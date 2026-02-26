HEALTHY LIVING
Stacking healthy habits for progress, not perfection
(Feature Impact) Despite the best of intentions, it’s common for plans to build healthier habits to fall flat. Often, the culprit isn’t a lack of motivation or discipline; rather, it’s unrealistic expectations.
Overhauling your lifestyle requires a level of commitment that isn’t always practical. Understanding your personal health needs and the challenges you need to overcome can help give you a more realistic roadmap toward better health.
Tools to Guide You
Every plan needs a starting point and there are many reputable sources that can help guide you toward a plan that addresses your personal health needs.
For example, the American Heart Association introduced My Life Check, a simple, free tool to help individuals understand their heart health and what’s driving it. Users answer simple questions about their daily habits and health factors to get a personalized Heart Health Score in minutes.
The results are private and downloadable, giving you full control of your information. The tool turns big goals into small, specific actions you can start right away. Knowing your numbers relative to your heart health (and where you are in comparison to target ranges for optimal health) can help you decide how to build a better map to get you where you want to be.
While the report is customized to each individual, no personal data is stored and answers are only used to calculate health scores and provide personalized recommendations and practical steps to improve your health, so you can use your results to focus on what matters most to you. Every small step you take, such as moving more, eating smarter, sleeping better or managing stress, can add up over time.
Finding Your Path
Once you’re armed with data and know where you stand on your heart health numbers, small steps become clearer and more manageable. That knowledge makes it easier to choose one area to focus on, such as getting more sleep, taking daily walks or adding more color to your meals.
Healthy changes don’t need to be expensive or complicated. The best habits are ones that fit real life when every action you take moves you closer to your goals.
Eat Smart
Choose foods that help you feel your best, one meal at a time. Add more color to your plate and focus on balance, not restriction. Simple, affordable swaps can make a real difference.
Move More
Find movement that fits your life, such as a walk, a stretch or dancing while you cook. Every bit of activity counts and it all supports your heart and mind. Move for joy, not just for results.
Sleep Well
Rest is a foundation of good health, not a reward. Protect your bedtime routine and give your body the recovery it deserves. Notice how good sleep makes everything else easier.
Manage Stress
Check in with yourself regularly, both mentally and emotionally. Create simple moments to pause, breathe, laugh or step outside. Connection, kindness and calm all support a healthy heart.
Staying motivated and on track is also easier when you can check back in, see your progress and realize the steps you’re taking are making an impact. Checking in every few months to see how you can grow gives you the chance to celebrate your progress, learn from challenges and keep building lasting habits that feel good.
To get started with personalized tips to set your own health goals, visit heart.org/mylifecheck.


Easy Snack Bars for a Pop of Energy
(Family Features) Snacks are a staple in the American diet. If you often find yourself eating while on the go, you know how important it is to keep your energy up without sacrificing nutrition with quick, convenient meals and snacks. Whether you’re commuting to work, dropping the kids off at school or heading home from a workout, whole grains, granola and protein offer nutrients your body needs.
These Popcorn Granola Snack Bars are an energy-boosting pick-me-up, providing the stamina you need along with delicious flavor. As a tasty combination that satisfies hunger, popcorn, granola and peanut butter join forces to help you keep going between meals or replace a meal when schedules get hectic.
They’re easy to make and feature popcorn, a whole grain that’s 100% unprocessed with no additives, hidden ingredients or GMOs. Alone, air-popped popcorn has only 30 calories per cup.
Popcorn is also a whole grain that provides energy-producing complex carbohydrates and nutrients including zinc and B vitamins and contributes fiber to the diet for a satisfying treat that helps you feel fuller longer.
This Popcorn Granola Snack Bars recipe makes plenty for the week so you can enjoy while they’re fresh then store the leftovers in the refrigerator for easy snacking any time.
To find more popcorn snacks to satisfy cravings on the go, visit Popcorn.org.
Watch video to see how to make this recipe!
Recipe courtesy of The Popcorn Board
Yield: 16 bars
- Nonstick cooking spray
- 1/2 cup honey
- 2/3 cup peanut butter
- 1 cup granola cereal
- 1 cup roasted and salted peanuts
- 3 cups popped popcorn
- Line 8- or 9-inch square baking pan with foil. Spray foil lightly with nonstick cooking spray; set aside.
- In large saucepan, heat honey until boiling. Stir in peanut butter until well blended.
- Remove pan from heat and stir in granola, peanuts and popcorn until coated.
- Press mixture evenly into prepared pan. Refrigerate until cool; cut into bars to serve.
Nutritional information per 1-cup serving: 180 calories; 11 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 90 mg sodium; 18 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 12 g sugar; 6 g protein; 147 mg potassium.


