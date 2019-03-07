Jim Bowie Days filled with fun for the entire family

By BARBARA GREEN

Jim Bowie Days celebrates its 53rd year this past week with large crowds braving the humid and hot weather to enjoy all the rodeo action, parade, turtle races, pet parade and much more.

The final night of rodeo saw Faith Garrett, Saint Jo, crowned the 2019 Miss Jim Bowie Days. She was joined by Brooke Smith, Wichita Falls, who was named Little Miss JBD.

Garrett is a 2019 graduate of Saint Jo High School and a 19-year-old freshman at North Central Texas College where she is pursuing an associate degree in animal science and rides with the stock horse team. She is the daughter of Shane Garrett and Keysha Avens, Saint Jo.

Smith is the 11-year-old daughter of Casondra and Brian Smith of Wichita Falls. She is an eighth grader at Petrolia Consolidated Independent School District.

The crowning of the new rodeo royalty was just one of the highlights of the last night of rodeo action. See more results from the rodeo, mutton bustin’ and calf scrambles in today’s sports.

