Live Better
Travel smarter for spring’s most anticipated moments
(Feature Impact) Sports fandom is riding a fresh wave of energy, and travelers can turn that inspiration into trips built around the games they love most.
You’ve done the staycation. Maybe even the workcation. Now it’s time for the sportcation, where game day sets the schedule from tip-offs and first pitches to photo finishes.
This season, travelers can rally around championship matchups and legendary rivalries with the global Bonus Journeys offer from World of Hyatt. Through April 15, members who register for the offer can:
- Earn 3,000 Bonus Points for every three eligible nights – up to 21,000 Bonus Points – at participating hotels and resorts worldwide.
- Earn more rewards at Hyatt Place and Hyatt Select hotels and receive an additional 1,000 Bonus Points for every three eligible nights, up to 7,000 additional Bonus Points, for a total of up to 28,000 Bonus Points.
Regardless of the occasion, members can earn more points wherever they go next to redeem points for future free nights, room upgrades and curated experiences across the globe.
Turn Epic Live Experiences into Rewards
For those chasing courtside seats and stadium lights, spring offers the perfect excuse to plan a getaway around the action. Jump into the excitement at these hot spots:
- Set, Point, Match
Soak up the sun while enjoying tennis showdowns when you stay at Andaz Miami Beach Resort & Spa. Just steps from the beachfront, this hotel provides a refined take on the city’s vibrant spirit, while putting travelers close to the action as international tennis stars bring high-stakes rallies.
- Access Basketball’s Biggest Matchups
At Hyatt Select St. Louis Airport, hoops fans can soak up the fun of collegiate basketball’s biggest moments. Less than a mile from St. Louis Lambert International Airport and within easy reach of the city’s top attractions, travelers can fly in, check in and let the madness begin.
Basketball in April just hits differently. Hyatt Place Indianapolis Airport puts fans near the biggest hardwood showdowns of the season, while also providing prime access to nearby attractions.
- Batter Up This Spring
If baseball is your thing, check in at Hyatt Place Phoenix/Mesa, a valley escape that allows fans to get up close and personal with America’s pastime as the season warms up. After the final inning, unwind at the resort-style pool or practice your own short game on the nine-hole putting green.
For baseball junkies, stay just 3 miles from one of the most iconic baseball stadiums at Hyatt Place Chicago/Wicker Park. Savor game day festivities and enjoy panoramic views of the Chicago skyline from the historic Wicker Park neighborhood.
Earn Now, Play More Later
Spring stays with World of Hyatt do double duty by turning this season’s thrills into future getaways, from summer trips to crisp fall weekends. Redeem points to get more out of iconic experiences around the world.
- Root for the Winning Horse
Make a toast in the bourbon capitol of the world as you check in at Hyatt Place Louisville – East. Located 20 minutes from the legendary horse racing track, you’ll feel right at home as you watch the thoroughbreds race for a place in the history books.
- Plan a Football Escape
Make this fall’s football calendar your travel inspiration. Take college game day on the road with friends and family while staying at Hyatt Place Columbus/OSU, steps from one of football’s most iconic stadiums.
- Experience the Fast Lane
Immerse yourself in one of the world’s premier motorsports race destinations from a sophisticated base at Hyatt Centric Gran Via Madrid. Minutes from the new 3.3-mile street circuit, guests can pair high-speed thrills with sweeping views of central Madrid and standout culinary offerings.
This season, don’t just watch the action; travel for it and let every stay bring you closer to what’s next. Learn more and plan your next vacation at hyatt.com/bonusjourneys.
SOURCE:
Hyatt
Live Better
Luxury letdown: Features alone not the full car-buying experience
(Family Features) In a world where everyone is juggling busy schedules and endless choices, it’s only natural to want more from your vehicle. Not just more features, but more comfort, more quality and more enjoyment every time you get behind the wheel.
According to recent survey data from Mazda, 74% of car buyers said special features are “very” or “extremely important,” but 30% admitted they don’t have any features worth showing off to friends or family. This is the “luxury letdown;” the excitement of new features fades, leaving you wanting something more meaningful from your car.
People are looking for more than just bells and whistles. They want a car that feels good to drive, that is thoughtfully designed and that brings more joy and satisfaction to everyday life. It’s not about having the most options or the flashiest tech. It’s about all that and quality, comfort and a sense of connection that lasts long after the new car smell fades.
