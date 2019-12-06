BEDC negotiates incentive with new travel center tied to creating new jobs

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Bowie City Councilors approved two economic development items Monday night, and revised the code enforcement fee schedule.

The incentive offered to the travel center developer is all tied to the creation of jobs in the $3 million construction project for a gas station, food service and convenience store.

A performance agreement and infrastructure incentive for Victron Energy was negotiated with the Bowie Economic Development Corporation. Victron is developing the travel center on the former city property at U.S. Highway 287 and Farm-to-Market 1125. Through this agreement the Bowie Economic Development Corporation will provide infrastructure cash incentive grant funds for development and construction of a travel center complex inside the city limits of Bowie on the 9.59-acre tract it recently bought from the city.

BEDC Director Janis Crawley explained the incentive will be used exclusively for the purpose of making property and infrastructure improvements and it has stipulations to create 12 full-time jobs.

