.gov is also making it easier to search for plans that include additional benefits that can improve your daily life. Whether you’re looking for wellness perks like weight management programs or other services that support a healthier lifestyle, the updated search tools can help you focus on what matters most to you.
Logging into your Medicare account has also been modernized. If you choose, you can set up your fingerprint or Face ID to get into your account securely. It’s faster, it’s more secure and it’s easier than trying to remember another password.
Information provided by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.
Photos courtesy of Shutterstock
Heart-body connection: How other organ systems affect heart health
(Family Features) Heart health is about more than just the heart itself. It’s a two-way street between the heart and the rest of the body. However, many U.S. adults aren’t aware of the connection between organs.
According to a survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of the American Heart Association, 42% of U.S. adults do not understand how the heart can be impacted by other organ systems.
Health issues in other organ systems, like the kidneys or metabolic system – which includes how the body manages weight and blood glucose – can lead to heart trouble.
The close relationship between heart health, kidney health and metabolic health is known as cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic health, or CKM health, and it is the focus of an American Heart Association initiative to raise awareness of how the systems function together. When one system is affected, it can make the others worse – creating a condition called CKM syndrome.
Close to 9 in 10 U.S. adults have at least one component of CKM syndrome, according to a study in the “Journal of the American Medical Association.” Components include high blood pressure, abnormal cholesterol or other lipids, high blood glucose (sugar), excess weight and reduced kidney function. The interplay of these risk factors increases the risk for heart attack, stroke and heart failure more than any one of them alone.
The survey also found that while only 12% of U.S. adults have heard of CKM health or CKM syndrome, 72% said they’re interested in learning more and 79% agreed that it is important that they understand more about CKM health.
“What we want people to know is it’s really common to have heart disease, diabetes or metabolic disease and reduced kidney function at the same time,” said Eduardo Sanchez, M.D., FAHA, the American Heart Association’s chief medical officer for prevention. “It’s reassuring to hear that once the CKM connection was defined around three-quarters of respondents understood that it was important and wanted to learn more.”
//www.youtube.com/embed/IbHwmhWthzM
Highlighting the two-way street of the heart-body connection, the “2 Truths and No Lie” video offers a simplified visual:
- The heart pumps blood to the body.
- The metabolic system turns glucose (sugar) in the blood into energy.
- The process of metabolism dumps waste back into the blood.
- The kidneys filter waste from the blood and balance fluids, which helps with blood pressure.
- Blood pressure affects how the heart pumps blood to the body.
While providing resources to help people understand how heart, kidney and metabolic health are connected, the American Heart Association’s CKM Health Initiative is also working with health care teams across the country to improve collaboration among health care professionals who care for patients living with multiple health conditions. Better awareness and improved screening can help people take action early to prevent a heart attack, heart failure or stroke.
The initiative is made possible by founding sponsors Novo Nordisk and Boehringer Ingelheim, supporting sponsors Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation and Bayer, and champion sponsor DaVita.
Learn more about CKM health by visiting heart.org/myCKMhealth.
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock
SOURCE:
American Heart Association
How to cut medication costs without cutting corners
A health care insider shares tips for staying well and financially grounded, even in a tough economy
(Family Features) As the cost of living continues to rise, many Americans are being forced to make difficult financial decisions – weighing whether to pay rent, get groceries or fill prescriptions. Skipping medications might seem like a quick way to save money, but this can lead to serious health risks and even higher costs down the road.
In fact, research shows 27% of Americans skip prescriptions each month due to cost. More than half of Americans who filled a prescription this year said the cost felt like a financial burden, with 1 in 3 people cutting back on essentials like food or clothing to afford their medications.
These trade-offs highlight just how important it is to find practical, affordable ways to stay on treatment. Fortunately, there are proven strategies to help individuals stay current with their medications without breaking the bank. Cindy George, MPH, a senior personal finance editor at GoodRx and nationally recognized health journalist, shared expert advice to help consumers and their families improve their health care cost literacy, reduce expenses and stay healthy without overspending.
Understand the True Cost of Medications
Many people assume the pharmacy counter price is non-negotiable, but in reality, the cost of the same medication can vary significantly depending on the pharmacy or use of available savings tools.
“Many people don’t realize there is no single price for a prescription,” George said. “Costs can vary by upwards of $100 from one pharmacy to the next, even in the same ZIP code. Understanding how to compare prices and find the most affordable option is incredibly valuable. Just like travel sites show you different options for airlines or hotels and their associated expenses, prescription price comparison sites show how much your medication costs at each pharmacy and provide you with available savings.”
By entering the medication name, along with dosage and ZIP code, individuals can quickly compare prices in their area using GoodRx. Using the website or app, you can explore alternative forms of a medication and get suggestions to help you talk with your doctor or pharmacist about more affordable options.
When Insurance Falls Short, You Still Have Options
Today, only about half of all prescriptions are fully covered by insurance without restrictions. Many have conditions, such as step therapy, quantity limits or prior authorizations, that can lead to delays or higher costs at the pharmacy counter.
