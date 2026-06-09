NEWS
Boil order remains in place on Decatur Street
A BOIL WATER NOTICE remains in effect for the 400 block of Decatur Street following a water main break. Residents in the affected area should be using boiled or bottled water for drinking, eating, or brushing teeth. If you need bottled water as a result of this notice, please contact the City of Bowie, TX Office of Emergency Management at (940) 977-4941.
NEWS
New boil water order went in on Sunday morning
A BOIL WATER NOTICE remains in effect for the 400 block of Decatur Street following a water main break. Residents in the affected area should be using boiled or bottled water for drinking, eating, or brushing teeth. If you need bottled water as a result of this notice, please contact the City of Bowie, TX Office of Emergency Management at (940) 977-4941.
A BOIL WATER NOTICE has been issued for the 400 Block of Decatur Street due to a water main break. The City of Bowie, TX Public Works Department is aware and is beginning repairs. Impacted residents who need bottled water should contact the City of Bowie, TX Office of Emergency Management at (940) 977-4941
NEWS
Bowie council meets June 9
Members of the Bowie City Council will meet at 6 p.m. June 9 in council chambers.
City Manager Bert Cunningham will discuss the 2026-27 budget process.
After the consent agenda and public comments, the 2027 Montague County Tax Appraisal District budget will be presented.
Other topics of new business will include amendments to the finance department purchasing policy; ordinance adding a pickleball court reservation fee and ordinance prohibiting drilling and mining or the reopening of an abandoned well or mine in any public park located within the city limits and resolution authorizing the submission of an application to the Texas Parks and Wildlife for a 2027 local park grant.
Trending
-
NEWS3 years ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS4 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS3 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS3 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS3 years ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
Show us something good9 years ago
Country music star children perform in Bowie
-
NEWS3 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
100th Birthday4 years ago
Looking back at the 1958 Centennial edition of The Bowie News