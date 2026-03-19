Live Better
Stopping cold spots: Tips to improve home comfort
(Feature Impact) Cold spots are a common challenge for homeowners, especially during the winter months. They not only reduce overall comfort but can also drive up energy costs. These problem areas often appear in rooms over garages, spaces farthest from the HVAC unit, finished basements, and home additions.
Caused by uneven airflow, poor insulation, or systems that struggle to adapt to varying room conditions throughout the day, cold spots can lead to uncomfortable living spaces, extra strain on your HVAC system, and higher heating bills due to overcompensation.
Fixing these problems can involve several approaches. One option is upgrading from a single, whole-home HVAC system controlled by one thermostat to a zoned solution that lets you fine-tune comfort in each room. Another is improving ductwork by replacing long runs, undersized ducts, or leaky connections that restrict airflow. You can also add smart controls that automatically adjust to changing conditions.
Consider these tips recommended by the experts at Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US (METUS) to improve your home’s comfort:
- Evaluate Your Current System
Have a qualified technician inspect your HVAC system, checking ductwork for leaks, blockages or damage that could be preventing air from reaching specific rooms. Also confirm filters, coils and existing thermostats are properly located and in good working order to ensure they’re correctly reading temperatures.
- Consider a Zoned HVAC System Upgrade
Zoning divides your home into separate areas, each with its own temperature control. Options like Zoned Comfort Solutions® from Mitsubishi Electric allow you to treat individual rooms or spaces differently, conditioning only the areas you use for consistent comfort and reduced energy waste.
In larger homes with central ducted systems, adding motorized zoning dampers to open and close inside the ductwork and multiple thermostats can help redirect air where it’s needed most. For additions, bonus rooms or spaces with unique needs, ductless mini‑splits provide independent control for precise comfort without requiring an overhaul of the entire existing system.
- Add a Smart Thermostat and Sensors
Pairing zoning with smart sensors and controls allows each zone to fine‑tune comfort automatically for maximum efficiency. These sensors and advanced controls serve as the system’s intelligence, responding in real time to conditions in each room and monitoring both temperature and occupancy to adjust when a room deviates from the desired temperature.
Easy to integrate with many popular smart home platforms, the system learns your household schedule and habits to automatically optimize comfort and efficiency based on when and where people actually spend time. Plus, access through connected apps via your phone allows you to monitor cold‑prone rooms and make adjustments, even when you are away.
- Schedule Seasonal Maintenance
At least semi-annually, if not at the change of each season, have filters, coils and sensors cleaned and calibrated by a professional. Staying up to date on maintenance can help ensure your system is delivering the right amount of air where and when you need it.
Modern, connected energy‑efficient systems are attractive to buyers and can help lower a home’s carbon footprint. Learn more about fixing cold spots with zoned solutions at mitsubishicomfort.com.
Photo courtesy of Getty Images
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Live Better
What’s trending in travel in 2026
(Feature Impact) After years of fast-paced itineraries and social media-inspired vacations, travelers are looking to slow down in 2026, instead focusing on more personal, immersive experiences.
That’s not to say Americans will be looking to travel any less – just more intentionally. Despite economic, political and cultural shifts, travel shows no signs of slowing down this year. In fact, according to a survey conducted on behalf of ALG Vacations, 100% of respondents plan to take a vacation in the next year, with 97% likely to travel for leisure in the next 6 months despite those concerns.
Even with tightened budgets, 95% of those surveyed would still travel – even if it meant scaling back. To help travelers zero in on what they’re looking to experience in 2026, working with a travel advisor when starting to plan that annual getaway can make the process easier.
Additional survey data shows 7 in 10 travelers are turning to professionals to plan their next trips with the younger generations leading the way; 83% of Gen Z and 78% of Millennials are likely to turn to a travel advisor for help with planning and booking.
“What’s really interesting is that travel advisors are resonating with a new wave of travelers,” said ALG Vacations’ Travel Advisor Champion Carson Kressley, the renowned style expert and world traveler best known for his role on “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” and his current Emmy Award-winning judge role on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” “They want help uncovering hidden-gem destinations and great-value packages, and a new generation of advisors is meeting them exactly where they are.”
In addition to booking your next excursion with the assistance of a travel advisor, consider these trends Kressley identified for the year ahead.
Space and Privacy
In 2026, spaciousness is an expression of luxury – private villas, low-density boutique resorts and nature-framed hideaways where quiet feels curated and beauty isn’t shared with the masses. As travelers prioritize serenity over scene, this trend reflects an emotional need for clarity as they look for time to reset and environments that support genuine presence.
Immersion in Culture and Hyper-Local
Travelers desire authentic experiences shaped by local chefs, artisans and storytellers who bring a destination’s heritage to life. It’s no longer about observing culture from a distance; it’s about actively participating in it with the destination’s native citizens, reflecting a desire for meaning and perspective.
Longer, More Intentional Vacations
Instead of rushing through multiple destinations, travelers are embracing itineraries that allow them to breathe through longer stays and experiences that unfold naturally. From a lingering lunch to an unstructured afternoon, this shift toward savoring prioritizes depth and connection.
Transformational Wellness
As wellness continues to evolve into deeply personal territory, travelers seek experiences that restore mind, body and perspective such as sunrise rituals, nature-led healing, cultural wellness traditions and programs designed for renewal.
Screen-Inspired Destinations
Pop culture continues to influence travel, but today’s travelers seek more than filming locations. In 2026, they’re searching for dramatic landscapes, atmospheric architecture, richly layered cultures and experiences that evoke emotion and capture the feeling of their favorite cinematic worlds. This evolution of set-jetting is about stepping into a story rather than tracing its steps.
Shared Multi-Generational Moments
Multi-generational travel is shifting toward more purpose-driven experiences – milestone celebrations, cultural reconnection trips and meaningful moments together. The emphasis is on togetherness, personalization and experiences that feel like legacy.
To learn more and start booking your next adventure, visit traveladvisorsgetyouthere.com.
Photos courtesy of Shutterstock
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Live Better
How to practice thoughtful grief etiquette online
(Feature Impact) News of a death can spread online in seconds – often before families have notified close family members privately. That’s why grief experts urge people to rethink how they share condolences, tributes and loss-related information on social media, particularly during the winter months when grief can feel especially isolating.
“Grief etiquette is about putting the needs of the grieving family first, not our urge to say something publicly,” said Dr. Camelia L. Clarke, National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA) spokesperson, funeral director and grief educator with nearly 30 years of experience. “Just because information can be shared instantly doesn’t mean it should be.”
Social media has become a common place for sharing condolences, tributes and memories. However, grief experts caution that, without thoughtful consideration, online posts can unintentionally cause harm. Knowing when to post, what to say and when to remain silent can make a meaningful difference for families experiencing loss.
Consider this advice from the experts at the NFDA.
Grief Etiquette in the Digital Age
Grief etiquette refers to the unspoken guidelines for how individuals acknowledge death, loss and mourning, particularly online.
According to Clarke, one of the most important principles is restraint.
“When a death is shared online too quickly, families can feel exposed and overwhelmed at a moment when they’re still processing the loss themselves,” she said. “Waiting is an act of compassion.”
Best Practices for Posting About Loss Online
As social media continues to play a role in modern mourning, grief professionals encourage users to pause before posting and consider a few key guidelines:
- Let the family lead. Don’t post about a death until the immediate family has made it public.
- Ask permission. Obtain consent before sharing photos, stories or tributes.
- Reach out privately first. A direct message, call or handwritten note can be more meaningful than a public comment.
- Avoid speculation. Don’t ask about or share details regarding the cause of death.
- Offer ongoing support. Grief extends far beyond the first days or weeks after a loss.
What to Say (and Avoid)
When expressing condolences online, experts recommend simplicity, sincerity and sensitivity. Messages that acknowledge loss without attempting to explain or minimize it are often the most supportive.
Helpful phrases include:
- “I’m sorry for your loss.”
- “Thinking of you and your family.”
- “I’m here if you want to talk or need anything.”
By contrast, well-meaning cliches can unintentionally cause harm. Phrases such as “They’re in a better place” or “Everything happens for a reason” may reflect the speaker’s beliefs, but they can feel dismissive to someone grieving.
“Grieving people don’t need answers – they need presence,” Clarke said. “Listening matters more than saying the perfect thing.”
Resources for Families and Friends
As digital spaces continue to shape how people communicate during life’s most difficult moments, experts agree empathy, patience and respect remain timeless.
“Grief is deeply personal,” Clarke said. “When we slow down and lead with compassion, we honor both the person who has died and those who are left to grieve.”
To learn more about how to support a grieving person and access free, expert-reviewed resources for navigating grief, expressing condolences and supporting loved ones before, during and after a loss, visit RememberingALife.com, an initiative of the NFDA.
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock
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Live Better
Create a Cozy, Inviting Living Room This Winter
(Family Features) Turning your living room – the hub of seasonal entertaining – into a winter retreat can be simple with a few thoughtful updates. From the color palette and textiles to lighting and subtle seasonal accents, these ideas can help you create a space that feels warm and inviting, even on the chilliest of days.
Embrace a Winter Color Scheme
Start with a warm, neutral color palette featuring creams, taupe, ivory, beige and soft grays then layer in deeper greens, muted blues or charcoal for contrast. Accent pieces such as pillows, throws and vases in matching rich tones or muted metallics can help the room feel like a cozy retreat from the cold outside without overwhelming your existing decor. Stick to your chosen color palette but vary texture and mix solids with subtle patterns like stripes or checks.
Layer Cozy Textiles
One of the easiest ways to dial up winter comfort is layering textiles. Drape knit or faux fur throw blankets over sofas and chairs, stack extra blankets in a basket or on a ladder shelf near the seating area and switch out lighter pillow covers for winter-friendly fabrics such as velvet, wool or sweater knit. On the floor, layer a smaller, softer rug over your existing area rug for extra warmth underfoot.
Create a Seasonal Focal Point
Your coffee table is the perfect focal point for winter decor. Start with a tray or shallow bowl then mix in a candle or two and other decorative elements such as books, wooden beads, pinecones or glass jars filled with fairy lights. Keeping the arrangement simple allows the table to remain functional for everyday use while still feeling seasonally intentional.
Set the Mood with Lighting
Shorter winter days mean less natural light floods your living space. Soften the glow with warm white bulbs in floor and table lamps then layer candles – real or flameless – on the mantel, coffee table or console for a cozy atmosphere.
Add a Touch of Nature
Bringing a touch of the outdoors in can give decor a fresh, grounded feel. Consider incorporating evergreen branches, pinecones, bare twigs, eucalyptus and dried stems for an understated nod to the landscape beyond your windows. Pair these natural elements with a grouping of houseplants in woven baskets, wood trays or stone pots to complete the organic, wintery look.
Visit eLivingtoday.com for more seasonal decorating inspiration.
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock
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