“Even insured individuals are struggling to keep up with health care costs,” George said. “More and more are finding themselves underinsured, and that’s making basic health care harder to afford – and harder to access – for millions of families.”
That’s why comparison shopping is increasingly important for people in the U.S. Even those with Medicare or Medicaid may benefit from cost comparisons. For that reason, George said it’s smart to look at all your options, including price comparisons at different pharmacies.
“Cost comparison tools can help people find lower prices on both generic and brand-name medications, regardless of their coverage status,” she said.
While these resources are not a full replacement for health insurance, they can be a helpful way to reduce medication costs and avoid unexpected surprises at the pharmacy.
Build Confidence Through Cost Literacy
Cost literacy is about more than just looking up prices. It involves understanding how insurance works, what’s included in a plan’s formulary, how to interpret billing documents and how to challenge costs that seem too high. According to George, “health care cost literacy” is one of the best investments you can make in your overall financial well-being.
“Improving your health care cost literacy starts with being aware of your options and asking the right questions,” she said. “Learn the basics, like what a premium, deductible or copay means, and review your insurance plan’s benefits and covered medications.”
George recommends starting with trusted tools that break down health care costs and terminology.
“Tools like the GoodRx Guide to Drug Costs, Coverage and Savings, cost estimators from hospitals and insurance plans and State Health Insurance Assistance Programs – known as SHIPs – for Medicare can help you better understand and manage costs,” she said. “If something is unclear, don’t hesitate to ask your provider, pharmacist or insurance representative to walk you through your bills or Explanation of Benefits.”
Simple Strategies Can Add Up
Small adjustments in how medications are filled can make a major difference over time. George recommends a few consistent strategies that can reduce out-of-pocket costs:
- Always compare prices, including your insurance copay. “People assume their insurance copay is the best deal for accessing a medication at the lowest cost, but that’s not always true,” George said. “It’s important to compare prices upfront to ensure you’re taking the most affordable option.”
- Uncover brand-name savings programs. Many pharmaceutical companies offer copay cards or patient assistance programs that can dramatically reduce your costs for brand-name or specialty medications.
- Explore generic medications, if available. Generic medications typically cost less than their brand-name counterparts. Check with a health care professional before opting for a generic, because there might be specific reasons the brand-name version was prescribed.
- Consider a 90-day supply. For chronic conditions, ask a health care professional whether you can switch from a 30-day supply of medication to a 90-day supply, since this is often cheaper per dose.
- Try delivery. Ordering through a mail-order pharmacy can add convenience and, in many cases, offer lower prices, particularly for ongoing prescriptions.
Stay Grounded in Your Health – and Your Finances
Rising health care costs can feel overwhelming, but knowledge and planning go a long way. By building confidence through cost literacy, comparing prices and using tools to explore savings opportunities, consumers can remain in control of both their care and their budgets.
Visit GoodRx.com to explore options, compare prices and take more control over your medication costs.
Photos courtesy of Shutterstock
SOURCE:
How to talk to your doctor about statin intolerance
(Family Features) If your doctor has concerns about your cholesterol levels, you may be familiar with statins. This is a class of medications that can help reduce your body’s cholesterol production, lowering your risk of heart attack or stroke.
However, up to 30% of adults in the United States have some degree of statin intolerance, according to research published in the “Journal of Clinical Lipidology.” Possible signs or symptoms of statin intolerance are muscle aches and cramps, fatigue, weakness, elevated liver enzymes and the onset of diabetes or impaired glucose tolerance.
As a result, nearly one-third of patients (29%) discontinue their statin within the first year, according to findings published in the “American Journal of Cardiology.” Unfortunately, patients with statin intolerance are at an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, including higher rates of coronary heart disease and recurrent heart attack.
Lowering Bad Cholesterol
A diagnosis of high cholesterol involves measuring low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, which is commonly referred to as “bad” cholesterol because it leads to the accumulation of plaque in your arteries. Plaque reduces your blood flow, which can cause damage to your cardiovascular system.
Bloodwork is the best indicator of your cholesterol levels, since you may not experience any symptoms of high cholesterol until you already have damage and buildup in your arteries.
To help create your treatment plan, talk to your doctor about your medical history, including whether you’ve had a heart attack or any heart procedures, such as a stent placement or bypass surgery. You’ll also review current medications, recent lab results and notes on any symptoms you may be experiencing.
Your doctor is likely to recommend a series of steps to reduce your cholesterol. Some common recommendations include a healthy diet low in saturated and trans fats and high in fiber, especially fruits, vegetables and whole grains.
If you’re not already getting regular physical activity, your doctor will likely encourage you to get at least 30 minutes of exercise daily, find ways to include more movement in your everyday lifestyle and, if necessary, work toward shedding extra weight.
Lifestyle changes can help but may not make a big enough impact to reduce cholesterol to a recommended level. In those cases, doctors rely on cholesterol-lowering medications such as statins. Statins can be highly effective at reducing bad cholesterol, making them a powerful tool to reduce the risks associated with heart disease.
