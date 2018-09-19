Chicken and Bread Days gearing up for 2018 festival

What goes better with chicken than bread? Volunteers of the Bowie Community Development have been making plans for the 23rd Annual Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival which will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 6 honoring the city’s rich history.

Entertainment begins the evening of Oct. 5 with a Sip and Stroll event downtown from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Everyone is invited to shop local and see what local merchants have to offer while enjoying an assortment of wines and snacks.

Saturday morning opens with the popular fiddle contest. The Chicken and Bread Days Fiddler’s Contest is an approved Texas Old Time Fiddlers’ Association event. There is no entry fee, but one must be a TOTFA member to compete.

Read the full story on the festival in your mid-week News.