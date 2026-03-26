Live Better
Luxury letdown: Features alone not the full car-buying experience
(Family Features) In a world where everyone is juggling busy schedules and endless choices, it’s only natural to want more from your vehicle. Not just more features, but more comfort, more quality and more enjoyment every time you get behind the wheel.
According to recent survey data from Mazda, 74% of car buyers said special features are “very” or “extremely important,” but 30% admitted they don’t have any features worth showing off to friends or family. This is the “luxury letdown;” the excitement of new features fades, leaving you wanting something more meaningful from your car.
People are looking for more than just bells and whistles. They want a car that feels good to drive, that is thoughtfully designed and that brings more joy and satisfaction to everyday life. It’s not about having the most options or the flashiest tech. It’s about all that and quality, comfort and a sense of connection that lasts long after the new car smell fades.
Beyond the Surface
Forget what you think you know about luxury vehicle features. The most memorable cars are typically built with an incredible attention to detail – a craftsmanship you can see and feel. Smart, thoughtful innovation makes driving better, not more complicated. From the shape of the seats to the way the materials feel under your fingertips, every detail is designed to enhance the experience. In fact, 80% of survey respondents said thoughtful design that makes the driving experience better is extremely or very important during the car-buying process. These subtle touches elevate the everyday and make a car feel truly special.
The Joy of Driving, Reimagined
Driving should be more than a means to get from point A to point B. The most rewarding vehicles are often those that make every journey feel intentional and enjoyable. Responsive handling, intuitive controls and a cabin designed for comfort can transform even the most routine commute into a moment of enjoyment. When a car is engineered to connect driver and road, it brings back the pleasure of driving many have forgotten. For some, this feeling gets lost beneath features and digital overload, but it’s possible to rediscover harmony between driver and car – making every trip feel intentional and rewarding.
Confidence Comes Standard
Safety is more than a feature – it’s a foundation. Advanced safety technologies and strong crash-test ratings provide peace of mind for drivers and their families. With an industry-leading number of Insurance Institute for Highway Safety Top Safety Pick+-awarded vehicles – including the Mazda3 Sedan and Hatchback, CX-30, CX-50, CX-50 Hybrid, CX-70, CX-70 PHEV, CX-90 and CX-90 PHEV – Mazda is committed to keeping safety at the forefront. Features like active safety systems, robust body structures and intelligent alerts help keep everyone protected, allowing drivers to focus on the road ahead.
Value That Surprises
Many shoppers believe a premium experience comes with a premium price tag. However, value is found in vehicles that deliver quality, innovation and comfort without the luxury markup. The materials, craftsmanship and driving dynamics often surprise those who expect to pay more for such an experience. It’s not just about what’s included, but how it all comes together to create a sense of satisfaction and pride in ownership. The result is a driving experience that feels special, accessible and built to last.
A New Standard for Everyday Driving
In a world that constantly demands so much, there is a kind of more that stands out. Not just in features, but in the feeling, the craftsmanship and the sheer joy of driving. This is the more of Mazda – a more that is intentional, meaningful and designed to enrich every journey.
When you’re ready for more from your next vehicle, visit Mazdausa.com.
SOURCE:
Mazda
Live Better
Stopping cold spots: Tips to improve home comfort
(Feature Impact) Cold spots are a common challenge for homeowners, especially during the winter months. They not only reduce overall comfort but can also drive up energy costs. These problem areas often appear in rooms over garages, spaces farthest from the HVAC unit, finished basements, and home additions.
Caused by uneven airflow, poor insulation, or systems that struggle to adapt to varying room conditions throughout the day, cold spots can lead to uncomfortable living spaces, extra strain on your HVAC system, and higher heating bills due to overcompensation.
Fixing these problems can involve several approaches. One option is upgrading from a single, whole-home HVAC system controlled by one thermostat to a zoned solution that lets you fine-tune comfort in each room. Another is improving ductwork by replacing long runs, undersized ducts, or leaky connections that restrict airflow. You can also add smart controls that automatically adjust to changing conditions.
Consider these tips recommended by the experts at Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US (METUS) to improve your home’s comfort:
- Evaluate Your Current System
Have a qualified technician inspect your HVAC system, checking ductwork for leaks, blockages or damage that could be preventing air from reaching specific rooms. Also confirm filters, coils and existing thermostats are properly located and in good working order to ensure they’re correctly reading temperatures.
- Consider a Zoned HVAC System Upgrade
Zoning divides your home into separate areas, each with its own temperature control. Options like Zoned Comfort Solutions® from Mitsubishi Electric allow you to treat individual rooms or spaces differently, conditioning only the areas you use for consistent comfort and reduced energy waste.
In larger homes with central ducted systems, adding motorized zoning dampers to open and close inside the ductwork and multiple thermostats can help redirect air where it’s needed most. For additions, bonus rooms or spaces with unique needs, ductless mini‑splits provide independent control for precise comfort without requiring an overhaul of the entire existing system.
- Add a Smart Thermostat and Sensors
Pairing zoning with smart sensors and controls allows each zone to fine‑tune comfort automatically for maximum efficiency. These sensors and advanced controls serve as the system’s intelligence, responding in real time to conditions in each room and monitoring both temperature and occupancy to adjust when a room deviates from the desired temperature.
Easy to integrate with many popular smart home platforms, the system learns your household schedule and habits to automatically optimize comfort and efficiency based on when and where people actually spend time. Plus, access through connected apps via your phone allows you to monitor cold‑prone rooms and make adjustments, even when you are away.
- Schedule Seasonal Maintenance
At least semi-annually, if not at the change of each season, have filters, coils and sensors cleaned and calibrated by a professional. Staying up to date on maintenance can help ensure your system is delivering the right amount of air where and when you need it.
Modern, connected energy‑efficient systems are attractive to buyers and can help lower a home’s carbon footprint. Learn more about fixing cold spots with zoned solutions at mitsubishicomfort.com.
Photo courtesy of Getty Images
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Live Better
What’s trending in travel in 2026
(Feature Impact) After years of fast-paced itineraries and social media-inspired vacations, travelers are looking to slow down in 2026, instead focusing on more personal, immersive experiences.
That’s not to say Americans will be looking to travel any less – just more intentionally. Despite economic, political and cultural shifts, travel shows no signs of slowing down this year. In fact, according to a survey conducted on behalf of ALG Vacations, 100% of respondents plan to take a vacation in the next year, with 97% likely to travel for leisure in the next 6 months despite those concerns.
Even with tightened budgets, 95% of those surveyed would still travel – even if it meant scaling back. To help travelers zero in on what they’re looking to experience in 2026, working with a travel advisor when starting to plan that annual getaway can make the process easier.
Additional survey data shows 7 in 10 travelers are turning to professionals to plan their next trips with the younger generations leading the way; 83% of Gen Z and 78% of Millennials are likely to turn to a travel advisor for help with planning and booking.
“What’s really interesting is that travel advisors are resonating with a new wave of travelers,” said ALG Vacations’ Travel Advisor Champion Carson Kressley, the renowned style expert and world traveler best known for his role on “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” and his current Emmy Award-winning judge role on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” “They want help uncovering hidden-gem destinations and great-value packages, and a new generation of advisors is meeting them exactly where they are.”
In addition to booking your next excursion with the assistance of a travel advisor, consider these trends Kressley identified for the year ahead.
Space and Privacy
In 2026, spaciousness is an expression of luxury – private villas, low-density boutique resorts and nature-framed hideaways where quiet feels curated and beauty isn’t shared with the masses. As travelers prioritize serenity over scene, this trend reflects an emotional need for clarity as they look for time to reset and environments that support genuine presence.
Immersion in Culture and Hyper-Local
Travelers desire authentic experiences shaped by local chefs, artisans and storytellers who bring a destination’s heritage to life. It’s no longer about observing culture from a distance; it’s about actively participating in it with the destination’s native citizens, reflecting a desire for meaning and perspective.
Longer, More Intentional Vacations
Instead of rushing through multiple destinations, travelers are embracing itineraries that allow them to breathe through longer stays and experiences that unfold naturally. From a lingering lunch to an unstructured afternoon, this shift toward savoring prioritizes depth and connection.
Transformational Wellness
As wellness continues to evolve into deeply personal territory, travelers seek experiences that restore mind, body and perspective such as sunrise rituals, nature-led healing, cultural wellness traditions and programs designed for renewal.
Screen-Inspired Destinations
Pop culture continues to influence travel, but today’s travelers seek more than filming locations. In 2026, they’re searching for dramatic landscapes, atmospheric architecture, richly layered cultures and experiences that evoke emotion and capture the feeling of their favorite cinematic worlds. This evolution of set-jetting is about stepping into a story rather than tracing its steps.
Shared Multi-Generational Moments
Multi-generational travel is shifting toward more purpose-driven experiences – milestone celebrations, cultural reconnection trips and meaningful moments together. The emphasis is on togetherness, personalization and experiences that feel like legacy.
To learn more and start booking your next adventure, visit traveladvisorsgetyouthere.com.
Photos courtesy of Shutterstock
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Live Better
How to practice thoughtful grief etiquette online
(Feature Impact) News of a death can spread online in seconds – often before families have notified close family members privately. That’s why grief experts urge people to rethink how they share condolences, tributes and loss-related information on social media, particularly during the winter months when grief can feel especially isolating.
“Grief etiquette is about putting the needs of the grieving family first, not our urge to say something publicly,” said Dr. Camelia L. Clarke, National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA) spokesperson, funeral director and grief educator with nearly 30 years of experience. “Just because information can be shared instantly doesn’t mean it should be.”
Social media has become a common place for sharing condolences, tributes and memories. However, grief experts caution that, without thoughtful consideration, online posts can unintentionally cause harm. Knowing when to post, what to say and when to remain silent can make a meaningful difference for families experiencing loss.
Consider this advice from the experts at the NFDA.
Grief Etiquette in the Digital Age
Grief etiquette refers to the unspoken guidelines for how individuals acknowledge death, loss and mourning, particularly online.
According to Clarke, one of the most important principles is restraint.
“When a death is shared online too quickly, families can feel exposed and overwhelmed at a moment when they’re still processing the loss themselves,” she said. “Waiting is an act of compassion.”
Best Practices for Posting About Loss Online
As social media continues to play a role in modern mourning, grief professionals encourage users to pause before posting and consider a few key guidelines:
- Let the family lead. Don’t post about a death until the immediate family has made it public.
- Ask permission. Obtain consent before sharing photos, stories or tributes.
- Reach out privately first. A direct message, call or handwritten note can be more meaningful than a public comment.
- Avoid speculation. Don’t ask about or share details regarding the cause of death.
- Offer ongoing support. Grief extends far beyond the first days or weeks after a loss.
What to Say (and Avoid)
When expressing condolences online, experts recommend simplicity, sincerity and sensitivity. Messages that acknowledge loss without attempting to explain or minimize it are often the most supportive.
Helpful phrases include:
- “I’m sorry for your loss.”
- “Thinking of you and your family.”
- “I’m here if you want to talk or need anything.”
By contrast, well-meaning cliches can unintentionally cause harm. Phrases such as “They’re in a better place” or “Everything happens for a reason” may reflect the speaker’s beliefs, but they can feel dismissive to someone grieving.
“Grieving people don’t need answers – they need presence,” Clarke said. “Listening matters more than saying the perfect thing.”
Resources for Families and Friends
As digital spaces continue to shape how people communicate during life’s most difficult moments, experts agree empathy, patience and respect remain timeless.
“Grief is deeply personal,” Clarke said. “When we slow down and lead with compassion, we honor both the person who has died and those who are left to grieve.”
To learn more about how to support a grieving person and access free, expert-reviewed resources for navigating grief, expressing condolences and supporting loved ones before, during and after a loss, visit RememberingALife.com, an initiative of the NFDA.
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock
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