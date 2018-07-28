Red Bull Air Race to be held at TMSW

Texas Motor Speedway has been chosen as the venue that will play host to the 2018 season finale of the Red Bull Air Race World Championship on Nov. 17-18 inside the world-renowned motorsports facility.

The visit to Fort Worth will be the eighth and final stop for the international air racing series that began the season in February in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates and ultimately will compete in seven different countries. The series will visit Russia (Aug. 25-26), Austria (Sept. 15-16) and Indianapolis (Oct. 6-7) before deciding the championship in the season finale at TMSW.

“This is probably the most unique event we have ever hosted,” Texas Motor Speedway President Eddie Gossage said. “You sit in the stands and look down to see the airplanes race around and through the pylons. We appreciate Red Bull Air Race’s faith in us by awarding the 2018 championship race to Texas Motor Speedway.”

Texas Motor Speedway is quite familiar with the Red Bull Air Race World Championship as the venue hosted events in September of 2014 and again in ’15. However, this will mark the first time the speedway plays host to the season finale.

The Red Bull Air Race features the world’s best racing pilots in a pure motorsport competition that combines speed, precision and skill. Using the fastest, most agile, lightweight race planes, pilots reach speeds of 230 miles per hour as they navigate a low-level, slalom track featuring 82-foot-high, air-filled pylons.

The objective is to navigate the aerial race layout in the fastest possible time while incurring as few penalties as possible. Pilots earn championship points at each of the eight stops with the world champion being crowned during the season finale at Texas Motor Speedway. Tickets for the season finale weekend at Texas Motor Speedway are available by visiting www.redbullairrace.com. For additional event information, please visit www.texasmotorspeedway.com or call the speedway ticket office at 817.215.8500.

