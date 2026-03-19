Maximized nutritional goals while on a GLP-1

(Feature Impact) The first GLP-1 (Glucagon-Like Peptide-1) medication was approved for weight loss use more than a decade ago with new more effective versions being approved by the FDA over the past few years. As the use of these medications continues to rise, new research highlights the important role nutrition and lifestyle habits can play in supporting muscle, metabolism and long-term weight loss when using the medication.

Whether you’re new to GLP‑1s or navigating the next phase of your journey, small nutrition shifts powered by protein, fiber and hydration can help you feel strong, confident and supported.

Common side effects experienced by GLP-1 users are often digestive and include nausea, constipation, stomach pain, bloating and more. A pilot clinical trial by Atkins suggests pairing GLP‑1 use with targeted macronutrients, especially protein and fiber, may support healthier body composition and a lower-carb diet with higher protein and fiber intake is well tolerated.

Feast On Fiber

Digestive slow‑downs, including constipation, are among the most common GLP‑1 side effects. Prioritizing fiber not only helps food move comfortably through the body, it supports your gut health and steady energy. Many fibers are prebiotics, meaning they promote the growth of beneficial gut bacteria. Prioritize foods like apples, melon, berries, cruciferous vegetables and leafy greens to boost fiber intake.

Prioritize Protein

When your appetite changes, structure helps. Anchoring your day with reliable protein sources helps make nutrition easy. Prioritizing protein may help prevent lean muscle loss, and nutrient dense protein sources can help you get enough essential nutrients to support overall health. Supporting a protein- and fiber-rich diet can start with a solution like Atkins High Protein Shakes, which are packed with 30 grams of protein and 7 grams of prebiotic fiber and provide more than 20 essential vitamins and minerals.

Designed to be an ally for your nutritional goals, they’re gluten-free, low-glycemic and keto-friendly with 3 grams of net carbs and 1 gram of sugar per serving. Experts recommend making sure you’re consuming enough protein to help limit lean muscle loss when using a GLP-1 to lose weight.

Hydrate to Help Prevent Side Effects

GLP-1 users in particular are encouraged to prioritize fluids. Staying hydrated can help with both constipation and nausea, two common side effects. Drinking water helps support kidney and liver function, which are vital for weight loss and overall health. Adequate fluids help food move through your body, combat fatigue and replenish losses from potential nausea or constipation, preventing complications and improving tolerance to GLP-1s.

Eat Small, Frequent Meals

Large meals can feel uncomfortable when digestion slows. Instead, focus on smaller, more frequent eating moments that give your body a steady supply of nutrients without overwhelming your system.

For an easy, GLP‑1‑friendly option, try Atkins High Protein Bars, which are high in protein and fiber while minimizing net carbs. Available in flavors like Cookie Fusion, Chocolate Peanut Butter and Brownie Delight, they’re a satisfying way to stay fueled between meals and a simple solution when appetite cues are muted. The snacks are designed to take the guesswork out of choosing high‑protein, low‑carb options that support your goals.

Living well on a GLP‑1 is about support, confidence and clarity. Consuming adequate amounts of protein and fiber, staying hydrated and maintaining daily structure can help you feel energized and empowered every step of the way. By following nutritional guidelines and making mindful lifestyle choices, GLP-1 users can experience better outcomes on their weight loss journeys.

To explore products that prioritize protein and fiber that can be a part of anyone’s daily diet, visit Atkins.com.

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SOURCE:

Atkins