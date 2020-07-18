Nocona City Council buys new computers

The Nocona City Council handled a brief agenda of business Tuesday night approving some computer purchases and the appraisal district budget.

A proposed 2021 budget for the Montague County Tax Appraisal District was approved. The district conducts appraisals for all government entities within the county and they share costs for its operation.



Councilors approved a budget amendment to purchase two new servers and 12 computers for the city office, police department and city court at a cost of $33,229.58.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.