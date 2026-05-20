Bowie Council meeting cancelled

Early voting for the party primary runoff elections goes through May 22.

Elections Administrator Ginger Wall said early voting will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., but is only located in the courthouse annex community room.

Election day voting is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at four locations across the county: Courthouse annex community room, Bowie Senior Citizens Center, H.J. Justin Community Room in Nocona and Saint Jo Civic Center.

In the Republic Party primary there are runoffs for United States Senator between John Cornyn and Ken Paxton; Attorney General Chip Roy and Mayes Middleton; Railroad Commissioner Bo French and Jim Wright; and Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, place three, Allison Fox and Thomas Smith.

In the Democratic Party runoff there are two races: Lieutenant Governor between Marcos Isaias Velez and Vikki Goodwin, and for Attorney General Joe Jaworski and Nathan Johnson.

The primary winners will face off against the other party winners in November’s general election.