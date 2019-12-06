Subdivision rules move forward for county

By BARBARA GREEN

The Montague County Commissioner’s Court accepted the Taking Impact Assessment related to the proposed subdivision regulations and conducted the first reading of the proposal during its Monday meeting. The court also designated a parking spot for a Purple Heart Wounded Warrior at the courthouse.

Commissioners have been working on updating the subdivision rules since last December, which had not been modified since 2010. Along with the proposed regulations, a separate schedule for manufactured home rental communities was prepared.

In the subdivision rules, the primary changes came in water well spacing, setting minimums of three acres for water well and two acres for septic in a subdivision. Previously, the water well was a two-acre minimum.

Initially, the county was going with an Upper Trinity Groundwater Conservation District recommendation to go with five acres for a water well; however, pressure from other counties include Parker and Hood where litigation was threatened led the board to back off that recommendation staying with two acres.

Commissioners decided to go with three acres as a way to be proactive, but still workable at this point in time for subdivision development.

The addition of requiring one monitoring well per 100 acres also is new. The UTGCD made this request of the county and would pay for drilling the monitoring well.