Better Sleep While Traveling: How to make rest a priority while on the road
(Family Features) From crossing time zones to adjusting to new surroundings, getting quality sleep while traveling can be a challenge. Whether traveling for business or leisure, between long flights and packed itineraries, travelers often struggle to get the rest they need to wake up refreshed.
Sleep plays a vital role in supporting both physical and mental health, mood and overall resilience. Making a few simple choices can set the stage for deeper, more restorative sleep that supports overall wellbeing.
Pack Your Comfort Cues
Travel can disrupt routines, which may affect both sleep and mental wellbeing. Bringing small reminders of home that signal bedtime, such as an eye mask, cozy socks or a familiar scent, can help ease the mind, reduce stress and settle into a new environment. If you forget these items, select hotels offer dedicated sleep kits available for guests to add-on to their stay, including items like herbal tea, aromatherapy roll-ons and more. Simple rituals like these can reduce travel-related stress and support both relaxation and peace of mind.
Keep a Consistent Rhythm
Disrupted sleep patterns can impact mood, focus and clarity, making it harder to fully enjoy a trip or perform well while on the road. Maintaining steady bed and wake times, even when traveling, can help stabilize both your body clock and mental state. Dimming the lights before bed, putting away screens and practicing mindfulness can help your body and mind recognize when it’s time to rest.
Unwind with Soothing Sounds
Sometimes the quickest way to calm the mind is through relaxing audio. Across more than 450 participating Hyatt hotels, guests can enjoy exclusive access to five Sleepcasts on in-room TVs, created by Headspace with travelers in mind. Each 45-minute track is inspired by a unique destination and theme, such as tropical serenity at Alila Villas Uluwatu, island twilight at Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa or misty mountain at Park Hyatt Niseko Hanazono. These immersive story-based audio journeys blend gentle narration with ambient soundscapes, designed to help travelers release tension, quiet busy thoughts and drift into healthy, restful sleep.
Look for Rest-Ready Stays
Not all hotel rooms are designed the same. If you struggle to sleep well while on the road, look for accommodations that tailor guestrooms with sleep in mind, such as customized sleep suites with extras like pillow menus, blackout curtains or responsive beds that adapt to individual sleep patterns. Choosing accommodations that put wellbeing at the forefront can help ensure a more balanced, restful experience while away from home.
Tap into Wellbeing Resources
Some hotels are expanding offerings to help travelers get quality rest and support their mental wellbeing. Many provide complimentary in-room or digital tools you can access on your phone. Travelers can also prepare ahead of a trip with resources like Hyatt and Headspace’s science-backed sleep series, available on the World of Hyatt app and at participating hotels, offering sleep tips for pre-, during and post-trip.
For a more immersive experience, wellbeing resorts such as Miraval provide dreamwork and sleep science coaches who offer personalized strategies to cultivate deeper and more restorative sleep. These resources not only support healthy sleep but also promote relaxation and help travelers return home feeling more refreshed.
Whether you are traveling for leisure, business or a mix of both, getting a good night’s rest is essential to making the most of your trip. Visit Hyatt.com to explore more ways to relax, recharge and care for your wellbeing while on the road.


Fact Check: Test What You Know About Heart Health
(Family Features) As you age, your doctor’s interest in your cholesterol level is likely to increase. That’s no coincidence. High cholesterol and age are two significant risk factors for heart disease, which is the leading cause of death in the United States.
You may not be able to slow the hands of time, but elevated low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, also known as “bad” cholesterol, is one of the most significant addressable risk factors for the development of cardiovascular disease. Uncontrolled high LDL-C can lead to death, heart attack, stroke or the need for a coronary revascularization.
While statins are considered first-line treatment for people with high LDL cholesterol, an estimated 29% of patients stop taking their statin within the first year, based on findings published in the “American Journal of Cardiology.” Up to 30% of people have some degree of statin intolerance, according to research published in the “Journal of Clinical Lipidology.”
Test your heart health knowledge and learn more about managing your risk factors, including high cholesterol, with this quick quiz:
1. Do cardiovascular diseases, including heart disease and stroke, claim more lives in the U.S. than all forms of cancer and accidental deaths (the Nos. 2 and 3 causes of death, respectively) combined?Yes. Cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of men and women in America and worldwide, killing more people than both cancer and accidents each year.
2. According to the American Heart Association, which of the following are true?
- Men are more likely to have heart attacks at a younger age than women.
- Women experience different symptoms indicating potential heart disease.
- Women have a higher risk of fatality because their symptoms are frequently misunderstood or misdiagnosed, leading to delayed treatment.
All are True. While many factors are at play, one major underlying issue is historically, women simply haven’t been well represented in clinical trials of heart-related conditions. However, Harvard Health reports that culture is slowly changing and some of the gaps are starting to close.
3. Does statin intolerance mean statins are not effective?
No. On the contrary, statins are the standard of care to lower LDL cholesterol. However, some people cannot take statins at any dose because of statin intolerance symptoms such as muscle pain, while others may have their LDL cholesterol remain uncontrolled because they are not able to take higher doses.
4. Are women more likely to be statin intolerant than men?
Yes. According to the National Institutes of Health, being female is a risk factor for statin intolerance.
5. If a person is statin intolerant, are there other treatments available to help lower their uncontrolled LDL-C?
Yes. Alternative treatments are available for people with statin intolerance. A health care provider can help explain what options are available if you experience potential statin-associated side effects.
6. Are muscle-related symptoms typically the most common side effect of statins?
Yes. Muscle pains or cramps (myalgias) are the most common symptoms people experience. Your health care provider may run tests or change your medication to address these symptoms.
For more information on statin intolerance, talk with your health care provider or visit statinalternatives.info.
How to Lower Bad Cholesterol
LDL cholesterol, commonly referred to as “bad” cholesterol, leads to plaque in your arteries, reducing blood flow and potentially damaging your cardiovascular system.
If your bloodwork shows elevated LDL cholesterol levels, you can take steps to reduce it.
- Eat a healthy diet low in saturated and trans fats and high in fiber, with an emphasis on fruits, vegetables and whole grains.
- Get at least 30 minutes of exercise daily, and if you carry extra weight, work to lose it.
- Talk to your health care provider about cholesterol-lowering medications, which can help lower bad cholesterol and reduce the risks associated with heart disease.



