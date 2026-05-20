NEWS
Runoff early voting ends Friday
Early voting for the party primary runoff elections goes through May 22.
Elections Administrator Ginger Wall said early voting will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., but is only located in the courthouse annex community room.
Election day voting is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at four locations across the county: Courthouse annex community room, Bowie Senior Citizens Center, H.J. Justin Community Room in Nocona and Saint Jo Civic Center.
In the Republic Party primary there are runoffs for United States Senator between John Cornyn and Ken Paxton; Attorney General Chip Roy and Mayes Middleton; Railroad Commissioner Bo French and Jim Wright; and Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, place three, Allison Fox and Thomas Smith.
In the Democratic Party runoff there are two races: Lieutenant Governor between Marcos Isaias Velez and Vikki Goodwin, and for Attorney General Joe Jaworski and Nathan Johnson.
The primary winners will face off against the other party winners in November’s general election.
NEWS
Boil water order lifted
The BOIL WATER NOTICE for the area of Miller, Nina, & Roach Streets has been cancelled
NEWS
Commissioners meet on May 26; date changed due to holiday
Members of the Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. on May 26, one day later than its regular session moved due to the Memorial Day holiday.
Items on the agenda include: Proclamation for June as Elder Abuse Awareness Month; consider master lease agreement for copier with Kyocera Document Solutions America and the county clerk; review data access memorandum of understanding between the county sheriff’s office and Sheriff’s Association of Texas in association with Appriss Insights, LLC and OCV, LLC; credit application to MHC; precinct two request to enter a lease purchase agreement with American National Leasing to buy a 2024 Case tractor; precinct for line-item budget adjustment of $8,750 from sale of property to gravel; precinct four to accept a check from Government Capital for $97,200 and deposit it into machinery and equipment line item and budget workshop.
NEWS
Bowie Council meeting cancelled
The Bowie City Council has cancelled its May 26 meeting due to a lack of agenda items that have discussion.
The next regularly scheduled meeting is on June 9.
Trending
-
NEWS3 years ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS3 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS3 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS3 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS3 years ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
Show us something good9 years ago
Country music star children perform in Bowie
-
NEWS3 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
100th Birthday4 years ago
Looking back at the 1958 Centennial edition of The Bowie News