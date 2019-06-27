Jim Bowie Days schedule

THURSDAY, JUNE 27

6:30 p.m. Mutton Bustin’ check-in

7 p.m. Jim Bowie Days Rodeo, FFA Calf Scramble

FRIDAY, JUNE 28

9:30 a.m. 42′ Tournament, Bowie Senior Citizen Center

2:30 p.m. Pioneer Reunion & Royalty Crowning, BHS cafeteria

6:30 p.m. Mutton Bustin’ check-in, rodeo arena

7:30 p.m. Jim Bowie Days Rodeo, Tough Enough to Wear Pink,

royalty presentations, children’s calf scramble

Free live music and dance, The Richard Beverage Band

at the city pool pavillion after rodeo

SATURDAY, JUNE 29

9 a.m. Indian Artifacts Show, Bowie Community Center

10 a.m Quilt show, Bowie Community Center

10:30 a.m. Jim Bowie Days Parade, downtown

11 a.m. Hamburger feed, Bowie Community Center

Noon Kiddie Pet Parade, Bowie Community Center

Noon Horseshoe Pitch Tournament, Senior Center

1-4 p.m. Free admission to swimming pool, Pelham Park

1 p.m. Terrapin races, Bowie Community Center

1:30 p.m. Frog jumping contest, Bowie Community Center

2-5 p.m. Goat tying, rodeo grounds

6:30 p.m. Mutton Bustin’ finals check-in, rodeo arena

7:30 p.m. Jim Bowie Days Rodeo, crowning of Ms Jim Bowie Days

Concert by Tanner Fenoglio after Rodeo, tickets $10