Beyond the Surface
Forget what you think you know about luxury vehicle features. The most memorable cars are typically built with an incredible attention to detail – a craftsmanship you can see and feel. Smart, thoughtful innovation makes driving better, not more complicated. From the shape of the seats to the way the materials feel under your fingertips, every detail is designed to enhance the experience. In fact, 80% of survey respondents said thoughtful design that makes the driving experience better is extremely or very important during the car-buying process. These subtle touches elevate the everyday and make a car feel truly special.
The Joy of Driving, Reimagined
Driving should be more than a means to get from point A to point B. The most rewarding vehicles are often those that make every journey feel intentional and enjoyable. Responsive handling, intuitive controls and a cabin designed for comfort can transform even the most routine commute into a moment of enjoyment. When a car is engineered to connect driver and road, it brings back the pleasure of driving many have forgotten. For some, this feeling gets lost beneath features and digital overload, but it’s possible to rediscover harmony between driver and car – making every trip feel intentional and rewarding.
Confidence Comes Standard
Safety is more than a feature – it’s a foundation. Advanced safety technologies and strong crash-test ratings provide peace of mind for drivers and their families. With an industry-leading number of Insurance Institute for Highway Safety Top Safety Pick+-awarded vehicles – including the Mazda3 Sedan and Hatchback, CX-30, CX-50, CX-50 Hybrid, CX-70, CX-70 PHEV, CX-90 and CX-90 PHEV – Mazda is committed to keeping safety at the forefront. Features like active safety systems, robust body structures and intelligent alerts help keep everyone protected, allowing drivers to focus on the road ahead.
Value That Surprises
Many shoppers believe a premium experience comes with a premium price tag. However, value is found in vehicles that deliver quality, innovation and comfort without the luxury markup. The materials, craftsmanship and driving dynamics often surprise those who expect to pay more for such an experience. It’s not just about what’s included, but how it all comes together to create a sense of satisfaction and pride in ownership. The result is a driving experience that feels special, accessible and built to last.
A New Standard for Everyday Driving
In a world that constantly demands so much, there is a kind of more that stands out. Not just in features, but in the feeling, the craftsmanship and the sheer joy of driving. This is the more of Mazda – a more that is intentional, meaningful and designed to enrich every journey.
When you’re ready for more from your next vehicle, visit Mazdausa.com.
SOURCE:
Mazda
Live Better
Stopping cold spots: Tips to improve home comfort
(Feature Impact) Cold spots are a common challenge for homeowners, especially during the winter months. They not only reduce overall comfort but can also drive up energy costs. These problem areas often appear in rooms over garages, spaces farthest from the HVAC unit, finished basements, and home additions.
Caused by uneven airflow, poor insulation, or systems that struggle to adapt to varying room conditions throughout the day, cold spots can lead to uncomfortable living spaces, extra strain on your HVAC system, and higher heating bills due to overcompensation.
Fixing these problems can involve several approaches. One option is upgrading from a single, whole-home HVAC system controlled by one thermostat to a zoned solution that lets you fine-tune comfort in each room. Another is improving ductwork by replacing long runs, undersized ducts, or leaky connections that restrict airflow. You can also add smart controls that automatically adjust to changing conditions.
Consider these tips recommended by the experts at Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US (METUS) to improve your home’s comfort:
- Evaluate Your Current System
Have a qualified technician inspect your HVAC system, checking ductwork for leaks, blockages or damage that could be preventing air from reaching specific rooms. Also confirm filters, coils and existing thermostats are properly located and in good working order to ensure they’re correctly reading temperatures.
- Consider a Zoned HVAC System Upgrade
Zoning divides your home into separate areas, each with its own temperature control. Options like Zoned Comfort Solutions® from Mitsubishi Electric allow you to treat individual rooms or spaces differently, conditioning only the areas you use for consistent comfort and reduced energy waste.
In larger homes with central ducted systems, adding motorized zoning dampers to open and close inside the ductwork and multiple thermostats can help redirect air where it’s needed most. For additions, bonus rooms or spaces with unique needs, ductless mini‑splits provide independent control for precise comfort without requiring an overhaul of the entire existing system.