When Statins Are Intolerable or Aren’t Enough
For a variety of reasons, including intolerance to the medication, other health conditions or interactions with other medications, statins may not be the right choice for everyone.
“While statins remain the gold standard for cholesterol lowering, I often see patients who either can’t or won’t take a statin, as well as patients who require further LDL cholesterol reduction,” said Guy L. Mintz, Director of Cardiovascular Health & Lipidolology at Northwell Health System. “For those patients, I prescribe non-statin medications, such as NEXLETOL (an oral prescription medication with the cholesterol lowering agent bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (a combination of cholesterol-lowering medicines bempedoic acid and ezetimibe). I am comfortable using NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET, along with a healthy diet and exercise, to reduce LDL cholesterol in adults with high blood cholesterol levels and to reduce risk of heart events. Non-statins are another important therapeutic tool in our lipid lowering toolbox.”
To learn more visit Nexlizet.com.
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
What are NEXLIZET tablets and NEXLETOL tablets?
- Along with a diet:
- NEXLETOL is used, with other cholesterol-lowering medicines, or alone when use with other cholesterol-lowering medicines is not possible, to reduce low-density lipoprotein (LDL, or bad cholesterol) in adults with high blood cholesterol levels called primary hyperlipidemia, including a type of high blood cholesterol called heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH).
- NEXLIZET is used, with or without other cholesterol-lowering medicines, to reduce low- density lipoprotein (LDL, or bad cholesterol) in adults with high blood cholesterol levels called primary hyperlipidemia, including a type of high cholesterol called heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH).
- The bempedoic acid portion of NEXLIZET and NEXLETOL is used to lower the risk of heart attack and heart procedures like stent placement or bypass surgery, in adults who are unable to take recommended statin treatment (a cholesterol-lowering medicine), or are not taking a statin, who:
- have known heart disease, or
- are at high risk for heart disease but without known heart disease.
Do not take NEXLIZET if you are allergic to ezetimibe or bempedoic acid, or any ingredients in NEXLIZET or NEXLETOL. If you have any of the following signs and symptoms of a serious allergic reaction, call your healthcare provider or go to the nearest hospital emergency room:
- swelling of your face, lips, mouth, or tongue
- wheezing
- severe itching
- fast heartbeat or pounding in your chest
- trouble breathing
- skin rashes, redness, or swelling
- dizziness or fainting
What should I tell my healthcare provider before taking NEXLIZET or NEXLETOL? Tell your healthcare provider if you:
- have, or had, gout
- have or had tendon problems
- are pregnant or breastfeeding or may become pregnant or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if NEXLIZET or NEXLETOL passes into your breastmilk
- have severe kidney or severe liver problems
Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the- counter medicines, vitamins and herbal supplements.
Especially tell your healthcare provider if you take or plan to take simvastatin or pravastatin, as taking either with bempedoic acid may increase your risk of developing muscle pain or weakness. If you take NEXLIZET, tell your doctor if you take cyclosporine, fibrates, or cholestyramine.
What is the most important safety information I should know about NEXLIZET and NEXLETOL? NEXLIZET and NEXLETOL can cause serious side effects, including:
- increased levels of uric acid in the blood, which can lead to gout, a painful joint condition. Call your doctor if you have any of the following symptoms: severe foot pain especially in the toe joint, warm joints, swelling, tender joints or joint redness.
- tendon rupture or injury. Tendon problems can happen in people who take bempedoic acid, one of the medicines in NEXLIZET or NEXLETOL. The risk of getting tendon problems while you take NEXLIZET or NEXLETOL is higher if you: are over 60 years of age, are taking steroids, are taking antibiotics called fluoroquinolones, have renal failure, or have had tendon problems in the past. Stop taking NEXLIZET or NEXLETOL immediately and get medical help if you experience signs of tendon rupture such as snap or pop in tendon area, bruising after an injury in a tendon area, or unable to move or put weight on the affected area.
The most common side effects in people with primary hyperlipidemia:
- NEXLETOL includes symptoms of the common cold or flu-like symptoms, muscle spasms, back pain, stomach pain, bronchitis, pain in shoulder, legs, or arms, anemia and increased liver enzymes.
- NEXLIZET includes symptoms of the common cold or flu-like symptoms, muscle spasms, back pain, stomach pain, bronchitis, pain in shoulder, legs, or arms, anemia, increased liver enzymes, diarrhea, joint pain, swelling of sinuses and fatigue.
The most common side effects of bempedoic acid, a component of NEXLIZET and NEXLETOL, in people with heart problems include kidney problems, anemia, increased liver enzymes, muscle spasms, and gallstones.
These are not all the possible side effects of NEXLIZET and NEXLETOL. For more information, ask your healthcare provider or pharmacist for more information.
Call your healthcare provider for medical advice about side effects. You may report side effects to FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088.
SOURCE:
