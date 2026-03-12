HEALTHY LIVING
Book early for your family’s spring getaway
(Family Features) If winter’s chill has you dreaming of sunshine and quality time together, it’s the perfect moment to start planning your next family getaway. Spring break may feel far off, but booking early means more time to look forward to reconnecting with the whole family in a destination full of enriching experiences. Whether you’re seeking excitement or a laid-back escape to recharge, now’s the time to plan and take advantage of the season’s most rewarding offers.
Designed for connection and comfort – from studios to sprawling three-bedroom suites – each Hyatt Vacation Club resort offers a resort experience with a refined sense of home, featuring fully equipped kitchens, spacious living areas, in-unit washers and dryers, and private balconies. Guests can linger over morning coffee, share home-cooked meals or unwind with a glass of wine under the stars.
The in-room experience is just as exceptional as what awaits beyond it: luxurious pools, unique on-site activities, fine dining and more. Every detail is crafted to bring families and groups together, blending the ease of vacation with the inviting warmth of home.
With more than 20 residential-style resorts sprinkled across North America and the Caribbean, the resorts offer guests and World of Hyatt members a chance to slow down and immerse in local experiences, breathtaking scenery or shared experiences that linger long after you leave.
From ocean breezes in Key West to Pacific views in Cabo, Hyatt Vacation Club resorts offer freedom to explore and rewards that keep you coming back. For a limited time, members who register by March 22, 2026, can earn 3,000 Bonus Points per night (up to 30,000 total) for stays at participating properties through March 29, 2026, just in time to make your spring break escape even more rewarding.
When planning your spring break destination, consider these inspirational places that offer spacious accommodations, and find more information by visiting Hyatt.com/HVC-3K-points.
Your Gateway to Sedona’s Great Outdoors: At Hyatt Vacation Club at Pinon Pointe, just off historic Route 66 in Sedona, Arizona, adventure begins right outside your door. Explore scenic hiking trails, ancient Native American ruins and landmarks that define this stunning desert landscape. Surrounded by Sedona’s iconic red rocks, this Southwest retreat offers cozy studios and spacious two-bedroom villas – each with a full kitchen, living area, furnished balcony or patio and a fireplace. Guests can also enjoy a heated outdoor pool with desert views and curated on-site programming, from self-guided art walks to chakra and crystal workshops, that explore Sedona’s spiritual history.
Your Home Base on the California Coast: Perched high above the Pacific near the charming town of Carmel-by-the-Sea, Hyatt Vacation Club at Highlands Inn is a haven for couples, friends and families seeking both comfort and adventure. Spacious, residential-style suites with kitchens and private bedrooms make it easy to settle in while Big Sur’s dramatic coastline calls you to explore. Drive the cliffs of Highway 1, hike hidden trails, unwind on sun-drenched beaches or toast the sunset with a glass of local wine. For those looking to immerse themselves even further, enjoy live piano performances in the lobby and guided botanical walks at the resort.
Relaxation, Reimagined in the Texas Hill Country: Set amid 39 acres of rolling Hill Country landscape, Hyatt Vacation Club at Wild Oak Ranch invites guests to slow down and soak it all in. Float along an 800-foot lazy river, roast s’mores by your personal firepit or catch a movie under the stars. Surrounded by an award-winning golf course and 39 acres of lush landscaping and nature trails, this ranch-inspired haven encourages guests to enjoy the outdoors. If you’re looking for fun on-site experiences for the family – or a chance to make new friends – you can enjoy guacamole-making classes and karaoke.
Soak Up the Spirit of Puerto Rico: Soak up the beauty and charm of Puerto Rico from Hyatt Vacation Club at Hacienda del Mar, surrounded by warm tropical breezes, turquoise waters and Caribbean elegance. Set just 25 miles from historic San Juan along a prime stretch of famed Dorado Beach, this secluded seaside resort invites you to experience paradise with direct beach access, whirlpools and on-site activities like salsa dancing and art tours.
SOURCE:
Hyatt
HEALTHY LIVING
Fresh thinking about frozen food
(Feature Impact) The key to easy preparation of high-quality meals, wasting less food and saving money may already be sitting in your kitchen.
For many families, the freezer is for last-minute meal options. However, new federal nutrition guidance and growing scientific consensus reveal a different reality: frozen foods can be the starting point for healthy eating, not a backup plan. That’s why the American Frozen Food Institute (AFFI) is launching “Fresh Thinking About Frozen,” a campaign to help families discover these benefits of frozen foods.
Making Nutrition Achievable
The recently released 2025-2030 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, the nation’s top nutrition advice, emphasizes portion control and nutrient-dense foods. Frozen options deliver on both counts.
Families who keep frozen produce on hand tend to eat more fruits and vegetables overall. Pre-portioned frozen meals also help people eat what they need without overdoing it. Plus, the convenience factor matters: frozen berries are ready for a morning smoothie, pre-cut frozen vegetables can be added to tonight’s stir-fry and a balanced frozen meal can be quickly paired with a salad.
That isn’t cutting corners. It’s being smart on how best to feed a family well.
Freezing Hits the Pause Button on Fresh Foods
Freezing food only changes a food’s temperature, not its nutrition. Freezing keeps food close to its original state without requiring additives.
Produce begins to lose nutritional value right after it’s harvested. Freezing fruits and vegetables hours after harvest pauses nutrient degradation and locks in the vitamins and minerals, so the food remains farm fresh even as it travels across the country to your grocery store. Frozen meals are similarly made with real ingredients and turned into just-cooked recipes then frozen for families to eat when they’re ready.
The nutrition community understands this. A recent survey conducted by AFFI found 94% of registered dietitians agree frozen fruits and vegetables are just as nutritious as their fresh counterparts. Another 92% said frozen foods offer a variety of nutritious meal offerings. These findings are central to the “Fresh Thinking About Frozen” message: Frozen is not second-best. It’s simply smart.
Solving the Food Waste Problem
Nearly 40% of food in the United States gets thrown away, according to the nonprofit ReFED. That translates to roughly $1,500 per year per household, straight into the trash along with unused produce and forgotten leftovers.
Frozen helps fix that problem. Eight in 10 consumers agree buying frozen helps reduce food waste at home, AFFI research finds. The reason is simple: You use what you need, when you need it and the rest stays perfectly preserved. No more dreading the refrigerator cleanouts and feeling guilty over the uneaten food going into the trashcan.
Time for Fresh Thinking
Families already making this shift aren’t settling for less. They’re strategic about nutrition, budget and time. They integrate the freezer into regular meal planning. They feel confident about providing quality foods that are simply frozen.
The freezer isn’t a place of last resort. It’s a tool for eating well in real life. Visit frozenadvantage.org/FTAF for tips, recipes and resources to make the most of your freezer.
Photos courtesy of Shutterstock
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HEALTHY LIVING
Tommy Lobban
July 17, 1941 – March 2, 2026
NOCONA – Tommy Lobban, 84, died on March 2, 2026.
There was a visitation from 6 – 7 p.m. on March 4, at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel in Nocona. A graveside service will follow at 11 a.m. on Mar. 5 at Nocona Cemetery.
He was born on July 17, 1941 in Nocona to Lewbert and Orbey Paine Lobban. He grew up ranching all of his life in Nocona. He married Jan Leslie Combs on Feb. 18, 1983.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sharon Gordon.
He is survived by his wife, Jan Lobban, Nocona; a step-son; brother, Lew Lobban, Henrietta; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three nephews and two nieces.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of choice.
HEALTHY LIVING
Stacking healthy habits for progress, not perfection
(Feature Impact) Despite the best of intentions, it’s common for plans to build healthier habits to fall flat. Often, the culprit isn’t a lack of motivation or discipline; rather, it’s unrealistic expectations.
Overhauling your lifestyle requires a level of commitment that isn’t always practical. Understanding your personal health needs and the challenges you need to overcome can help give you a more realistic roadmap toward better health.
Tools to Guide You
Every plan needs a starting point and there are many reputable sources that can help guide you toward a plan that addresses your personal health needs.
For example, the American Heart Association introduced My Life Check, a simple, free tool to help individuals understand their heart health and what’s driving it. Users answer simple questions about their daily habits and health factors to get a personalized Heart Health Score in minutes.
The results are private and downloadable, giving you full control of your information. The tool turns big goals into small, specific actions you can start right away. Knowing your numbers relative to your heart health (and where you are in comparison to target ranges for optimal health) can help you decide how to build a better map to get you where you want to be.
While the report is customized to each individual, no personal data is stored and answers are only used to calculate health scores and provide personalized recommendations and practical steps to improve your health, so you can use your results to focus on what matters most to you. Every small step you take, such as moving more, eating smarter, sleeping better or managing stress, can add up over time.
Finding Your Path
Once you’re armed with data and know where you stand on your heart health numbers, small steps become clearer and more manageable. That knowledge makes it easier to choose one area to focus on, such as getting more sleep, taking daily walks or adding more color to your meals.
Healthy changes don’t need to be expensive or complicated. The best habits are ones that fit real life when every action you take moves you closer to your goals.
Eat Smart
Choose foods that help you feel your best, one meal at a time. Add more color to your plate and focus on balance, not restriction. Simple, affordable swaps can make a real difference.
Move More
Find movement that fits your life, such as a walk, a stretch or dancing while you cook. Every bit of activity counts and it all supports your heart and mind. Move for joy, not just for results.
Sleep Well
Rest is a foundation of good health, not a reward. Protect your bedtime routine and give your body the recovery it deserves. Notice how good sleep makes everything else easier.
Manage Stress
Check in with yourself regularly, both mentally and emotionally. Create simple moments to pause, breathe, laugh or step outside. Connection, kindness and calm all support a healthy heart.
Staying motivated and on track is also easier when you can check back in, see your progress and realize the steps you’re taking are making an impact. Checking in every few months to see how you can grow gives you the chance to celebrate your progress, learn from challenges and keep building lasting habits that feel good.
To get started with personalized tips to set your own health goals, visit heart.org/mylifecheck.
Photos courtesy of Shutterstock
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