- Add a Smart Thermostat and Sensors
Pairing zoning with smart sensors and controls allows each zone to fine‑tune comfort automatically for maximum efficiency. These sensors and advanced controls serve as the system’s intelligence, responding in real time to conditions in each room and monitoring both temperature and occupancy to adjust when a room deviates from the desired temperature.
Easy to integrate with many popular smart home platforms, the system learns your household schedule and habits to automatically optimize comfort and efficiency based on when and where people actually spend time. Plus, access through connected apps via your phone allows you to monitor cold‑prone rooms and make adjustments, even when you are away.
- Schedule Seasonal Maintenance
At least semi-annually, if not at the change of each season, have filters, coils and sensors cleaned and calibrated by a professional. Staying up to date on maintenance can help ensure your system is delivering the right amount of air where and when you need it.
Modern, connected energy‑efficient systems are attractive to buyers and can help lower a home’s carbon footprint. Learn more about fixing cold spots with zoned solutions at mitsubishicomfort.com.
Photo courtesy of Getty Images
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Live Better
What’s trending in travel in 2026
(Feature Impact) After years of fast-paced itineraries and social media-inspired vacations, travelers are looking to slow down in 2026, instead focusing on more personal, immersive experiences.
That’s not to say Americans will be looking to travel any less – just more intentionally. Despite economic, political and cultural shifts, travel shows no signs of slowing down this year. In fact, according to a survey conducted on behalf of ALG Vacations, 100% of respondents plan to take a vacation in the next year, with 97% likely to travel for leisure in the next 6 months despite those concerns.
Even with tightened budgets, 95% of those surveyed would still travel – even if it meant scaling back. To help travelers zero in on what they’re looking to experience in 2026, working with a travel advisor when starting to plan that annual getaway can make the process easier.
Additional survey data shows 7 in 10 travelers are turning to professionals to plan their next trips with the younger generations leading the way; 83% of Gen Z and 78% of Millennials are likely to turn to a travel advisor for help with planning and booking.
“What’s really interesting is that travel advisors are resonating with a new wave of travelers,” said ALG Vacations’ Travel Advisor Champion Carson Kressley, the renowned style expert and world traveler best known for his role on “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” and his current Emmy Award-winning judge role on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” “They want help uncovering hidden-gem destinations and great-value packages, and a new generation of advisors is meeting them exactly where they are.”
In addition to booking your next excursion with the assistance of a travel advisor, consider these trends Kressley identified for the year ahead.
Space and Privacy
In 2026, spaciousness is an expression of luxury – private villas, low-density boutique resorts and nature-framed hideaways where quiet feels curated and beauty isn’t shared with the masses. As travelers prioritize serenity over scene, this trend reflects an emotional need for clarity as they look for time to reset and environments that support genuine presence.
Immersion in Culture and Hyper-Local
Travelers desire authentic experiences shaped by local chefs, artisans and storytellers who bring a destination’s heritage to life. It’s no longer about observing culture from a distance; it’s about actively participating in it with the destination’s native citizens, reflecting a desire for meaning and perspective.
Longer, More Intentional Vacations
Instead of rushing through multiple destinations, travelers are embracing itineraries that allow them to breathe through longer stays and experiences that unfold naturally. From a lingering lunch to an unstructured afternoon, this shift toward savoring prioritizes depth and connection.
Transformational Wellness
As wellness continues to evolve into deeply personal territory, travelers seek experiences that restore mind, body and perspective such as sunrise rituals, nature-led healing, cultural wellness traditions and programs designed for renewal.
Screen-Inspired Destinations
Pop culture continues to influence travel, but today’s travelers seek more than filming locations. In 2026, they’re searching for dramatic landscapes, atmospheric architecture, richly layered cultures and experiences that evoke emotion and capture the feeling of their favorite cinematic worlds. This evolution of set-jetting is about stepping into a story rather than tracing its steps.
Shared Multi-Generational Moments
Multi-generational travel is shifting toward more purpose-driven experiences – milestone celebrations, cultural reconnection trips and meaningful moments together. The emphasis is on togetherness, personalization and experiences that feel like legacy.
To learn more and start booking your next adventure, visit traveladvisorsgetyouthere.com.
Photos courtesy of Shutterstock
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