Ad

Jim Bowie Days filled with fun for the entire family

07/03/2019 NEWS 0

The Six White Horses of Hardin Simmons University won first place riding club in Saturday’s Jim Bowie Days parade. The Lone Star Bells were second. See more event photos on page 3A and 10A of today’s Bowie News. (News photo by Barbara Green)

By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Jim Bowie Days celebrates its 53rd year this past week with large crowds braving the humid and hot weather to enjoy all the rodeo action, parade, turtle races, pet parade and much more.
The final night of rodeo saw Faith Garrett, Saint Jo, crowned the 2019 Miss Jim Bowie Days. She was joined by Brooke Smith, Wichita Falls, who was named Little Miss JBD.
Garrett is a 2019 graduate of Saint Jo High School and a 19-year-old freshman at North Central Texas College where she is pursuing an associate degree in animal science and rides with the stock horse team. She is the daughter of Shane Garrett and Keysha Avens, Saint Jo.
Smith is the 11-year-old daughter of Casondra and Brian Smith of Wichita Falls. She is an eighth grader at Petrolia Consolidated Independent School District.
The crowning of the new rodeo royalty was just one of the highlights of the last night of rodeo action. See more results from the rodeo, mutton bustin’ and calf scrambles in today’s sports.

See all the results and photo coverage in the mid-week Bowie News.

The Jim Bowie Days Association board accepted a plaque from the United Professional Rodeo Association naming the Bowie rodeo 14th of 300 UPRA nationwide rodeos. (JBA photo)

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2019 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes